Inspired by a true story, HBO Max’s crime series ‘The Staircase’ centers around the murder of Kathleen Peterson, who is found dead at the bottom of a staircase in her home. David Rudolf becomes Kathleen’s husband Michael Peterson’s lawyer, who eventually gets convicted for the murder of his wife. After two rejected appeals, Rudolf decides to step down as Michael’s lawyer. In the sixth episode of the show, Rudolf informs that he is stepping down due to a personal concern, specifically for his marriage. If you are eager to know more about David Rudolf’s wife and their current life, here’s everything you need to know!

Who is David Rudolf’s Wife?

Sonya Pfeiffer, a reporter who covered Kathleen’s death and Michael’s trial, is David Rudolf’s wife. At the time, Sonya was working for ABC11/WTVD and met Rudolf as Michael’s attorney. They eventually formed a bond that led them to their matrimony. In 2004, the year after Michael was convicted for killing Kathleen, Sonya enrolled at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill for a Juris Doctor degree and graduated in 2007. Rudolf and Sonya also got married in the same year.

Great program by Ontario's Criminal Lawyers' Association. But somebody should have run this sign through spellcheck, right? YES THAT IS A JOKE, TWITTER! I'm not that dumb of an American. @DavidSRudolf back me up on this. pic.twitter.com/7dpWm1gGJ9 — Sonya Pfeiffer (@PfeifferSonya) November 20, 2021

Sonya’s career as a lawyer began in the Mecklenburg County Public Defender’s Office, where she worked in both the Misdemeanor and Felony Drug Unit. She also worked in the business litigation division of Womble, Carlyle, Sandridge and Rice, LLP (presently known as Womble Bond Dickinson after merging with Bond Dickinson LLP). In 2011, Sonya joined Rudolf Widenhouse, a law firm based in Charlotte, North Carolina, and started working with her husband. The couple has a daughter named Zayne.

Currently, Sonya is living in Toronto. In 2021, she received a work permit to practice law in the city and joined Brauti Thorning LLP. Her areas of expertise are criminal law and high stakes/high conflict civil litigation. Still, she continues her practice in North Carolina. Recently, she bought an art gallery named Elder Gallery of Contemporary Art with Rudolf and serves as the creative director of the same.

Are David Rudolf and Sonya Pfeiffer Still Married?

Yes, David Rudolf is still married to Sonya Pfeiffer. In 2021, the couple completed their move from North Carolina to Toronto with their daughter. “Our goal has always been to raise a child who has a sense of global citizenship—someone who makes the world a better place for others. We wanted her to have a sense not only of personal responsibility, but responsibility to other people. That message was not being reflected in the U.S., so we thought, ‘Let’s see what other opportunities are out there,’” Sonya told Toronto Life about their move to the city in an interview given in October 2021.

Thanks @UofT Faculty of Law for inviting us to get real about lawyering with first year students and talk about ways to advocate creatively – like @abuseofpowerpod and @DavidSRudolf's book. Loved the engaged audience & the snacks and coffee, too! @audibleuk @HarperCollins pic.twitter.com/tP15Shrbgu — Sonya Pfeiffer (@PfeifferSonya) March 10, 2022

According to Sonya, her and Rudolf’s long-term plans are indefinite. “I don’t think we [Rudolf and Sonya] know what our long-term plans are yet. We’re taking things day by day. I still have my practice in North Carolina,” the lawyer told Toronto Life. “As long as I can continue my work there [North Carolina] and find purposeful work here in Toronto, we’ll be here,” Sonya added. They currently live in a rented house in a Toronto neighborhood named Hoggs Hollow. Rudolf and Sonya work together at Brauti Thorning LLP and are seemingly still affiliated with Rudolf Widenhouse, presently also known as Pfeiffer Rudolf.

Rudolf and Sonya are the co-hosts of a podcast titled ‘Abuse of Power,’ which focuses on the victimization of the people by law enforcement and the justice system. The couple regularly speaks at events related to crime and law together as well.

