Wu-Hung, Weh-Mei, and Raymond Chen Murders: Where Is Edward Chen Now?

In a strange and surprising development, one Vickie Taylor called the Fairfax County police department and claimed that she had information about the murders of Wu-Hung, Weh-Mei, and Raymond Chen. Although the police had no idea that the family was missing, Vickie claimed that the triple murder occurred in August 1995. Investigation Discovery’s ‘Forbidden: Dying For Love: Family Matters’ chronicles the strange incident and shows how the police built a case against the perpetrator even without the bodies. Let’s dive into the details surrounding the incident and find out where the murderer is at present, shall we?

How Did Wu-Hung, Weh-Mei, and Raymond Chen Die?

Incidentally, Wu-Hung and Weh-Mei Chen moved to Fairfax, Virginia, from Taiwan, along with their two sons, Raymond and Edward. While the family was considered good-natured and quite generous, people who knew them mentioned how they would frequently travel to Taiwan to meet their relatives. However, in actuality, the Chens were reasonably well-off and even managed to send their children to prestigious schools in Fairfax. They even lived a quiet, uneventful life, and people had no idea about the tragedy that was about to befall the family.

In the spring of 2002, the Fairfax County police department received a phone call from one Vickie Taylor, who claimed that Wu-Hung, Weh-Mei, and Raymond had been murdered in August 1995. Interestingly, neither of them was reported missing up until then, and their neighbors theorized that the family might have gone away to Taiwan for good. Although the police were reluctant to believe Vickie initially, she stuck to her story and even claimed to have more witnesses. Ultimately, pressured by the investigation, the police had to carry out a search of the Chen family home, as well as the Chesapeake Bay, since the bodies were alleged to be dumped there. Ultimately, the police discovered blood splatters belonging to Wu-Hung at the Chen family home, but the bodies were never recovered.

Who Killed Wu-Hung, Weh-Mei, and Raymond Chen Die?

Interestingly, when Vickie called the police, she claimed that her ex, Edward Chen, was responsible for murdering the rest of his family. Naturally, the police could not take Vickie for her word, as there was nothing to suggest that a murder had even occurred in the first place. Nevertheless, she finally convinced authorities to start an investigation and even helped them get in touch with Edward’s ex-wife, Mandy. Once Mandy was questioned, she mentioned that her relationship with Edward was quite challenging since his family was against the union.

Although they kept meeting up in secret, Edward seemed to be in good spirits in August of 1995 and claimed that no one would stop them from living together ever again. Mandy immediately asked her then-partner to explain, and Edward allegedly took her to the Chen residence and showed her the bodies of his family members. However, quite surprisingly, Mandy never reported the incident to the police and instead settled with Edward before having a child together and staying married for about two years.

Realizing that something was afoot, the police immediately got in touch with the Chens’ relatives from Taiwan, who insisted that Edward had informed them how a car accident claimed Wu-Hung, Weh-Mei, and Raymond’s lives. On the other hand, people living near the Chen residence mentioned that after 1995, Edward often came over to maintain the house’s exterior to give it a lived-in vibe. Nevertheless, it was impossible to mount a case without bodies, and even though a man named Michael Reese claimed he helped Edward dump the bodies in the Chesapeake Bay, the police were unable to locate them. However, a search of the Chen residence revealed a dried-up blood splatter, which matched Wu-Hung’s blood, and convinced the police of Edward’s involvement. On the other hand, Vickie also managed to make Edward confess to the murder over the phone, and the police wasted no time in arresting him for the same.

Where Is Edward Chen Now?

Interestingly, although Edward had confessed to the crime while in police custody, it was ultimately thrown out of court. Nevertheless, the suspect eventually pled guilty to three counts of first-degree murder and was sentenced to 36 years in prison in 2002. Thus, Edward Chen remains behind bars at the Baskerville Correctional Center in Baskerville, Virginia, and will be released in 2033.

