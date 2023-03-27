Will Nick and Veeda End Up Together in NCIS?

The fourteenth season of CBS’ thriller series ‘NCIS’ sees the introduction of NCIS Special Agent Nicholas “Nick” Torres. The charming and often captivating officer turns out to be a delight to work with. Nick is also an incredibly hard-working special agent, who plays an integral part in solving several high-profile cases for the NCIS. In the seventeenth episode of the twentieth season, Nick and his team investigate the death of Marine Pvt. William Huxley, which leads him to Veeda Rajab. Although they meet amid an investigation, they do not hide their interest in one another, making one wonder whether they will unite. Well, here’s what we can share about the same! SPOILERS AHEAD.

Will Nick and Veeda End Up Together?

While investigating William Huxley’s murder, the NCIS agents realize that he was involved with an Afghan refugee support group named Promises Honored. Upon talking with the custodians of the place, they come to know that Huxley had an altercation with a refugee named Mateen Jamaah. Torres and Senior Field Agent Timothy McGee end up at Mateen’s workplace, a supermarket, to interrogate him, only to meet Veeda, who works at the same place. When Nick gets injured during the pursuit to catch Mateen, Veeda takes care of him. She later reveals that she was a surgeon back in Afghanistan. It doesn’t take long for Nick and Veeda to get connected.

Both Nick and Veeda arrived in the United States as refugees. Nick had to leave his home country Panama when his father set out to bring down the country’s military leader. Veeda, on the other hand, ended up in the country as a result of the war between the Taliban and the United States Army. As two displaced individuals, they can understand each other’s concerns and the difficulties they face in the United States emotionally, far from their respective home countries. Nick and Veeda find a part of themselves in each other, which brings them closer. When Veeda becomes the director of Promises Honored, she lets the NCIS agent know that he is welcome at the place anytime.

Nick hasn’t been in a romantic relationship for long. Although he has struck a connection with Maria while working undercover as Carlos Salazar, to bring down a notorious gunrunner named Raymundo Diaz, they do not unite as a couple. He had to abandon Maria when she entered the witness protection program. After what happens with Maria, Nick tells his therapist that he deserves to share his life with someone. He can fulfill his wish by trying to get together with Veeda, who also reciprocates his warm feelings toward her. They may be able to help each other to deal with the powerful memories of their respective home countries, which may help them strengthen their bond.

Having said that, the chances of Nick ending up together with Veeda are low. First of all, Anisha Adusumilli, who plays Veeda, joined the cast of the procedural series for a guest appearance. It is unlikely that we will see her in the rest of the twentieth season of the series. Considering that Nick and Veeda may not unite off-screen, the admirers of the two characters’ connection may end up disappointed. Veeda’s story arc must have concluded along with the conclusion of the murder investigation.

But, Nick and Veeda’s union is not an impossibility. Even though Adusumilli is a guest cast member slated to appear only in a single episode, she may return in the future as Veeda. Nick may encounter her again, possibly during another investigation, only to rekindle their connection.

Read More: Is Michael Weatherly’s Anthony DiNozzo Returning to NCIS?