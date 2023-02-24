Who is Fredrick Lamb? Where is He Now?

‘Serial: The Coldest Case in Laramie’ is a gripping podcast that provides an insight into the brutal 1985 murder of Shelli Wiley, a 22-year-old college student from Laramie, Wyoming. The homicide left the detectives puzzled for more than three decades, with no helpful leads or substantial suspects. However, the case took a shocking turn and led them to former police officer, Fredrick Lamb, whose name had cropped up quite a few times during the early stages of the investigation but had not been properly followed up. Now, if you’re interested to know Fred’s connection to Shelli’s murder and his current whereabouts, we have you covered!

Who is Fredrick Lamb?

In 1985, Fredrick James Lamb was employed with the National Guard and lived just outside of Laramie, Wyoming, with his wife, Linda, and their kid. From 1974 to 1985, he was a Sheriff’s Deputy with the Albany County Sheriff’s Office and had previously worked as an officer at the Laramie Police Department. According to Fred, he was briefly a Lithographer who had toured Vietnam with the US Navy SEALs. While serving as a Law Enforcement Officer, he would often frequent a truck joint named Foster’s with his work buddies. Incidentally, it was the same place where 22-year-old Shelli Wiley worked as a Waitress, up till her tragic murder on October 20, 1985.

The young college student was mercilessly stabbed to death in her apartment by an attacker, who then set the place on fire to destroy any evidence. At that time, Fred used to stay the weekends with his friend just two doors down in the same apartment complex. Not just that, he was reportedly acquainted with Shelli and her roommate, Michelle, and would bump into them sometimes. On October 20, 1985, Fred was present at the apartment complex when suddenly a neighbor knocked on his door in the early hours of the next morning. The man stated that Shelli’s apartment was on fire and she was stuck inside, and asked for assistance to rescue her.

As per the man, Fred was allegedly nonchalant about the same and didn’t help much in dousing the fire in Shelli’s apartment. Suspecting his behavior, the neighbor repeatedly tried to point the investigators in his direction, but they reportedly dismissed his claims stating the former police officer’s good record. Later reports indicated that when the police questioned Fred, he claimed he was unaware of the murder. Besides, he had a strange cut on his hand and his apartment door had a blood splatter. Moreover, the podcast states that the police found a matchbook in his truck, which had a bloodied thumb imprint on it.

But surprisingly, Fred was cleared of all suspicion and was even allowed to go out of town for some work, while the police moved on to other suspects. However, Shelli’s friends and family firmly believed that he was responsible for her death and hoped that the police would pay heed to their concerns. For the next thirty-one years, Fred’s name did not resurface in the investigation, up until August 2016. According to reports, the detectives had allegedly discovered that a blood sample from the murder scene matched him. Hence, they arrested the former cop and charged him with first-degree murder and first-degree arson.

Where is Fredrick Lamb Today?

At the time of his arrest, 67-year-old Fred Lamb was employed as a Maintenance Worker at the County Detention Center since 2008. Initially, he denied having any recollection of Shelli’s murder and reportedly had blackouts during the interrogation. Albeit, court documents stated that he allegedly admitted to the murder during questioning. Some of Fred’s supposed statements included, “Fred Lamb did it. I’m not denying that I did it” and “the bottom line is, I killed a girl.” Although, when presented in the court, it was concluded that those statements were out of context and did not include the exact questions he answered.

Eventually, the investigators did not find any relevant evidence tying Fred to Shelli’s death and the charges against him were dismissed in early 2017, Furthermore, his criminal record was removed from the public domain and expunged in November of the same year. Though the investigators stated it to be a “temporary procedural hiccup,” charges have not been refiled again to date. Since then, Fred and his family have embraced privacy and still live in Laramie Wyoming.

While Fred hasn’t shared much about the case publicly, he and Linda gave a joint interview for the podcast. Now 71, he refused any involvement in Shelli’s murder and claimed that he was wrongfully charged and was being set up by police. He and his wife believe that he is just being framed without any reason, but fear that if any new evidence comes again, he might again be arrested for a crime he did commit. Nonetheless, he and Linda lead a quiet life and do not seem to have any social media presence.

