Why Do Eddie and Graham Leave the Daisy Jones and the Six Band?

Prime Video’s ‘Daisy Jones and the Six’ follows a group of people who become the biggest name in the music industry, only to leave it all behind at the peak of their careers. Over ten episodes, the show charts their journey from the beginning, revealing all the highs and lows, their challenges, and their sacrifices. After all the hard work they put into getting what they wanted, it feels anti-climatic to find the band disintegrating just when they were at the top of the world. Apart from the drama between Billy and Daisy, there were two other factors to contribute to the split. Here’s what they are. SPOILERS AHEAD

Why Does Graham Leave the Band?

The band was started by Graham when he brought together his friends and his brother. Without him, there would have been no Dunne Brothers. When they moved to LA, he suggested bringing Karen on board, which turned them into The Six. Without him, Daisy Jones and the Six would have never happened, so it is shocking to find him leave the band after delivering the most iconic performances of their lives.

The trouble began when Graham and Karen got together. They liked each other from the first time they met, but Karen didn’t want them sleeping together as it would jeopardize the band. Even when they started seeing each other, she didn’t want their affair to be public knowledge because she didn’t want the romance to overshadow her position in the band. She had worked hard to get where she was now and didn’t want one wrong personal move to ruin that.

When Karen got pregnant, things took a turn for the worse. She didn’t want the baby, but Graham did. She realized that he would have her sit at home, leaving her career behind to raise a child, but wouldn’t do it so himself. This made her reconsider her feelings for him. Meanwhile, she got an abortion and told Graham about it before the Chicago concert.

He was heartbroken to find out that she hadn’t even included him in the decision, but then, he came around to accepting that she would never want kids. Still, he wanted to be with her and told her he didn’t care about having or not having children. He wanted to be with her if she felt the same about him. Karen says she didn’t.

This meant that they would have to go their separate ways. There was too much history between them, and they couldn’t continue to work together anymore. Karen thought they could work it out, but Graham knew it would complicate things between them and sour the rest of the band. So, after the Chicago show, he didn’t get on the bus. He left the band.

Why Does Eddie Leave the Band?

Graham had started the band with Eddie, Warren, and Chuck. Billy was only supposed to initially give them a few pointers and then do his own thing. Soon, however, Billy ended up becoming their leader. It didn’t bother Eddie at the start of their career, but slowly, he started resenting Billy for turning the band into an autocracy. Instead of consulting the whole band while making decisions, Billy took the lead on everything.

Billy referred to The Six as his band, and slowly, Eddie started feeling like a second-class citizen in his own band. As their popularity grew, Billy became the face of The Six, and when Daisy came in, everything became about the two of them. Things only got worse when they went on tour. Eddie became more resentful when he realized that Billy had changed his sections in their recorded songs. Another thing that fuelled his anger was Camila.

When Camila discovered that something was going on with Billy and Daisy and that her husband was keeping secrets from her, she decided to have a secret of her own. She went out alone one night and found Eddie at a party. They ended up sleeping with each other that night. Eddie thought things were dicey between Billy and Camila and that she would leave him. But she didn’t, which made Graham feel that Billy had taken away yet another thing from him.

Before the Chicago show, Eddie confronts Billy, threatening to leave the band. Instead of apologizing or trying to make him stay, Billy insults him by saying that Eddie was never talented enough. When Eddie insinuates that he and Camila had an affair, Billy punches him. Billy insults him again during the performance and then tells him he is done. Any thought or reason Eddie might have had for staying in the band goes away, and the next day, he leaves.

