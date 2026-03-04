Young Sherlock Post-Credits Scene Explained

Prime Video’s ‘Young Sherlock’ presents an origin story for one of the most famous fictional detectives in the world. Over the course of eight episodes, we watch a young Sherlock Holmes forge unlikely bonds with people, including James Moriarty, and solve a case of interconnected mysteries that ultimately tie to his personal life. One of the people that Sherlock becomes frenemies with is Princess Shou’an from China, whose looks turn out to be utterly deceiving. By the end of the season, we get a better sense of intentions through her backstory, and the post-credits scene brings her story to a favourable conclusion. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Is Mei Yi Liu Alive?

While Shou’an is introduced as a princess, it later turns out that she is a commoner posing as the princess. She came to England to avenge the death of her parents and her villagers, all of whom were killed by the nerve agent that Professor Malik and the other three Apostles had created. The villagers were the first ones to be targeted with the chemical, making their deaths an experiment. At the same time, by killing them, Malik and his investors, who turned out to be Sherlock’s father, Silas, wanted to get control of the land, which they could mine for a rare mineral. Shou’an was recruited by Silas’ right-hand man, Esad, under the guise of getting her revenge. She was told that she’d have to kill the four scientists, but after killing three, she was asked to stop and go back home.

This is when Shou’an realises that the real culprit, Malik, is in cahoots with the very people who hired her, so, through Esad, she tries to find them. In this quest, she is helped by Mei Yi Liu, who accompanied her on this quest from the village. Their confrontation with Esad ends with Mei getting stabbed, but in the scuffle, she manages to get a ticket out of him, which means he is headed to Paris. While Shou’an wants to stay and help her, Mei tells her to chase after Esad and finish their mission. Shou’an doesn’t want to leave her in this state, but she has no other choice, so she leaves.

Because Mei was still bleeding with no doctor in sight when Shou’an left, the latter believed that her friend had most likely died in England. This is why she is in for a pleasant surprise when she finally returns home. In the mid-credits scene, we see Shou’an returning to her village, which has recuperated from the massacre that left them scarred for life. The scene is eerily similar to the flashback where she looks at her village from a distance, only to find it littered with dead bodies. This time, however, things are not so traumatic. The village is bustling with life, and for a minute, it seems that even Shou’an believes she could be having a dream. But then, she sees Mei, and she cannot contain her happiness.

It seems that when Shou’an left, Mei found a doctor and got herself patched up. With Shou’an on her way to Paris, there was nothing left for Mei in England, so she decided to return home, knowing that this was where her friend would come back when she had finished the mission. With this, not only does Shou’an avenge her parents and other villagers, but she is also reunited with her friend, who is like a sister to her, bringing her story to a much-deserved happy ending, especially after all the tragedies and trials she has to go through to get there.

