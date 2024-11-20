Zac Burgess: Everything We Know About Him

Some actors leave an indelible mark on their audience from the very first performance, captivating viewers with their natural talent and range. Zac Burgess is one such actor. Hailing from Australia, this rising star has delivered a series of remarkable performances that showcase his versatility and depth. With each role, Zac continues to prove his immense potential, earning both critical acclaim and audience admiration. Even his highly anticipated portrayal of Lucien in Prime Video’s ‘Cruel Intentions’ is turning out to be another standout performance in his growing career.

Zac Burgess’ Father Was a Famous Australian Actor

Zac Burgess was born in the Bellingen town of New South Wales, Australia, to renowned actor Scott Burgess and his wife, Tracy Jones. He grew up alongside his three sisters, Nadia, Ella, and Lily, and he is cherished as the youngest in the family. Zac’s passion for acting stemmed from his father, Scott, who was a celebrated actor known for his work in Australian television and film. He is most popularly known as Dave McCall in ‘Water Rats.’ Sadly, Scott’s health began to decline, and he passed away from a heart attack on May 6, 2016. Zac was deeply affected by the loss of his mentor and best friend but turned his grief into determination. Driven by a desire to honor his father’s legacy, he committed himself to his craft and became a pillar of support for his mother and sisters, embodying the strength and love his father had always shown.

Zac Burgess Has Been Cast in Some Stand-out Roles in a Brief Time

Zac Burgess had always possessed an artistic flair, a natural talent that extended beyond acting to include his skill behind the camera. He had an innate ability to capture beauty in the most unexpected places with his lens. In 2018, just two years after the loss of his father, Zac Burgess stepped into the acting world with his debut role as Tom in the critically praised short film ‘Bring Me Back.’ This initial success solidified his determination to pursue his passion for acting. Aware of the importance of refining his craft, he took a major step forward in 2021 by enrolling at the prestigious Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts (WAAPA) in Perth, Australia. For Zac, WAAPA was more than just training—it was a transformative experience that allowed him to grow alongside inspiring peers and mentors. Immersed in this creative environment, he honed his talent.

In 2023, Zac Burgess secured his first TV series role, appearing in one episode of ‘Totally Completely Fine.’ This marked a turning point in his career, gaining him initial recognition. Later that year, he landed another prominent role in the super-hit TV series ‘One Night,’ in which he portrays Jason in five episodes. His character resonated with viewers, earning admiration and solidifying his rising star status. That same year, he starred in the short film ‘Nothing Gold Can Stay.’ However, it was his casting as Eli Bell in the 2024 mini-series ‘Boy Swallows Universe‘ that truly propelled him into the spotlight.

The role demanded emotional complexity and brought out the best of his talent, earning him accolades and solidifying his reputation as an actor of great promise. Now, with his latest role as Lucien in Prime Video’s adaptation of ‘Cruel Intentions,’ Zac continues to build on his list of impressive successes. Although he hasn’t publicly announced any new projects, Zac’s career trajectory indicates that he thrives on taking risks and pursuing unexpected opportunities. He is now being managed by William Morris Endeavor and Marquee Management, two of the biggest marketing agencies in Australia, and seems to be well-equipped to deal with whatever comes his way.

Zac Burgess is Very Happy With His Love Life

Zac Burgess is someone who openly embraces love and proudly celebrates his relationships. He is currently dating Leah Gersteling, a kinesiologist who runs Higher Ground Healing, offering reiki and alternative holistic health services. The couple celebrated their first anniversary in December 2023, marking a year filled with cherished moments. From romantic trips to Bali, Indonesia, to enjoying time with friends, Zac and Leah share a bond built on mutual support and love. Their journey together reflects a partnership rooted in unwavering loyalty and joy, standing strong through all of life’s highs and lows.

