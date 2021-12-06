Yellowjackets Episode 4 Recap and Ending, Explained

‘Yellowjackets’ episode 4, titled ‘Bear Down,’ puts Natalie or Nat (Juliette Lewis as adult and Sophie Thatcher as teenager) and her life under the microscope. In 2021, she reaches out to an old friend to discover what really happened to Travis (Kevin Alves). Misty being Misty, continues to follow Nat around. Meanwhile, Taissa (Tawny Cypress as adult and Jasmin Savoy Brown as teenager) attends a party with the rich and powerful and tries to convince an influential woman to support her.

Shauna (Melanie Lynskey as adult and Sophie Nélisse as teenager) lives out her teen desires with Adam. In 1996, Nat and Travis work through their issues. Lottie becomes further paranoid about their surroundings, and Jackie (Ella Purnell) seems to regain confidence in her leadership skills. Here is everything you need to know about the ending of ‘Yellowjackets’ episode 4. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Yellowjackets Episode 4 Recap

Episode 4 begins by depicting the crash from Nat’s perspective. She finds herself sitting beside her father, half of whose face is gone. Evidently, he was dead by the time of the crash and had a very antagonistic relationship with his daughter. What happened with her father deeply traumatized Nat, and so, when Coach Scott (Steven Krueger) announces that they need to hunt for food as their supplies are depleting, Nat has flashbacks to her past.

Lottie finds yet another of those mysterious symbols in the jungle, and her paranoia continues to increase. Given what the girls go through in those 19 months, it seems that she was right to be worried. Jackie finds a plane presumably belonging to the previous owner of the cabin. Laura Lee (Jane Widdop) turns the engine, nearly killing Van and Jackie, both of whom were standing in front of the plane. Jackie pushes Van out of the plane’s path, saving her life, and the plane stops inches away from Jackie Herself. Later, she asks Van whether they are even now.

In 2021, Nat meets up with Kevyn. It becomes increasingly clear that she is manipulating her childhood friend and isn’t even being particularly subtle about it. Misty, who has followed them to the restaurant, spots Jessica and approaches her. When Misty mildly threatens Jessica, the latter seems to be amused. We don’t yet know how much about those 19 months Taissa has shared with Jessica, but if she knows anything about Misty, she will be terrified of her.

Towards the ending of the episode, Misty calls Shauna to let her know about Travis, who responds to it with shock and grief. It seems that Shauna and Travis grew close in those 19 months, maybe through Javi. Misty seems to have known about this and calls Shauna to stir things up.

Yellowjackets Episode 4 Ending: Who Is Alive in Yellowjackets?

When the plane crashes in the Ontario wilderness in 1996, the survivors include Shauna, Jackie, Taissa, Misty, Coach Scott, Nat, Akilah, Lottie, Laura Lee, Van, Travis, and Javi. When the series opens, we know for sure that Shauna, Nat, Misty, and Taissa are alive in 2021. Travis is later revealed to be alive, but he dies in a case of apparent suicide in episode 3. The first episode heavily implies that the girl the group under Misty’s leadership hunts and kills is Jackie.

But this can be a classic case of misdirection. The show wants us to believe that Jackie is the victim by showing that the girl is wearing her heart-shaped pendant. But we know that she often lends it to others. So, it’s possible someone else was wearing it when Misty’s group killed them.

The show has revealed that there are other survivors. However, like Travis, they all seem to have embraced anonymity. But at least one of them has been supplying information to Taissa’s political rival. This is likely because they are afraid of what Taissa’s political campaign will reveal about them. This person can potentially be Van. In 1996, it seems Taissa harbored an attraction for the other girl. Whatever happened in those 19 months made their relationship antagonistic. And now, Van has decided to come after Taissa.

How Does Nat’s Father’s Die in Yellowjackets? Does Nat Kill Her Father?

No, Nat doesn’t kill her father. Nat’s father was physically and emotionally abusive toward Nat and her mother. After one day coming home and seeing Kevyn there, he launches into yet another rabid combination of violence and vitriol. When Nat, who has clearly never handled a gun before, points his shotgun at him, it seems that she is at her wit’s end and will now kill him. She even pulls the trigger, but the safety was on at the time. Her father wrenches the gun away from her. He eventually dies when he falls on the gun, and it accidentally fires, blowing half of his face off.

The series draws a parallel between Travis and Nat’s fathers and brings them together by showcasing how troubling their family lives are. Nat retrieves Coach Martinez’s ring so that Travis can give it to Javi. And later, Travis helps her focus when she is about to shoot a deer. This time, Nat doesn’t forget to take the safety off.

