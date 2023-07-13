Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead Episode 1 Recap and Ending, Explained

In ‘Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead’ episode 1, titled ‘Akira of the Dead,’ viewers are introduced to an ordinary salaryman named Akira Tendou, who is fed up with his exploitative job and just wants to stay home. The woman he loves is having an affair with his boss, and he hasn’t yet gathered enough courage to confess his feelings to her. One day this life takes an unexpected turn when he is chased down by a horde of zombies, and he learns that the entire Japan is now hit with an apocalypse. Here’s everything you need to know about the ending of ‘Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead’ episode 1. SPOILERS AHEAD!

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead Episode 1 Recap

Akira Tendou is a 21-year-old who is glad to find his dream job at a production company. He has always dreamt about doing it and is excited to pump out advertisements for big companies. On the very first day, he meets Saori Ootori, a colleague from the accounting department, and falls madly in love with her. After working hours, Akira and his new friends go for dinner at a nearby restaurant, and Ootori is also present there.

Akira feels as if things are finally falling into place, but everything soon takes a turn for the worse. It turns out that the dinner was just a short break, and Akira still needs to do overtime with his colleagues. As if this was not bad enough, some of the people he meets at his work often brag about working for hundreds of unpaid hours. Although there is a very liberal leave scheme in place, it turns out that it is eyewash made to see the company in a good light.

Akira slowly starts losing his sanity as he starts hating his job. But in all this chaos, he finds some consolation in the fact that he gets to meet Ootori, the woman he loves. Sadly, this little happiness turns into a nightmare when Akira learns that she is having an affair with his boss. He slowly becomes used to his lifestyle but stays at the same company even though it makes it miserable.

Three years pass, and Akira just wants to stay home. His expectations of a good life are over, and he has given up on his dreams. One day when he goes to see his building manager, he is shocked to find him eating another human. Soon afterward, he is chased down by a horde of zombies who are thirsty for his blood.

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead Episode 1 Ending: Is Ootori Dead? Does Akira Confess His Feelings to Ootori?

After he finds some rest after being chased down by a horde of zombies, Akira thinks about Ootori. Although he knows that she is having an affair with his boss, he feels that he cannot allow himself to hold on to the emotions that he has for her. Therefore, he takes the risk and decides to head to her apartment. Standing outside her door, Akira feels a bit scared, not sure whether he should even be there. But then gathers all courage and enters. That’s when he finds his boss standing right in front of him, wearing nothing but his underwear.

It is obvious from the way he looks that he has been zombified; Akira still remains quite calm and composed. He expresses his deep satisfaction with his job and then tells him that he is resigning from his position. Akira then pushes his boss through the window and onto the street below before he could potentially hurt him. Naturally, he immediately turns his attention to the other room, hoping to find Ootori. But when he finally sees her, Akira knows from just one look that he is too late. Ootori slowly turns into a zombie right in front of his eyes.

Although Akira should have run for his life immediately, he again shows remarkable courage and calmness. He goes on to express his love for Ootori even though she obviously cannot understand him anymore. When she starts chasing him, Akira runs as fast as he can while saying his last goodbye to his first love. Later that evening, he takes a rest in front of an abandoned store. He feels that life is always unpredictable, and now that he is in the situation that he is in, Akira decides to live life to the fullest instead of regretting anything.

