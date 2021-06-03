The anime film adaptations of the ‘Dream’ arc of Naoko Takeuchi’s immensely popular manga series ‘Sailor Moon,’ ‘Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon’ (also known as ‘Bishoujo Senshi Sailor Moon Eternal’ or ‘Sailor Moon Eternal’) part 1 and 2 remind their audience why the characters that appear on them are so entertaining and inspirational. Usagi, Rei, Haruka, Mamoru, and others are back in this two-part film series and battle the Dead Moon Circus and their leader, Queen Nehellenia.

The films take the story forward from the ‘Sailor Moon Crystal’ TV anime, which has aired 3 seasons to date. Following their premiere, the two movies received mostly positive reviews, with critics praising them for the animation and faithful adaptation of the source material. If you are curious about a possible ‘Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon’ part 3, here is everything you need to know.

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Part 3 Release Date

‘Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon’ parts 1 and 2 were released internationally on June 3, 2021, on Netflix. Before that, both movies were released in Japan. ‘Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon’ part 1 was originally supposed to come out on September 11, 2020. But then the COVID pandemic hit and affected the entire anime industry. The film ultimately came out in Japan on January 8, 2021. About a month later, on February 11, 2021, part 2 came out in the domestic market. Toei Animation, which also created ‘Sailor Moon Crystal’ developed the films in collaboration with Studio Deen. Chiaki Kon, who served as the director on season 3 of ‘Sailor Moon Crystal,’ returned to direct the films.

As for ‘Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon’ part 3, no official announcement has been made on the subject yet. However, the ending of ‘Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon’ part 2 teases a possible future adaptation of ‘Stars,’ the next and final story arc of the original manga series. ‘Sailor Moon’ is one of the most influential manga series of all time and has inspired two TV anime, one live-action TV show, several anime films, and quite a few video games. Its impression on pop culture is undeniable. So, it’s only a matter of time before the producers greenlight an anime production based on the ‘Stars’ arc. The real question here is whether it will be released as ‘Sailor Moon Crystal’ season 4 or a two-part film series like ‘Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon.’

‘Sailor Moon Crystal’ is a reboot of the ‘Sailor Moon’ TV anime that aired between 1992 and 1997. It’s also a more faithful adaptation of Takeuchi’s original work. The ‘Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon’ films have followed this trend. If the producers want to make a thorough adaptation of ‘Stars,’ which is widely regarded as the best story arc of the entire manga series, they will likely have to do a full season. But anime films have proven to be much more profitable ventures in recent years than their television counterparts. Either way, if the project goes into development within the next few months, expect ‘Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon’ part 3 or the next entry in the ‘Sailor Moon Crystal’ universe to come out sometime in 2023.

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Part 3 Plot: What Can It Be About?

In ‘Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon’ part 2, Usagi transforms into Eternal Sailor Moon and defeats Nehellenia with the help of Mamoru and other Sailor Guardians. Chibiusa revives Helios, who realizes that the maiden he saw in his vision was none other than Chibiusa herself. The Amazoness Quartet tells Chibiusa that they will return when she becomes a full Guardian and leave to resume their slumber. Helios promises Chibiusa that they will meet again and goes back to Elysion. The film ends as Usagi tells Mamoru and the others that everyone has a star in their heart.

In ‘Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon’ part 3, a new enemy called Sailor Galaxia might arrive and disintegrate Mamoru as he is about to go to the US to study. Sailor Galaxia leads a dangerous group called Shadow Galactica. They might kill several of the Sailor Guardians. When all seems lost, Sailor Moon might find new allies in the Sailor Starlights. The final antagonist of ‘Sailor Moon,’ an entity known as Chaos, might be introduced in part 3.

