A forest fire separates Setsuna and Towa, the half-demon twins in medieval Japan. An arcane tunnel sends Towa to the modern-day while she is searching for Setsuna, her younger sister. When a decade later, the twins unite, they embark on a journey through different eras along with the daughter of Inuyasha, Moroha, to regain and understand their past. Directed by Teruo Sato, ‘Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon’ is the sequel to the Inuyasha series, and critics have heavily criticized it for the inconsistencies in its narrative.

However, viewers, especially Inuyasha (the original series), fans liked the show and desperately want to see how the story unfolds from here. If you are also one of those fans, well, we have got you covered. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming season of ‘Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon.’

Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon Season 2 Release Date

‘Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon’ season 2 premiered on October 3, 2020, on Hulu, Funimation, Crunchyroll, and concluded on March 20, 2021. It consists of twenty-four episodes with a runtime of 24 minutes each. The adventure fantasy series premiered in Japan on Nippon TV and Yomiuri TV on the aforementioned dates.

As far as season 2 of the show is concerned, we have a piece of good news for the fans. Thanks to its decent rating and the loyal fanbase of its prequel, who wants to see how the story unfolds in the new series ‘Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon’ was renewed for another season. The news was shared with the fans on Twitter via the show’s official Viz Media managed account.

ANNOUNCEMENT: Season 2 of Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon: The Second Act is confirmed! Follow this account and turn on notifications to keep up to date for what's to come! pic.twitter.com/IZuUOkfwpH — Yashahime NA (@yashahime_na) March 20, 2021

The series was first announced back in May 2020 and was released in less than six months despite the pandemic, when the anime world was one of the worst-hit in the entertainment industry. Since the present-day situations are much more favorable the fans can hope for an early release. Therefore, it’s safe to assume that we can expect ‘Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon’ season 2 to premiere sometime in Fall-Winter of 2021.

Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon Season 2 Plot: What can it be About?

In the season 1 finale, we witness Sesshomaru’s twin daughters and Moroha fight Kirinmaru. Although their last confrontation goes badly for the trio, this time, things are different as Towa draws out her latent powers when her half-demon sister’s life is under threat. Along with Moroha, who uses her Beniyasha powers, Towa surprises Kirinmaru. Aware that his adversaries have turned the fight on its head, Kirinmaru goes away after showing his respect to Towa. Furthermore, for some strange reason, the Rainbow Pearls, which are supposed to be the ultimate artifacts and source of unimaginable powers, never really fulfill their purpose.

Season 2 of the show has a lot to offer, as the season 1 finale makes little sense. ‘Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon’ fans are scratching their heads perplexed by numerous questions. Why does Kirinmaru care about Sesshomaru deserting his children? What is the point of building the entire plot around the Rainbow Pearls and then just casually destroying them as if they don’t matter? What about the comet that is likely to strike the earth? What will Kirinmaru do now after running away from the fight with Towa and Moroha?

Hopefully, the upcoming season will come with some answers. The viewers can expect to finally get to know the motivations of the antagonists, which are not yet established for some strange reason. The limits of Towa’s powers are not known; how will the upcoming season shape up in accordance with her new-found abilities? It will be exciting to watch. Season 1 was a bit disappointing because of its inconsistencies in its plot, but hopefully, the upcoming season will dispel all doubts that fans may have after watching season 1.

Read More: Best Fantasy Anime