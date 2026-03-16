Zebulon Wiseman: What Happened to the Former Twelve Tribes Member?

In tightly controlled religious institutions, while a central leader often guides the group, many other elders play key roles in maintaining its operations. Children under the care of such elders are vulnerable and innocent and they can face similar conditions and various forms of abuse as other members. Zebulon Wiseman, a former member of the Twelve Tribes, has made similar allegations against the church, where his father, Charles’ Eddie’ Wiseman, served as one of the leaders. In ID’s ‘People Magazine Investigates: The Secrets of the Twelve Tribes Cult,’ he discussed his upbringing and shared what life was like for him after leaving the group.

Zebulon Wiseman Alleged That He Was Made to Work in Factories as a Child

Zebulon Wiseman, son of Charles “Eddie” Wiseman, grew up in the Twelve Tribes community in Island Pond, Vermont, as the second-oldest son. His father has been considered the group’s second-in-command and the right-hand man to Gene Spriggs. Zebulon described his upbringing as similar to that of other children in the community, but noted that the church did not recognize outside education. Instead, children were homeschooled and not permitted to earn high school diplomas or GEDs. He alleged that the education they received was minimal and that he was put to work in factories, restaurants and other holdings at a very young age.

Zebulon Wiseman’s allegations include physical abuse that he reportedly suffered not only from his parents but also from other elders in the group. He also claimed that he endured mental and emotional torment. In the 1990s, after his mother passed away from cancer, he alleged that her death was used as an example of what happens to sinners. Zebulon further stated that her condition worsened because the group allegedly prevented her from receiving proper healthcare from outside sources and had brainwashed her.

Zebulon Wiseman Has Kept a Low Profile Since Sharing His Story

Zebulon Wiseman left the Twelve Tribes in 2001 at the age of 18. That same year, he gave his first public interview with the Boston Herald, detailing the alleged control his father and other leaders exercised over the group. He alleged that leaders prioritized power over members, and that corporal punishment for children and strict oversight of daily life were common practices. Zebulon was among the first former members to speak publicly about these issues. Since then, he has kept a low profile, and little is known about his current whereabouts or activities.

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