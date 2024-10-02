William Connole Murder: Where is Christopher David Parker Now?

In June 2015, William Connole was going about his usual day, standing at the intersection of East 1st Street and North St. Louis Avenue in Loveland, Colorado, when he was unexpectedly shot and killed on the spot. Just 15 minutes later, another shooting targeted a motorcyclist nearby. In the months leading up to William’s death, there had been several reports of public shootings, and the police knew they had to be investigated seriously. ID’s ‘See No Evil’ episode titled ‘The Painted Truck,’ highlights the police work that eventually led to the capture of the killer years later.

William Connole Was Shot to Death in the Middle of the Road

William “Bill” Roger Connole, Jr. was born on April 11, 1950, and spent much of his childhood in Connecticut and Maryland with his family. As the second eldest of five siblings, Bill was known for being the responsible one, always standing up for what was right. He never backed down from intimidation and was not afraid to defend himself when needed. He graduated from Georgetown Preparatory School in North Bethesda, Maryland, before earning a Bachelor’s in Science from Regis University. Bill, an athletic individual, enjoyed swimming and rugby as his way of unwinding. After graduating in 1973, his love for rugby persisted, leading him to join the Denver Highlanders rugby team.

William enjoyed the idea of working with his hands, which led him to spend the early years of his career in the construction industry. He later transitioned to roles in the IT departments of companies such as Activent Solutions, Inc., the U.S. Census Bureau, Home Depot, and Measured Progress. His family life was equally fulfilling; he had two children, Yelena Gregg and Travis Harr-Connole. Over time, his stepson, Damien Harr, also became very close to him, creating a household filled with love and harmony.

In the early 2010s, William was diagnosed with cancer, but by 2014, he had triumphed over the illness and began to reinvent his life. He prioritized spending time with his five grandchildren and children, engaging in activities he loved, such as racquetball and brewing beer. His passion for working with his hands reignited, leading him to plan a woodworking business from his shop in Loveland, where he served numerous private clients. On the night of June 3, 2015, William stepped out of his home for some work. At 10:45 pm, while walking at the intersection of East 1st Street and North St. Louis Avenue in Loveland, Colorado, he was shot and sustained a fatal wound, passing away shortly after. The police quickly arrived on the scene and started their investigation.

A Pickup Truck Led the Police to William’s Killer

Just 15 minutes after William Connole was shot, at 11 pm, a motorcyclist crossing the intersection of Denver Drive and East 18th Street in Loveland, Colorado, was also shot but fortunately survived his injuries. The police suspected a connection between the two incidents. They handed the cases over to the Northern Colorado Shooting Task Force, which had been established to investigate the rising number of public shootings in the area. On April 22, 2015, Cori Romero was shot, and on May 18, 2015, another victim fell prey to a random shooting. While Cori survived the attack, the latter victim did not survive their injuries.

The task force faced a tremendous workload as they began conducting interviews, reviewing surveillance footage, and tracing phone numbers to identify the suspect. The only clue they had regarding William’s killer was a photograph of the pickup truck from which the shots were fired. After investigating leads on a total of 14,000 pickup trucks, the police successfully identified their suspect. In March 2018, a man named Christopher David Parker was arrested and charged with William’s murder as well as the subsequent shooting that occurred that night.

Christopher Parker is Serving a Long Sentence Today

Christopher David Parker had no prior criminal record, but the forensic evidence against him was compelling. He faced charges of first-degree murder after deliberation and attempted first-degree murder after deliberation. His defense team quickly asserted that he struggled with various mental health issues that impaired his ability to make rational decisions. They contended that following a series of traumatic events, including the murder of his cousin and the deaths of two aunts, he began researching diagnoses for schizophrenia and paranoia online.

However, in June 2023, Christopher accepted a plea deal and pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. In exchange, the attempted murder charge was dropped. During sentencing, the court heard emotional victim impact statements from William Connole’s family, as well as testimonies from Parker’s family, who claimed he was deeply remorseful for his actions. Parker was sentenced to 39 years in prison. Now 41 years old, he is incarcerated at the Buena Vista Correctional Complex, with his next parole hearing scheduled for August 2046.

