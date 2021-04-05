Based on a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Daisuke Ashihara, ‘World Trigger’ is a science fiction action anime show set in a world under constant threat of invasion from interdimensional beings known as the Neighbors. After their initial attack, humanity realized that their traditional weapons were no match for the new enemy. This was when an enigmatic organization called Border emerged. Using World Triggers, weapons made from Neighbor technology, it forced the invaders to retreat for the time. Season 1 of ‘World Trigger’ aired from October 5, 2014, to April 3, 2016. Its immense popularity ensured that the show would receive a 2nd season, which has recently concluded. If you want to know whether there will be another season, here is what we have been able to find out.

World Trigger Season 3 Release Date

‘World Trigger’ season 2 premiered on January 10, 2021, and aired 12 episodes before concluding on April 4, 2021. Toei Animation developed the anime. Morio Hatano replaced Kouji Ogawa as the series director for the 2nd season. Hiroyuki Yoshino returned to serve as the scriptwriter. Initially, season 2 was meant to be comprised of 13 episodes, but the producers concluded the season after airing one episode less.

‘World Trigger’ season 3 was announced even before season 2 started airing, during the Jump Festa ’21 in December 2020. The first season of the series has 73 episodes. With season 2 airing only one cour, the following season will likely cover the next cour. During the AnimeJapan 2021 event in March 2021, the upcoming season’s release date was revealed. And the show’s social media accounts later confirmed it. ‘World Trigger’ season 3 is set to premiere in October 2021.

World Trigger Season 3 Spoilers

Season 2 covers two main storylines from the manga series, Galopoula’s expedition to Earth to destroy Border’s Expedition Ship, and some of the early battles of the B-Rank Rank Battles Arc, both of which began in the first season. In the season 2 finale, the three-way competition between Tamakoma 2, Oji, and Ikoma Units continues. Kuga forces Oji and Oki to bail out with Chiki’s help. He himself subsequently is taken out by Ikoma. Chika then does a voluntary bail-out. As Ikoma stands alone in the battleground, he momentarily thinks that they have won, but soon realizes that Tamakoma 2 has clinched victory with 4 points, while his unit has 3 points, and Oji’s has 2 points.

Meanwhile, Hyuse performs remarkably during his tests, garnering attention from all corners. He even manages to hold his own against Ikoma. And although Hyuse eventually loses to Kei Tachikawa, he soon discovers that the man is the top attacker at Border. The episode ends as Hyuse formally joins Tamakoma 2.

In season 3, Tamakoma 2 might fight against Kageura Unit, Azuma Unit, and Suzunari First in their next round. Hyuse might take part in that battle as the fourth member of Tamakoma 2 and significantly contribute to their victory. The squad then might encounter Ninomiya Unit, Ikoma Unit, and Yuba Unit. After they have crossed all the hurdles, the squad might join the expedition team to Aftokrator.

Read More: Best Sci-Fi Anime of All Time