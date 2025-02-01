Zack and Rikkell Bock: Where Are Dee Warner’s Kids Now?

Dee Ann Warner vanished from her home in Franklin Township, Michigan, in April 2021. Her husband at the time, Dale Warner, claimed that some of her belongings were missing and suggested she may have left voluntarily. However, her children—especially Zack and Rikkell Bock—immediately sensed that something was wrong. With the support of their family, they worked tirelessly to uncover the truth and seek justice for their mother. CBS’ episode of ’48 Hours’ titled ‘The ‘No Body’ Case of Dee Warner’ delves into the details of her murder and the relentless efforts of her children and family over the years.

Zack and Rikkell Bock Never Believed Their Mother Had Disappeared of Her Own Will

Zack and Rikkell Bock shared a close relationship with their mother. They had witnessed her separation from their father, Tim Bock, and were happy when she found love again with Dale Warner. Their other siblings, Amber and TJ Bock, also remained close to the family while pursuing their own independent paths. By 2021, Rikkell lived just half a mile from her mother’s farm in Franklin Township, Michigan—so close that she could see the house from her front yard. The children visited frequently, and on April 24, 2021, they all saw their mother, unaware it would be the last time.

On April 25, 2021, Rikkell went to her mother’s house and was immediately alarmed when she couldn’t find her. What concerned her most was that Dee’s cars were still parked outside, yet she wasn’t answering calls or texts. Sensing something was wrong, Rikkell contacted her brother, Zack, who quickly arrived. Zack spoke with their stepfather, Dale Warner, who claimed that he and Dee had argued about their shared businesses and that she had likely left to cool off. Dale also told Zack that Dee had taken some personal belongings and money from the house. However, when the siblings searched through her things, they found no signs that anything was missing.

In the months that followed, Rikkell and Zack fought tirelessly for justice for their mother. Along with the rest of their family, they insisted that Dee had been a victim of foul play, pointing the finger at Dale. They organized vigils, conducted searches, and even offered cash rewards for information, but their efforts yielded no immediate success. In August 2023, they filed a petition with the Lenawee County probate court to establish Dee’s legal death. Three months later, in November 2023, Dale was officially charged with her murder. By March 2024, Dee was declared legally dead. On August 17, 2024, Dee’s remains were finally discovered. Zack, Rikkell, and other family members expressed deep gratitude to the community for their support and assistance. Though it was an incredibly difficult time, they found solace in knowing with certainty that their mother had been a homicide victim and had not left of her own free will.

Zack and Rikkell Bock’s Testimony Helped the Prosecution Case Against Dale Warner

During the pre-trial and trial hearings, both Rikkell and Zack Bock took the stand. Zack was an expert in General Motors’ OnStar system and familiar with the daily affairs of the trucking business that Dee and Dale Warner jointly ran. He provided insights into the family’s business operations and profitability. He also testified about the disagreements between Dee and Dale, which stemmed from their differing views on business decisions and certain employees. Zack recounted how, on the day Rikkell informed him of their mother’s disappearance, he reviewed security footage from the house.

Dale had claimed that Dee left her wedding ring in the office before leaving, but Zack found no evidence of her entering the office that morning. Rikkell also testified, describing the couple’s tumultuous relationship. She alleged that Dale was “extremely toxic” and abusive toward her mother. The testimony of both siblings played a crucial role in the case, ultimately leading to Dale being found guilty of Dee’s murder.

Rikkell Bock is Perfectly Balancing Her Role as a Mother of Three

Rikkell Bock continues to live in Franklin Township, Michigan, with her family. Her longtime boyfriend, Dustin Grossman, has been a steadfast partner through the many challenges they have faced together. The couple shares three children—Cora, Livi, and their son, Colson—who bring immense joy and fulfillment to Rikkell’s life. She wouldn’t have it any other way. In April 2024, alongside the rest of her family, Rikkell organized a gathering to remember and honor her mother’s life. Not a day goes by that she doesn’t miss her. Each step of the judicial process has been difficult, but she has remained resilient, celebrating small victories along the way. Now, she finds solace in cherishing the memories she shared with her mother and keeping her legacy alive.

Zack Bock is Thriving as a Realtor Today

Zack Bock is based in Tecumseh, Michigan, where he has built a successful career as a real estate broker. As the owner of Front Street Realty, he has been actively working in the region, closing numerous sales over the years. Family is incredibly important to him, and he shares a close bond with his nieces, nephews, and siblings, making it a priority to celebrate special occasions and holidays together. Zack has been engaged since September 26, 2017, though he has kept details about his personal life private. However, he has also been open about his journey with sobriety, sharing how it has positively transformed his life. The past few years have been incredibly challenging, but he has demonstrated remarkable resilience and courage throughout.

