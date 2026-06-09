12 Hour Shift Ending Explained: Who is the Man Following Mandy? Where Are the Kidneys?

Helmed by Brea Grant, ‘12 Hour Shift’ follows a drug-addicted nurse named Mandy, who also happens to run an organ harvesting business on the side. Though she expects the night in question to go as smoothly as usual, it rapidly turns into a blood and gore-filled mess as two of the kidneys she smuggled go missing. The source behind much of this chaos is Mandy’s relative Regina, who is new to the business and insists on getting another kidney to save her own skin. Just when things cannot get any more unpredictable, a mysterious convict gets admitted to the ER, threatening to kill everyone in sight. By the end of this black comedy movie, Mandy finds herself trapped in a dog-eat-dog world, where escape becomes a question of what exactly she is ready to sacrifice. SPOILERS AHEAD.

12 Hour Shift Plot Synopsis

’12 Hour Shift’ begins with Mandy taking a smoke break before heading off to work as a night-shift nurse at the hospital’s ER wing. Not even a second in, and steadily bombarded with patient requests and emergencies, she rushes to the washroom to do drugs, as that seems to be the only way she copes with her life. Not long after, she meets up with her distant relative, Regina, to drop off a pair of kidneys that she illegally harvested. However, amidst their rushed chat, the kidneys simply get left behind on the floor as Regina drives off with a cooler containing nothing but soda cans. Elsewhere, Mandy contemplates her next target for murder and organ harvesting, ultimately settling on a dying old man who is undergoing dialysis.

Regina eventually hands over the cooler to Nicholas, head of the organ trafficking operation, only to discover that there is no kidney in sight. After begging for an hour to get the kidney, Regina rushes to the hospital, only to discover that the organs are now gone. Desperate to get in, she dresses up as a nurse and wanders around the hospital, eventually running into Mandy, who is flabbergasted by the truth. At first, she refuses to help Regina, explaining how it takes time to kill a patient with bleach injections. Regina, however, gets the wrong message out of this conversation and kills the old man by guzzling bleach down his throat. As the police arrive and this becomes a murder investigation, Mandy has no choice but to juggle multiple fronts and to promise Regina that she will have a new kidney in an hour.

As Mandy looks for a deceased patient to cut open, Regina finds one of Nicholas’ henchmen gearing up to enter the hospital. With no way out, she decides to kill a skateboarder who is standing nearby, and then cut open his kidney as a replacement. To Maddy’s horror, however, Regina appears to have cut open a bladder and killed yet another person for no reason. By then, their time is already up, and Mikey the henchman arrives, prepared to kill anyone to get the kidney. However, Mandy refuses to go down without a fight and stabs him in the eye on her way out. What follows is a display of absolute carnage, and Mikey begins attacking and killing anyone who stands between him and Mandy.

12 Hour Shift Ending: Who is the Man After Mandy? Will She Die?

’12 Hour Shift’ ends with Mandy successfully avoiding death and prison for the night, only to be chased down the next morning by Nicholas, the organ trafficker. While he originally sent Mikey to get the job done, by now, he probably knows of the fiasco that followed and the threat it poses to his underground business. It also doesn’t help that he already knows who Mandy is, being vaguely connected from her husband’s side. As such, when we see him walk into the hospital right after her, it’s likely not without a very specific purpose to either torture or blackmail her into getting the job done. Since it’s only been one night, chances are that the ever-so-elusive kidney is still in demand, and Nicholas doesn’t quite seem to care whose body has to be carved open to get it.

Over the course of the movie, the eponymous 12-hour shift becomes a purgatorial space for Mandy, and one way this is conveyed is how she seems almost physically unable to get out of it. Though she checks out right after the murder mystery is cleared up, all she can do is doze off inside her truck for a whole 12 hours before the alarm wakes her up, and it’s time for the job. Given how little we know about her beyond the hospital, it’s very possible that she’s been leading this lifestyle for quite some time, depending entirely on copious amounts of drugs to keep her up and running. However, in the light of the ending, this cycle takes on an entirely new, bleaker meaning.

While we are not made privy to whatever stunt Nicholas pulls inside the hospital, it is very likely that this 12-hour shift of Mandy won’t be any better than the last one. A system that she once helped put into place has now returned almost exclusively to haunt her, and she has no choice left but to cut open innocent people’s bodies, or straight up kill them to get what she needs to survive. However, with the police now hovering around the hospital, as well as all the eyes that are likely on the missing kidneys, Mandy’s job is about to get significantly harder, and it might just be that Nicholas takes the easier way out. We have already seen that he is willing to sacrifice the people he knows and cares for, and while Mandy is supposed to be invaluable to the harvesting operation, this might just be karma’s way of getting back.

Where Did the Kidneys Go? Who Took Them?

At the end of ’12 Hour Shift,’ it’s revealed that the kidneys didn’t just disappear into thin air, but were being collected by an oblivious Mr. Kent during his visits to the soda machine. As fate would have it, he’s there both times Mandy leaves the organs at the drop-off zone, and cannot help but pick up the pouch. However, instead of complaining to the authorities, he likely keeps it out of morbid curiosity, assuming there’s a purpose to them being placed out in the open. By the time he notices the second kidney, however, his curiosity is piqued enough for him to raise the subject to the cops, just as Mandy checks out of the hospital. While the hospital is likely to identify the kidneys sooner rather than later, it’s unlikely that the blame will fall on Mandy’s shoulders anytime soon.

The mystery behind the missing kidneys being one of pure coincidence serves to the larger anticlimactic tone of the movie, making its chain of events even more ridiculous in retrospect. On both occasions, Regina and the company’s carelessness end up escalating the conflict tenfold, all the while Mr. Kent, who has been denied a hospital bed this entire time, is left with no choice but to wander around the hospital aimlessly, till he stumbles upon the bags. Ironically enough, the first person that Mandy interacts with at the hospital happens to be Mr. Kent, and during that conversation, she simply brushes him off, not realizing how things would eventually play out against her.

What Happens to Regina? Will She and Mandy Get Arrested?

Though Regina seemingly leaves the hospital scot-free, she is bound to become the subject of police curiosity once the full case is unraveled. To begin with, there’s no physical evidence tying Mikey to the murdered skateboarder, which means the police might soon be on the lookout for a different subject. It doesn’t help that several characters, including the dancing night guard, see Regina in the hospital, specifically dressed in bloodied scrubs. Karen, in particular, is attacked by Regina, and most likely holds the key to all the secrets, but as it stands, she is most likely dead, which leaves the police with no real witness. Regina’s exit, as such, fits right in with the whimsical nature of the story, where she sweeps in and out of the narrative, akin to a force of nature that cannot be controlled.

In a sharp contrast to Regina, Mandy seems to be in very practical and tangible danger, and that too on two fronts. First, there is Nicholas, who is most likely armed, enraged, and in dire need to get the kidneys one way or another. Having to deal with him while simultaneously sifting through the hospital patients might be near impossible as is, but add to that the dangers posed by the police, and Mandy effectively has no way out. Her only source of luck in all of this appears to be the fact that a number of people who could incriminate her are either dead or out of commission. This includes characters like Dorothy, who knows about Mandy being in the morgue, but is attacked and presumably killed by the escaped convict.

There is also the police officer sent after the old man’s death, who not only catches Mandy in the act at the morgue, but later sees her with Mikey and Regina. However, a case can be made about him interpreting this as a hostage situation, where Mikey seems to be forcing Mandy to do his bidding at gunpoint. Not long after, Mikey shoots the officer in the arm, and while that move isn’t fatal, it does block him from interacting with Mandy any further. Her biggest fear, as such, remains the discovered kidneys, which are bound to trace back to the two dead patients that she has just cut up. However, given how convinced the police seem about Mikey being the murderer, she might just escape from legal trouble, if not Nicholas.

Is Mikey the Henchman Dead? What Happens to the Convict?

While Mandy and Regina come out of the hellish night in one piece, the same cannot be said about their opponent, Mikey. After getting stabbed in the eye and punched around, he has no intention of letting them live, and ultimately corners them behind the soda machine. However, his intention to crush them with the machine backfires, as Mandy and Regina push the metal box over first, crushing him in the process. While we don’t get an explicit confirmation of his death at that moment, the fact that the police believe that he is the overarching culprit suggests that he, at the very least, can no longer defend his position. In that case, Mandy can even claim to have been forced into cutting up her patients’ kidneys, which allows her to shift much of the blame and get out of trouble if she’s eventually caught.

The other murderer on the loose, that is, the convict, seems to have made his escape in time, all thanks to Mandy accidentally helping him out. While her plan is originally to harvest his organs, this entire subplot eventually gets lost in the chaos. Later, the convict somehow finds his way out, attacking a handful of doctors and nurses before dashing towards the exit. While he also intends to kill Regina at one point, Mandy is able to prevent that by overpowering him first. However, one link that she doesn’t resolve in time is the convict’s guard, whom she drugged into a slumber. If the police are to test his blood, there is a good chance that the suspicion might round back towards her, as she is likely on camera giving him morphine riddled coffee. All in all, it seems that the night has just begun for Mandy, and there are many more twists and turns to follow.

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