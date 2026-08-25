Are Yris Palmer and Troy Daniels Still Together?

Hulu’s ‘The Girls: A Khloé Kardashian Project’ follows the lives of six of Khloé Kardashian’s close friends. In season 1, the life that Yris Palmer shared with her fiancé, Troy Daniels, also came into the limelight. The side of domesticity and ordinariness in their day-to-day life really portrayed them as they are. In the middle of the fights and some tension that naturally occurred between her and her friends, Troy was a figure who gave her stability. He was the home that she always wanted to get back to, and it showed a more vulnerable and playful side of their relationship.

Yris Palmer and Troy Daniels Were Introduced to Each Other Through Mutual Friends

Yris Palmer had been married to Staforde Palmer from 2015 to 2020, and they welcomed their daughter, Ayla, in 2017. When that relationship came to an end, Yris’ friends gave her support in every way they could. Soon after her divorce was finalized, her friends, including Kylie Jenner, introduced her to Troy Daniels, who was playing for the LA Lakers at the time. The two went for dinner at Delilah for their first date. Troy later said that his first impression of Yris was that she was confident and well put together. In May 2020, the couple made their relationship public and even hosted a Q&A on social media, answering questions together. They spoke about how Troy’s daughter, Amiah, from a previous relationship and Ayla made them realize that many aspects of their lives were similar.

Ayla also warmly took to the new face in her life, which made things easier for them. In August 2021, the couple announced they were engaged. Much of Yris’ family and Ayla were also present for the occasion, making it even more beautiful. In the season, the personal aspects of Yris and Troy’s lives came to the forefront. He was a support system for her and even took part in the playful mischief of her and her friends. They took care of the kids and the household diligently, and Troy came across as no less than a father to Ayla as well. Yris also spoke to her friends about their decision to have a long engagement. She said that she wanted the time and bandwidth to prepare for a wedding and that they were waiting for the right moment to have that special day together.

Yris and Troy are Happily Fulfilled With Their Love Life

Yris and Troy are as much in love as they were when they first started dating. They have a well-set-up household in Los Angeles, California, and have prioritized their love above all else. Their kids are the glue that has bound them together in a much more meaningful way, but it is the love between them that sustains it. Yris has said how Troy has been instrumental in her healing and has restored her trust in every way possible. They are a happy family of four and do all the things that a typical family does. In June 2026, they went on a family holiday to Sardinia, Italy, and in July 2026, they attended the ‘Moana’ premiere together. They often have date nights, celebrate festivals and holidays together, and get their family pictures taken. These help create the kind of everyday memories that reflect how close-knit their family has become.

Yris is a Successful Entrepreneur and Troy is an All-Time NBA Star

Yris Palmer is the founder of Star Lash, a lash extension company, and she was even introduced to the Kardashian-Jenner family through this business. Since then, she has become a celebrity in her own right and has often been spotted taking on modeling and similar gigs. She is a graduate of Fairfax High School and is also set to launch her own business, Siiiba, about which she has not dropped many details yet, but has said that more will follow. Now a public speaker, she has appeared on podcasts such as ‘Against All Odds’, where she has shared the secrets of her business acumen as well. A social media star with more than 1.3 million followers, she is a sought-after celebrity whose personal and public life continues to draw attention, particularly her role as a mother to Ayla and Prince Troy.

Troy played college basketball at VCU from 2009 to 2013. He went undrafted in the 2013 NBA Draft but went on to build a nine-year professional career from 2013 to 2022 as a three-point shooting specialist. Over the course of his career, he played for the Houston Rockets, Minnesota Timberwolves, Charlotte Hornets, Memphis Grizzlies, Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets, along with stints in the G League. He played in more than eight NBA seasons and later played for Olimpia Milano in Italy’s top league from 2021 to 2022, winning both the Italian League championship and Italian Cup that season. Now, he is largely a stay-at-home dad and sometimes takes part in basketball camps, but above all, he focuses on being a father to his three kids.

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