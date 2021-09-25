Who Is Player 067 in Squid Game? Who Is HoYeon Jung?

‘Squid Game’ is a sensational survival game action drama series about 456 contestants who take part in a deadly game for a chance to win ₩45.6 billion (US$38.5 million). One of the most memorable characters in the series is the North Korean defector Kang Sae-byeok (HoYeon Jung) or No. 067. Resilient and resourceful, she is the ultimate survivor. She spent her early life in her home country, where she lost her grandparents and older brother. Her father also died at one point.

Sae-byeok and her younger brother Cheol made it out of North Korea, but they were forced to leave their mother behind. As she couldn’t support both herself and her brother, she had to place Cheol in a children’s home. If she wins, she has plans to use the money to buy a house for her family and get her mother out of North Korea. If you want to know more about Sae-byeok and the wonderful actress who portrays her in ‘Squid Game,’ we got you covered. SPOILERS AHEAD.

What Happens to Kang Sae-byeok?

The first time Sae-byeok encounters the protagonist, Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae), she steals his money from betting on a horserace. They again meet each other on the gaming island. Gi-hun even saves her from Jang Deok-su, albeit apparently to demand the money back from her. After the vote, they are released together, and the antagonistic relationship between them continues.

Like most other contestants, Sae-byeok quickly realizes that the only legitimate choice she has left is to go back into the game and keep playing. She successfully proceeds through the third, fourth, and fifth rounds. However, when the glass bridge explodes in the fifth or Glass Stepping Stones round, a flying piece of glass gets embedded into her abdomen. She realizes that she is dying and tries to convince Gi-hun to make a promise that if either of them manages to get out, they will take care of the other person’s family.

Ultimately, Cho Sang-woo or No. 218 (Hae-soo Park) kills Sae-byeok. Even though he never actually promised her, Gi-hun ensures her brother will have a good life. He gets Cheol out of the children’s home and leaves him with Sang-woo’s mother and half of his winnings.

Who Is HoYeon Jung, the Actor Who Plays Kang Sae-byeok in Squid Game?

HoYeon Jung is one of the top models of South Korea. Born on June 23, 1994, in Seoul, South Korea, Jung became involved in the world of modeling at age 16. In the fourth season of Korea’s Next Top Model, she was a contestant and ended the competition in second place. She has since been featured on the covers of magazines like Vogue Korea, Vogue Japan, CR Fashion Book, and Harper’s Bazaar Korea and has appeared on the ramp for designers such as Tory Burch, Prabal Gurung, Jeremy Scott, and Roberto Cavalli.

With ‘Squid Game,’ Jung made her debut as an actor. In an interview, she revealed that she landed the show only after a month of joining a new acting agency. The CEO of the agency asked her to create a video for her audition. At the time, she was in New York for the New York Fashion Week.

When she was ultimately cast, she was so surprised that she asked the CEO, “Why?” Initially, the experience was quite daunting for her. She had her doubts, not knowing why the director chose her. But when he told her that she was doing quite well, things became easier for her.

