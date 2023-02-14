Who Was Brian Histand? How Did He Die?

Investigation Discovery’s ‘Disappeared: Off the Grid’ narrates the mysterious disappearance and tragic death of 25-year-old Brian Histand in Phoenix, Arizona, in May 2013. For nearly three years, the authorities and his family tried their very best to find Brian, but they only managed to find his last remains. If you’re interested to know more about Brian and the perplexing situations surrounding his untimely demise, we’ve your back. Let’s begin then, shall we?

Who Was Brian Histand?

Brian M. Histand was born to Tracey and Michael Histand in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, on November 5, 1987. He passed from Neshaminy High School in 2006 before attending Bloomsburg University and graduating in 2010 with a B.S. in Business. Growing up in the suburbs of Pennsylvania, he was a gifted athlete and an academic standout. His father, Michael, reminisced, “A very happy little guy. Just always hanging out with dad. Always wanted to be with me.”

According to Michael, Brian earned the nickname “Mr. Baseball” as he was great at the sport, doing very well through the little leagues and excelling in the Babe Ruth leagues as well. Michael recounted how smart his son was, “always getting t A’s throughout high school.” He introduced his young son to biking as an activity they could enjoy together. Michel said, “We brought him a mountain bike for Christmas.” Brian was always with his bike and even decided “he was going to get involved in mountain biking.”

But as Brian approached his teenage years, he took his biking in a different direction – he got involved in the BMX biking scene. His friend, Nate Gainer, recounted how Brian was passionate about his biking stunts, always jumping over stairs and benches to hone his skills. Over the years, Brian became an acclaimed name in the BMX world for his tricks and jumps. His father, Michael, said, “He took it very seriously. It was pretty much what he lived for.”

A police sergeant by profession, Michael was also worried about him getting on the wrong side of the law or hurting himself while riding his bike and doing stunts. Brian’s bike tricks soon led to a second hobby – making videos, known in the BMX world as edits. While his videos began as amateurish attempts, he wanted to showcase his talents and connect with his friends and acquaintances in the BMX world by posting them online. However, Brian’s edits earned him some fame in the online BMX community. Michael said, “He (Brian) ultimately got sponsored by some bike companies as well as a clothing company.”

After a few years of graduating from college, Brian decided to shift to Phoenix, Arizona, in May 2013. According to the show, his girlfriend at the time had some family there who were willing to help them transition to get their own place. He worked at a silk-screen printer company and won over his colleagues with charm and good nature. Brian’s boos, Angela Havel, recounted, “He would just do whatever you asked him to do with a smile on his face and no complaint.” His friend, Matt Fisbeck, stated how Brian endeavored to commence a BMX community, selling designer t-shirts, caps, and stickers on the side.

How Did Brian Histand Die?

On May 15, 2013, Michael received a phone call from the Phoenix police department that his son, Brian, was spotted naked, roaming in an alfalfa field near 10200 South 35th Avenue. Detective William Andersen of the Phoenix police department stated he was “cogent and able to answer questions” regarding his name, where he was from, and other personal details. According to police reports, he was praying and not doing anything illegal and told the officers he did not require police assistance. The officers contacted Michael with the number provided by Brian and apprised him of the situation.

While Michael found it weird, he stated in the episode how he understood his son might have wanted to escape from society for a while and pray all by himself. Police reports stated how he was last seen around 5:30 AM, walking toward South Mountain, only to be never seen again. After his family filed a missing person report, the detectives started looking for Brian, only to find his car, as well as his BMX bike, abandoned near 35th Avenue and Dobbins Road at the base of South Mountain. His credit and ATM cards have not been used since his disappearance.

The officers found he had also left a note, stating, “Take each day not day by day, hour by hour, not even minute by minute but moment by moment. Fill your life with love and watch it manifest. Negativity, judgment, laziness all these are evil and meant to poison the brain. Love is where the power is, love is the way of life.” Brian’s family, friends, colleagues, and the authorities looked for him frantically over the years, but to no avail. Unfortunately, his scattered remains were found in January 2016 near 35th Avenue and Dobbins Road – the same spot from where his personal belongings were retrieved.

While the authorities could not determine the cause of death, they remained positive that no foul play was involved. According to the show, Michael believes the repeated falling from the bikes and the resulting concussions might have affected his behavior, which led to his disappearance and death. His father lamented, “We were really just hoping that he would show up at home one day.”

Read More: Adea Shabani Murder: How Did Chris Spotz Die?