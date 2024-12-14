1992: Why Does the Killer Leave a Curro on the Victims? What Does it Signify?

Netflix’s ‘1992’ follows the story of a woman who, in trying to find justice for her husband’s death, ends up uncovering a decades-old conspiracy that is tied to a serial killer. Everyone believes that Amparo’s husband died in an accidental fire, but when she sees a Curro figurine in the hands of another dead body, she is convinced that someone started the fire and her husband was collateral damage. Things get more serious when more people are killed in a similar manner and are left with a brand new Curro in their hands. The reason for that lies in the history of the serial killer and his connection to the Seville Expo ’92. SPOILERS AHEAD

The Curro Serves as the Reminder of the Crime Committed in 1992

While the killings of the Curro Killer take place in the present timeline, the root of the killings is found in an incident that took place in 1992. The Curro killer is revealed to be a man named Victor, who witnessed the murder of his mother in 1992. This was months before the expo was about to take place. The people in charge of organizing the expo were celebrating and called in three sex workers to join the party. One of them was Marga, Victor’s mother. Marga died while having sex with one of the organizers when a glass table broke, and she fell on top of it. She died on the spot, and this was a huge problem for the organizers.

In trying to bury the case, they came up with the idea of making it look like the expo was being sabotaged by a blackmailer who demanded money in return for not wreaking havoc on the expo. When the government decided not to pay the blackmailers, the organizers burned down the building in which Marga was killed, which ensured that the crime scene was completely destroyed, preventing the death from coming back and haunting their political careers. The night the building was burned, Victor entered it to find his mother but found her corpse instead. He sustained severe burns in the fire, which left him permanently deformed.

Years later, when Victor decides to take revenge on the organizers, he uses the Curro to remind them of the crime. It isn’t just about inflicting punishment on the culprits, but he also wants the world to know that they are being punished for the things they did back in 1992. The Curro also acts as a calling card and a warning sign. When the first victim is killed, and the rest discover he has a Curro in his hand, they realize that the death is connected to the events of 1992’s expo, which means that the killer is going to come after them, too.

The Curro Becomes the Red Herring for the Real Culprit

The presence of the Curro on every scene becomes important evidence, which leads Amparo, Richi, and the police detectives to look into Victor’s past. All the organizers are immediately considered possible victims, which means that the entire focus is on finding Victor and putting a stop to the killings. To an extent, they are right. However, by the end, they discover that Victor is just an instrument of someone else playing to their tune. This person has been acting behind the scenes and has been out of sight for so long because no one was looking for them. Everyone was so distracted by Curro and Victor that no one stopped to think that there might be another thread coming out of the case, which completely unravels it.

The real culprit is Fernando Victoria, one of the organizers of the expo, who was also present at the scene of the crime the night Magda was killed. He was one of the people who indulged in burying the case, but he hid his true involvement from Victor. He is on the verge of bankruptcy when he finds Victor and manipulates him to extort money out of the other organizers. He is the one who gives four brand new Curros to Victor as a token to leave at the death site of his four victims. He knows that Curro will divert the authorities completely towards Victor, and Victoria can slip away easily when he has what he needs.

Read More: Netflix’s 1992 Ending Explained: Who is the Killer?