Wrath Season 2 Cast and Plot Theories

Netflix’s ‘Wrath’ (originally titled Fúria) follows the story of an amnesic man who gets a new lease on life when he is introduced to MMA. Toni, who rescued him from the dump where he was found on the brink of death, names him Marcelo Lazarus. He shows exceptional talent at fighting, which Toni nurtures to turn him into the best fighter out there. By the end of the six-episode season, the truth about Marcelo’s past comes to light, exposing a dangerous group in the process.

Created by Igor Verde and Gustavo Bragança, the series serves up some very compelling mysteries, most of which are solved by the end of the season. However, considering that some threads have been left loose and the show is not tagged as a limited series shows there is potential for the story to continue. So far, Netflix has not greenlit the series, but if it decides to move forward, ‘Wrath’ Season 2 is expected to premiere sometime in 2028. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Wrath Season 2 Would Delve Deeper Into the World of Illegal Fighting Rings

By the end of ‘Wrath’ Season 1, it is revealed that Marcelo (whose real name is Tadeu) was trapped in an underground illegal fighting ring. He was lured in with the promise of money to provide for his family. But once he was in, he couldn’t go out. He and many other men were trapped in cages that they would leave only when they were taken out to fight to the death. The penultimate episode goes in depth on Tadeu’s journey and how he became Marcelo. However, that is just one piece of a much bigger picture. In the end, Henrique Novaes is arrested for his involvement in illegal gambling, but before he leaves, he tells his daughter, Yana, who has turned against him, that there are more cards up his sleeve.

Since Marcelo’s personal storyline is resolved, it makes sense that the second season will pivot towards the grimmer side of fighting. It can be assumed that Henrique was not the only one running these fights. And it is also fair to assume that he is not at the top of the food chain in the criminal world. These fights couldn’t have happened without the involvement of much more powerful people, and by having Henrique arrested, Yana may have poked the bear. These players might show up next season and cause more trouble. At the same time, the focus might shift to Gabi, who remains an underdog due to her injury.

With Toni finally showing confidence in her, the second season could put her journey into the spotlight. With this, the show would have a new protagonist without necessarily introducing an entirely new character. Marcelo, on the other hand, is expected to go back to be with his family. He has been through hell and beyond, and it makes sense that he wants to step back and live a more peaceful life. At the same time, he has established himself as a great MMA fighter, which means he might want to continue in the profession and make more money to permanently ensure his family’s financial safety.

Wrath Season 2 Would Add New Characters to the Main Cast

The cast of ‘Wrath’ Season 2 will depend on what turn the story takes. The first season focused on Vinicius Neri’s Marcelo. However, with his storyline reaching a proper end, he might sit out the next season to let another character take the spotlight and expand the world of MMA. He might still appear in a cameo or a reduced role, unless the writers find something new to tell about him. The characters who still have a lot more promise and mystery left are Fabio Lago’s Toni, Alice Carvalho’s Gabi, and Bianca Comparato’s Yana. Despite starting out as a rival, Yana proves herself to be a good person and an ally to Toni and Gabi. The next season could develop their storylines in more depth.

In the same vein, we still have a lot left to know about the mysterious Didi, played by Cláudia Raia. While she is introduced as someone Toni owes a lot of money to, she later turns out to be more sympathetic towards him and even seems to have had a romantic history with him. In a shocking twist, Eduardo Moscovis’ Henrique Novaes is revealed to be the villain who not only wishes to take down Toni’s gym but also runs the illegal fighting rings. The actor is expected to reprise his role in the second season, while also serving as the plot device through which more dangerous villains are introduced.

Read More: Wrath Ending Explained: Does Marcelo Defeat Malamute?