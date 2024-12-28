Wicked: Why is Glinda Never in the Shiz Uniform? Why is She the Only One Wearing Pink?

Jon M. Chu’s fantasy musical film ‘Wicked’ effectively transports the audience to the magical land of Oz through vivid imagery, established cultural norms, and eccentric linguistic preferences. This feat in world-building is best accomplished through Shiz University, where Elphaba, the witch born with green skin, unravels the potential of her magical talents. In this cultural hotpot, a diverse group of students—from Munkin Country natives to Winkie Country’s prince make up the student body. However, among the sea of similarly patterned blue uniforms, Glinda, Elphaba’s rivalrous roommate turned best friend, stands distinct in her perpetually pink wardrobe. Inevitably, this detail is bound to catch one’s attention, raising questions about Glinda’s outfit choices at Shiz.

Glinda’s Wardrobe Reflects Her Favorable Social Status

Even though the uniforms at Shiz University are diverse, varying from character to character, a set dress code seems to be in place. Everyone’s uniforms share a similar color scheme in shades of blue and feature a similar pattern. Still, there is enough asymmetric variation to grant a multifaceted look to the visuals at the campus. Even Elphaba—who doesn’t initially arrive with a uniform— and princely Fiyero adhere to this aesthetic when in their uniforms. In comparison, Glinda (formerly Galinda) is never seen in the University’s blue colors. Instead, she’s always in her patent pink wardrobe.

This departure from the norm without any consequences is a depiction of the special treatment that Glinda often receives in her life. She hails from a no-doubt important family name and has enjoyed certain perks from it. Her rooming situation at the establishment is the earliest testament to this. While others have to house in shared dormitories, Glinda gets a private room to herself—which is only challenged when she accidentally volunteers to have Elphaba as her roommate.

Therefore, it becomes quickly evident that Glinda is someone who is used to special treatment. Her decision to forgo the University uniform in favor of her own pink wardrobe is another such example. Visually, this establishes her striking distinction from her fellow peers. Interestingly enough, Elphaba is the only one who offers a similar contrast— though for different reasons— as she manages to stand out with her green skin even while in Shiz blues.

Glinda’s All-Pink Look Defines Her Visual Identity

While Glinda’s distinct uniform choices serve as an efficient tool in making the character stand out on-screen, it also presents a departure from a previous iteration of the character. In Stephen Schwartz and Winnie Holzman’s eponymous Broadway musical, which in turn carries a number of source materials behind it, Glinda’s wardrobe is famously multi-colored. In the on-stage iteration of the character, the future Good Witch wears many colors, including blues and yellows, which showcases the different nuances of her characterization. Nonetheless, despite being based on the musical, Jon M. Chu’s ‘Wicked’ intentionally opts for a different route.

By doing so, the film successfully establishes a distinguished identity for the culturally iconic character. Ariana Grande-Butera’s Glinda sticks exclusively with pink, allowing the audience to form an association between her and the color. This parallels the inherent connection her fellow witch, Elphaba, has with the color green. Furthermore, it also serves as a reference to Billie Burke’s Glinda from the well-loved 1939 film ‘The Wizard of Oz.’

Consequently, through this wardrobe choice, Grande-Butera’s version of the Good Witch remains familiar while also being separate from previous renditions of her. The actress maintained this visual association between her character and pink throughout the film’s promotions as well. In fact, some of Glinda’s affinity toward pink even bled into Grande-Butera’s personal life. “I just wanted to live in the DNA and mindset of the character,” She told Vogue. “Now I love the color pink, and it feels like part of me. I think it’s something I’ll be forever intertwined with in a very special way.”

