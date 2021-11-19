Zach and Zoe Sweet Bee Farm Shark Tank Update: Where Is Zach and Zoe Sweet Bee Farm Today?

Season 13 episode 7 of ‘Shark Tank’ featured parents and entrepreneurs Kam and Summer Johnson as they introduced their all-natural honey business, Zach and Zoe Sweet Bee Farm. With the bee farm’s origin lying in combating allergies, it soon grew into a profitable business venture which churns out delicious and natural honey for people to enjoy. The extraordinary product did poke at our curious minds, and we decided to take a closer look. Well, here’s what we found out!

Zach and Zoe Sweet Bee Farm: Who Are They and What Do They Do?

When Kam and Summer Johnson decided to escape the bustle of city life and move into the countryside, they had no idea that it would trigger a case of severe allergies in their son, Zach. In an effort to combat the allergies, the family tried and exhausted every single method, including ointments, medicines, steroids, and even hospital trips. However, through sources, they came to know that raw honey had local pollens, which, when ingested, fight off most illnesses and allergies. Thus, willing to give immunotherapy a try as a last resort, the family began keeping bees and making honey.

Surprisingly, the method worked, and Zach did not have to deal with allergies again. Once the family got first-hand experience of raw honey’s capabilities, they decided to share it with their family and friends. Gradually, the small bee farm extended until it became a profitable business. Based on the positive response from the rest of their family who tasted the honey, the couple decided that there was an untapped market for this product. Thus, Kam and Summer Johnson used their son and daughter’s names to christen their farm — the Zach and Zoe Sweet Bee Farm — and began producing delicious honey.

Kam and Summer take pride in their honey being completely raw as well as unfiltered and claim that it is 100% organic. They even explain the positives of raw honey on their website, which gives their product a unique selling point. With the farm well known in the local circuit and already making a breakthrough country-wide, it will be fascinating to see what Kam and Summer have planned as their next step.

Zach and Zoe Sweet Bee Farm: Where Are They Now?

Once Kam and Summer started their business, they began testing the honey at the local farmer’s market. However, the response to their product was overwhelming, and as customers increased, Kam and Summer took their business to several other farmer’s markets. By 2020, their popularity pushed Zach and Zoe Sweet Bee Farm into the spotlight, and Oprah featured them in her “Oprah’s Favorite Things” list.

Although the feature on Oprah boosted their sales, the COVID-19 pandemic shut down farmer’s markets all over and affected their business. However, unwilling to fall behind, Kam and Summer took their business online, where it thrived. At present, they make various delicious flavors of their unfiltered honey, including Creamed Pumpkin Spice, Wildflower with Cranberry, Wildflower Honey with Lemon, Wildflower Honey with Beetroot, and much more.

Furthermore, the cost is also quite pocket-friendly as each jar will cost you from $20 to $24 based on the flavor. Interested people can obtain their jars from the official website or can even purchase them through Amazon. However, if you are from New York City and prefer shopping offline, Zach and Zoe Sweet Bee Farm’s honey is available at the Chelsea Market in Manhattan.

