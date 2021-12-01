Who is the Trash Bag Killer (TBK) in Riverdale? Is Glen Scot Dead?

Fans of ‘Riverdale’ are well acquainted with the Trash Bag Killer (TBK), who first makes an appearance in season 5 of the show. The TBK remains one of the few cases that Betty Cooper is unable to solve and is constantly terrorized by. In season 6, the TBK returns but things aren’t exactly what they seem to be. However, Betty is forced to embrace her dark side at the sight of the killer. So, who is the Trash Bag Killer? And how is Glen Scot involved in the whole thing? Don’t worry, we’re here to present answers. Let’s dive right in!

Who is the Trash Bag Killer (TBK) in Riverdale?

‘Riverdale’ season 5 presents to us the Trash Bag Killer, who is a migratory serial killer covered in trash bags that targets people across the country. The killer is loosely based on the real-life serial killer Patrick Kearney who was active during the 1970s. Although Betty tries to investigate the TBK’s murders, Glen Scot, another FBI agent, discourages her as she’s supposed to be working on cold cases.

Betty feels strongly about the TBK because he abducts her and keeps her trapped in a hole for two weeks. The TBK does not harm her but his emotional abuse coupled with the claustrophobic environment makes Betty desire death as a means of freedom.

Even after being released, Betty struggles with frequent nightmares and hallucinations regarding the TBK. Towards the end of the season, the TBK, having evaded the FBI, calls Betty to congratulate her on her graduation. He tells her to leave him alone as he will be staying out of her way as well. However, Betty is unable to make such a promise to a vile serial killer.

In season 6 of the show, as part of the ‘Rivervale’ special episodes, we see Betty come face to face with the TBK again. Only this time, the Devil, going by the name “Lou Cypher,” is the reason why the TBK contacts Betty. She is informed that the killer, in the custody of the FBI, is willing to talk only to her. Betty goes to meet him to make him confess his crimes but is actually curious about whether absolute evil exists.

Immediately, the killer speaks to her in the voice of the Devil and makes her hear her father’s screams in hell. He claims that absolute evil does exist, especially within her, and that’s the reason why Betty is drawn to the killer. Later, Betty finds out from the FBI that the TBK was never in their custody. Thus, it becomes apparent that the Devil is using the TBK — fake or not — to get to Betty. When Betty is unfazed by her father’s cries, the TBK forces her to listen to Polly’s shrieks in hell. Lou asks Betty to pledge her allegiance to him and the dark side, as she is the embodiment of the Whore of Babylon.

Betty, shocked that someone like Polly is damned and wounded by her sister’s painful cries, begins to lose control over her emotions. Since the Devil is talking through the mouth of the TBK, Betty repeatedly stabs the killer with a pair of scissors. Afterward, she is convinced that she’ll find her own face under the mask in a cruel trick of sorts played by the Devil. However, what she encounters under the mask shakes her to her core.

Does Betty Kill Glen Scot?

Yes, Betty kills Glen Scot. However, she does so without realizing his true identity. Only when she unmasks the TBK does she realize that she has murdered Glen. The Devil seems obviously delighted by his trick and informs her that he used her voice to lure Glen to Rivervale. Afterward, Betty receives a call from the FBI asking her whether she is aware of Glen’s whereabouts. When Betty says no, the person on the line informs her that Glen’s wife has reported him as missing. Betty lies through her teeth even as we see that Glen’s body is stashed underneath the floorboards of her house.

Now, we know that ‘Rivervale’ is an alternate universe of sorts so it is possible that Glen is still alive in ‘Riverdale.’ Additionally, it is also possible that Glen is not the TBK, even though several fans claim that his former romance with Betty and his research on the Coopers’ serial killer gene make him a strong candidate. Moreover, the TBK only reaches out to Betty and Glen actively tries to stop her from investigating him. We also know that the TBK never physically harms her, calls her “Pretty Betty,” and agrees to leave her alone if she shows him the same courtesy.

However, it is also true that the Devil is very obviously controlling Glen’s body, considering that he goes limp every time Betty is made to listen to hell. What we can say for sure is that in ‘Rivervale,’ Glen is dead and Betty is responsible for it, even though she is manipulated by the Devil himself into committing the crime. Perhaps ‘Riverdale’ will show us the fate of the actual TBK.

