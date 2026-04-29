Is Widow’s Bay Based on a True Story?

Created by Katie Dippold, ‘Widow’s Bay’ presents a unique series where horror and humor come together in unexpected ways. The show is set in the titular island town, where legends and superstitions about a great curse run rampant. The locals have all sorts of ghostly stories about haunted inns, zombie sailors, and poisonous fogs. Nonetheless, the town’s mayor, Tom Loftis, refuses to believe these stories as anything more than community-wide tall tales. He’s much more focused on building Widow’s Bay tourism, hopeful about the possibility of turning it into New England’s next Martha’s Vineyard. Nonetheless, once the inexplicable supernatural forces wash up on the town’s shore during his tenure, the skeptic mayor is forced to re-evaluate his beliefs and wonder if he’s living through a waking nightmare. Despite its roots in horror and the supernatural, the show finds a sense of realism through its grounded worldbuilding.

Widow’s Bay’s Connection to Parks and Recreation

‘Widow’s Bay’ operates on a premise that remains sprinkled with mystical and occultish storytelling elements. As a result, the show inevitably becomes a work of fiction with no direct roots in reality. Nonetheless, the project sports a fascinating origin story. The pilot script for the show started out as a spec for the NBC mockumentary sitcom show ‘Parks and Recreation’ created by Greg Daniels and Michael Schur. It was this very script that got Katie Dippold on the show as a screenwriter and eventual executive story editor. As a result, even though the stories and the characters in the two shows aren’t directly related to one another, an invisible thread keeps the projects connected behind the scenes.

Yet, it’s important to note that since ‘Widow’s Bay’s’ inception as a spec script for the sitcom, the project went through numerous changes before finally stepping into its own as a fully-fledged Apple TV+ show. During the story’s development, the writer’s room was reportedly filled with individuals of various specialties, from comedy writers to mythology writers, playwrights, and more. As such, the project could step into its own unique identity. The creator spoke about the same in a conversation with the Boston Globe, where she said, “The initial spec was pretty joke-heavy, and I think it was a good spec for my sense of humor, and so I think I got the job (as a writer on ‘Parks and Recreation’) off of that. I just kept building out this world, and it just became something a little bit more real and grounded and more focused on the tension and the character story and the stakes.”

Katie Dippold Wanted to Capture a Nostalgic Atmosphere Through a New England Horror Story

One of the driving sources of inspiration in the creation of ‘Widow’s Bay’ came from the beloved horror novelist Stephen King. Katie Dippold wanted to capture a certain aesthetic and feel for the project, one that she felt resonated with his work. Notably, the show’s focus on presenting a horror story about a haunted town in New England is likely most influenced by the author’s books in that regard. Along with the King’s work itself, Dippold was also impacted by a visit to the North Shore, a coastal region in Massachusetts. Thus, the titular town of Widow’s Bay was molded according to the various horror legends infamously surrounding places and coastal towns of New England. Additionally, she was also chasing after a particular feeling of nostalgia from her own childhood experiences.

The creator grew up in New Jersey in the 80s, where she would often visit a haunted house with her family. The place itself was excellent at delivering scares to an almost terrifying degree. With the show, Dippold wanted to recreate the sense of horror, but also communal humor, she found in that experience. “(And so) I’ve wanted to capture that feeling,” Dippold told Gizmodo in an interview. “And I’ve always wanted a place like this to actually exist. Like, I want to go to this island. I want to go to the weird inn, and I want to go to the Salty Whale. Just to feel like there are these nooks and crannies you can discover is very exciting to me.” Thus, this inciting premise of deep nostalgia and cultural familiarity allows ‘Widow’s Bay’ to craft a narrative that feels neighborly, realistic, and authentic to the viewers. Ultimately, these elements shape the show’s sense of reality, regardless of its lack of roots in real people, events, or places.

Read More: Is Widow’s Bay a Real Island Town in New England?