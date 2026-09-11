Serial killer movies are interesting, to say the least. Interesting, not just from a storytelling point of view but also because of the fact that they are so popular despite their central subjects almost always being vile. One theory on the reason for their popularity is that they help fill deep, dark holes that are inside all of us. In a way, we are relieved — and thus entertained — that we are not “them.” Also, the mystery of serial killers has always fascinated mankind. Why does someone choose to kill innocent people? That’s what evokes our curiosity.

If you are on the lookout for some great serial killer movies, look no further than Netflix. From innocuous everyday men to seasoned manhunters, the genre never ceases to amaze with its compelling storylines and inexplicably mysterious characters, and the streaming service has it all.

28. The Women and the Murderer (2021)

‘The Women and the Murderer’ (original French title ‘Les femmes et l’assassin’) is a true crime documentary that shows how a female detective and the mother of a victim leave no stone unturned to find the serial rapist/killer Guy Georges, who sent shivers down France’s spine between 1991 and 1997. He was eventually caught on 26 March 1998 and convicted of torturing, raping, and killing seven women, along with more cases of attempted murder. While throwing light on the investigation, the documentary film upholds how the two women never stopped searching for the culprit for years until he was finally found. It is co-directed by Mona Achache and Patricia Tourancheau. You can watch the movie here.

27. Don’t Move (2024)

Adam Schindler and Brian Netto’s ‘Don’t Move’ pins a paralyzed woman against a ruthless serial killer. Iris (Kelsey Asbille) has 20 minutes before she is completely paralyzed and at the mercy of Richard (Finn Wittrock). As time runs out, she desperately searches for help in the middle of a forest while being followed by the killer, who isn’t afraid to kill to get to her. ‘Don’t Move’ is a film that doesn’t waste time in preparing us and grips us from the get-go, a thrilling serial killer drama with ample edge-of-the-seat moments. You can watch the film here.

26. Memories Of Murder: The Nilsen Tapes (2021)

A true crime documentary, ‘Memories Of Murder: The Nilsen Tapes’ chronicles the life and, more importantly, the killings of Scottish serial killer and necrophile Dennis Nilsen in his own voice through the audio recordings during his time in prison, where he was till his death. He died in May 2018, but he made sure he is remembered forever by killing at least 12 males while confessing to killing 16 between 1978 and 1983. It is one thing to hear about a serial killer from other people, but to hear it in the killer’s very voice brings about a whole different feeling. ‘Memories Of Murder: The Nilsen Tapes’ is directed by Michael Harte. You may watch the film here if you want.

25. The Lady of Silence: The Mataviejitas Murders (2023)

‘The Lady of Silence: The Mataviejitas Murders’ is a crime documentary that talks about Mexican serial killer Juana Barraza, who was charged with killing at least 40 women, although estimated to be 48, all of them aged at least 60, in the late 1990s to 2003 in Mexico City. She was also a professional wrestler whose name inside the ring was La Dama del Silencio, aka ‘The Lady of Silence.’ ‘La Mataviejitas’ translates to little old lady killer. Directed by María José Cuevas, we get to see actual footage and hear from the families of the victims and officials who worked on the case about the shocking and atrocious incidents that shook Mexico and the world entire. Feel free to check out the movie here.

24. Heart Eyes (2025)

Josh Ruben’s ‘Heart Eyes’ centers on a serial killer with a mask that has “heart eyes,” who goes about killing couples each year on Valentine’s Day. The movie goes the gory way to show this, exploring the various ways in which Heart Eyes takes the lives of his victims, thereby becoming a slasher flick. The killer’s latest targets are Ally and Jay, who decide to stop him once and for all. To add to the chaos, we have Detectives Jeanine Shaw and Zeke Hobbs, who are looking into the case and seemingly have their own twisted interpretation of things. ‘Heart Eyes’ is custom-made for slasher fans and stars Olivia Holt, Mason Gooding, Jordana Brewster, and Devon Sawa. It can be streamed here.

23. Inspector Zende (2025)

‘Inspector Zende’ is an Indian Hindi-language crime comedy drama based on the true story of the capture of real-life serial killer Charles Sobhraj. The movie stars Manoj Bajpayee as Inspector Madhukar Zende, based on real-life Mumbai Police officer Madhukar Zende, and Jim Sarbh as Carl Bhojraj, based on Charles Sobhraj. With a humorous approach to Zende’s endeavor as he goes after Bhojraj for the second time after the latter escapes from prison, ‘Inspector Zende’ uses comedy to expertly address the ludicrous state our society has reached, wherein killers escape prisons and roam around freely. You can binge the Chinmay Mandlekar directorial right here.



22. The Killer (2023)

Directed by David Fincher and penned by Andrew Kevin Walker, ‘The Killer‘ unravels a gripping narrative inspired by Alexis “Matz” Nolent’s graphic novel series. Michael Fassbender takes center stage as a meticulous assassin, supported by an exceptional cast. Set in a Parisian hotel room, routine gives way to chaos when a hit goes awry. The ensuing escape propels the killer from Paris to the Dominican Republic, unraveling layers of deception and confronting his enigmatic past. Fincher’s film explores intrigue, vengeance, and the inescapable clutches of a profession that offers no easy exits. You can watch the movie here.

21. Bordertown: Mural Murders (2021)

A Finnish crime drama that serves as a perfect binge-watch, ‘Bordertown: Mural Murders’ is a sequel to the crime series ‘Bordertown’ The movie takes place after detective inspector Kari Sorjonen (Ville Virtanen), a high-functioning savant, who arrests serial killer Lasse Maasalo. In the Juuso Syrjä film, Sorjonen comes across a case wherein someone has drawn a mural of Lasse Maasalo in blood. Moreover, there is also a poll being carried out online to find out the most dangerous felons who are worthy of being punished. Considering Maasalo also killed felons after using the same sedative whose traces have been found in the blood recovered from the mural, Sorjonen takes up the case, thinking that Maasalo is back, if not someone related to him or inspired by him is doing his “noble” work. To be a part of the investigation and find out who the new killer is, you can watch the film here.

20. The Forest of Love (2019)

Directed by Sion Sono, ‘The Forest of Love’ is the story of a conman named Joe Murata (Kippei Shiina), who turns out to be an infamous serial killer. Through lies and deceit, he ends up killing several people using extreme methods. The film has been derived from real-life accounts of the convicted serial killer Futoshi Matsunaga. It recounts the torturous ways he killed and extorted innocent lives in Kyushu, Japan, from the mid-1990s to the early 2000s. This gruesome story has been told quite artistically by director Sono. You can watch it on Netflix right here!

19. There’s Someone Inside Your House (2021)

Directed by Patrick Brice, ‘There’s Someone Inside Your House’ is a slasher movie that revolves around a transfer student from Hawaii named Makani Young (Park), who goes through a series of horrifying experiences after she moves to Osborne, Nebraska. There, she befriends two other kids, and together, they try to fight a murderous killer preying on students with secrets. Beyond the terrifying world of a serial killer and his human targets, the movie dives into the human psyche. It is also about the characters as much as it is about murder. So, you may find it relatable on a more human level. If you’re interested, you can watch it right here!

18. Woman of the Hour (2024)

‘Woman of the Hour’ tells the story of serial killer/sex offender Rodney Alcala, who was convicted of multiple murders in the 1970s. Centering on the popular 70s television show ‘The Dating Game,’ in which Rodney took part in 1978 as a bachelor contestant, the film showcases the events from the POV of aspiring actress Sheryl Bradshaw (Anna Kendrick), a contestant who shared the stage with the killer. Directed by Kendrick in her debut, ‘Woman of the Hour’ does a great job balancing the horror of reality and the drama of fiction. It is fascinating but doesn’t compromise what it wants to show; that is where its specialty lies. You can watch the film here.

17. The Call (2020)

‘The Call’ is a chilling South Korean psychological thriller film with a complex plot that involves interactions across time and a vicious serial killer. Kim Seo-yeon is a 28-year-old woman who comes to visit her ailing mother in the countryside in 2019. She finds a cordless phone in the dilapidated house she grew up in. It seems to receive calls from a woman claiming to be tortured by her mother. Seo-yeon later discovers that this woman, Oh Young-sook, has been calling her from the year 1999. The two women initially form a bond across the different timelines, and Young-sook saves the life of Seo-yeon’s father in 1999, changing the reality for the other woman. However, as Seo-yeon’s life suddenly changes for the better with both her parents being alive, Young-sook grows bitter about her circumstances and is killed by her mother. Seo-yeon finds out about this and informs Young-sook, who turns the tables on her mother, killing her, and subsequently becomes a serial killer. You can watch the movie here.



16. The Chase (2017)

‘The Chase’ is yet another South Korean thriller film. This one revolves around Shim Deok-su, originally a refugee from the North and a harsh landlord of several working-class apartments. While visiting his tenants to ask for the rent, Deok-su discovers that two people have been killed in the town. When one of his tenants, who happens to be a former police officer, finds out about this, he points out that both victims were vulnerable targets, theorizing that the murderer is a potential serial killer who has started killing elderly and vulnerable people but will soon move on to killing women. His words prove almost prophetic when the former detective himself is killed. Deok-su subsequently teams up with the late officer’s former partner to solve the complex series of murders. You may watch the film here.

15. The Good Nurse (2022)

Based on a true story, ‘The Good Nurse’ revolves around Charles Cullen (Eddie Redmayne), an experienced nurse newly hired by Parkfield Memorial Hospital in New Jersey in 2003. One of his colleagues is Amy Loughren (Jessica Chastain), a single mother and a patient with cardiomyopathy. Amy and Charles begin working together on the night shifts. Amy fears that she will be fired from the job if the hospital authorities find out about her cardiomyopathy. When Charles finds out about her condition, he promises to keep the information a secret. However, things start to change following the sudden death of one of the patients under Charles and Amy’s care. Soon enough, the police get involved, and Amy gradually realizes that something is deeply wrong with the man she considers a friend. Feel free to check out the movie here.

14. Forensic (2020)

‘Forensic’ is an Indian Malayalam-language psychological thriller film by Akhil Paul and starring Tovino Thomas and Mamta Mohandas. It tells the story of a serial killer exclusively targeting children. SSP Rithika Xavier investigates the case with the help of a forensic team, which includes medico-legal advisor Samuel John Kattookkaaran, who happens to be the brother of Rithika’s estranged husband. Initially, the findings lead Samuel to believe that the killer is a child. Although Rithika has a hard time accepting this, she cannot ignore the evidence. However, the more they dig into the case, the more complicated it becomes. Soon enough, they find it to be connected to Rithika’s very first case as a police officer, involving a series of murders that happened about a decade ago. You can check out the film here.

13. Twin Murders: The Silence of the White City (2019)

‘Twin Murders: The Silence of the White City’ is a Spanish serial-killer thriller that follows Unai (Javier Rey), who is on the hunt for a new serial killer on the rise. Unai returns to work after a long break, but on his first day at the office, he receives news about an assailant who has the same M.O. as someone who was caught by him 20 years ago. So he puts his detective slash serial killer profiling skills to use to get to the bottom of the case. In the process, he reconnects with the old killer, Ignacio (Alex Brendemuhl), who is just about to complete his prison sentence. Crime-drama fans out there will thoroughly love this mystery flick that is available to stream on Netflix here!

12. Mrs. Serial Killer (2020)

Directed by Shirish Kunder, ‘Mrs. Serial Killer’ is an Indian crime thriller film that starts with a distraught woman, Sona (Jacqueline Fernandez), seemingly up to something questionable. A flashback scene reveals that her husband Joy (Manoj Bajpayee), a doctor whom everyone once used to love, has been busted for being a serial killer. Reports suggest that he has murdered six young, unmarried pregnant women. Sona is confident that her husband is innocent, especially because the cop who busted him (Mohit Rahina) is her ex. Teeming with violence and gore, this movie might be exactly the kind of serial killer movie you’re looking for. Moreover, Bajpayee’s portrayal of Joy carries a degree of conviction that is truly remarkable! You can watch the movie here if you’re interested.

11. Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2022)

The ninth installment of the popular franchise ‘Texas Chainsaw Massacre,’ the movie focuses on Leatherface, a serial killer (also seen in earlier installments) who is believed to have been inspired by real-time serial killer Ed Gein, known as the Butcher of Plainfield (1947–1957) who exhumed dead bodies and collected souvenirs made of their bones and skin as well as killed two women, and Elmer Wayne Henley who was involved in the Houston Mass Murders (1970-1973) and is still alive, serving his sentence. Portrayed as a cannibal, Leatherface is recognized by his chainsaw and his trait of wearing the skin of his victim’s face as a mask. The character and the franchise have achieved cult status in pop culture, and in this movie, he re-emerges in the Texas town of Harlow, this time targeting a group of young influencers and entrepreneurs who intend to renovate the abandoned town. So, if you want to have a taste of the mix of serial killing and horror, ‘Texas Chainsaw Massacre’ is a good way to go. You may watch it here.

10. In the Shadow of the Moon (2019)

‘In the Shadow of the Moon’ is an intriguing mix of sci-fi, noir, mystery, action, and horror. This haunting tale, directed by Jim Mickle, follows the protagonist Locke (Boyd Holbrook), who aims to become someone important in law enforcement. One night, Locke finds a few bodies with hollow skulls and is immediately taken aback by a woman in a blue hoodie who seemingly is the perpetrator. What’s worse is that he loses his wife as she delivers a baby the same night. Years later, in 1998, Locke becomes a detective, but the mysterious case of mass brain-liquefication is still plaguing the city. Cinephiles might notice how the movie seemingly draws inspiration from the likes of Christopher Nolan, Philip K. Dick, and David Fincher. If you haven’t watched it yet, you can do so here!



9. Luther: The Fallen Sun (2023)

Directed by Jamie Payne, ‘Luther: The Fallen Sun’ is a standalone movie whose protagonist, Detective John Luther, has a dedicated series to his name. Although the film does pick up from where the Season 5 finale ended, you don’t necessarily have to watch them all to enjoy this one. Idris Elba plays Luther, who has been imprisoned thanks to serial killer David Robey (Andy Serkis), who has leaked a dossier that proves the former guilty of many charges. David taunts Luther with his series of killings over his inability to prevent them. Will Luther be able to stop the murders? Before he can do that, he has to get himself on the other side of the iron bars. The movie is a captivating watch just for the two leading actors, Elba and Serkis, although it has a lot more to offer than just them, especially how Serkis’s character carries out the crimes. You may watch ‘Luther: The Fallen Sun’ here.

8. Halloween Ends (2022)

David Gordon Green’s ‘Halloween Ends’ is a sequel to ‘Halloween Kills,’ which came out in 2021. The movie follows Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis), who finds out that a young boy named Corey (Rohan Campbell), with a horrific tragedy connected to his past, has started killing people like the notorious serial killer Michael Myers (James Jude Courtney). Corey is also the guy Laurie’s granddaughter is hanging out with, which makes her cautious and prompts her to find a way to stop Corey. Later, Myers himself shows up in Haddonfield again. Perhaps it is time for Laurie to bring an end to Myers’ wrath forever this time. The final installment in the ‘Halloween’ trilogy that began with ‘Halloween’ (2018), ‘Halloween Ends’ is a fun watch, especially for slasher fans and fans of the franchise. The movie can be streamed here.

7. Sector 36 (2024)

Directed by Aditya Nimbalkar, ‘Sector 36’ is a gripping Bollywood (Hindi language) film that shows how the lives of a serial killer and a laid-back cop collide. Prem Singh works as a servant at a businessman’s house but is secretly a serial killer who kills children. Sub Inspector Ram Charan Pandey is a corrupt man and frustrated with his job. However, the discovery of human bones makes him look into the mysterious disappearances of children in his area. How the two men meet and the resulting confrontation, which is an eye-opening commentary on the society’s treatment of the downtrodden, make ‘Sector 36’ a must-watch film that transcends its serial-killer genre. The movie stars Vikrant Massey and Deepak Dobriyal, both of whom are brilliant in their respective roles. You can stream the film here.

6. Apex (2026)

‘Apex’ follows Sasha (Charlize Theron), whose love for adventure comes to an abrupt end with the death of her husband. While searching for peace, she decides to explore Wandarra National Park. On the way, she meets a man named Ben (Joel Edgerton) who warns her of the dangers in the wilderness. However, what Sasha doesn’t know is that Ben will become her prime source of fear. Ben is a serial killer who loves to hunt his victims before violently killing and skinning them, and he has made Sasha his next target. An edge-of-the-seat thriller with compelling performances by Stone and Edgerton, ‘Apex’ is directed by Baltasar Kormákur. You can watch the movie right here.

5. Mardaani 2 (2019)

‘Mardaani 2’ is an Indian Hindi-language movie, and the second installment in the ‘Mardaani’ franchise featuring Rani Mukerji as police officer Shivani Shivaji Roy as she tackles complex criminal cases. ‘Mardaani 2’ brings to Roy’s table the horrifying case of a serial killer who has been kidnapping, raping, and killing young women in Kota, Rajasthan. She has recently taken charge as the Superintendent of Police of Kota and must find the killer before more women lose their lives. However, the killer is a slippery one and even taunts the police with letters while claiming one victim after another. Roy cannot let her rage come in the way of her plan while being careful not to fall into the killer’s trap. Directed by Gopi Puthran, ‘Mardaani 2’ can be streamed here.

4. Lost Girls (2020)

Liz Garbus makes a powerful statement with the impactful ‘Lost Girls,’ a Netflix original that recounts the chilling tale of one of the most famous serial killers ever to have existed. Known as the “Long Island Serial Killer,” his case remains unsolved even to this day. It is told from an emotional viewpoint as Mari Gilbert (Amy Ryan), a mother residing in Ellenville, confronts the news of her daughter Shannan’s frightening disappearance. More than ten bodies — most of whom are sex workers — are discovered by the end of the rigorous search conducted by the law. That is what makes it more of a poignant watch. If ‘Lost Girls’ has caught your attention, you can watch it here!

3. The Whisper Man (2026)

Directed by James Ashcroft, ‘The Whisper Man’ revolves around a child kidnapper/killer who has put the entire community of Garretton in a state of fear. In this town, a widowed crime writer, Tom Kennedy (Adam Scott), moves in with his 8-year-old son, Jake (Acston Luca Porto). With an investigation already ongoing, led by Detective Amanda Beck (Michelle Monaghan), the tension and fear are turned up a notch when Jake disappears and is believed to have been taken by the same person. As bodies of children are discovered, Tom reaches out to his estranged father/retired detective Peter Willis (Robert De Niro), seeking his help. Peter, who is known for putting away a serial killer called ‘The Whisper Man,’ AKA Frank Carter (Michael Keaton), gets on it and teams up with Amanda to find the killer as soon as possible. Meanwhile, young Jake finds an unexpected yet familiar company where he is being held hostage by the killer. ‘The Whisper Man’ is fun to watch thanks to its noirish, layered storyline and a strong cast. It can be streamed here.

2. Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile (2019)

Directed by Joe Berlinger, ‘Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile’ plays out Zac Efron‘s natural appeal to befit the alluring good looks associated with Ted Bundy. The movie serves as a biopic of the nefarious serial killer who was responsible for taking countless lives. Rather than list out his murderous ventures, it is told from the viewpoint of Bundy’s longtime girlfriend, Liz Kendall (Lily Collins), and other women he duped, giving it a refreshing edge. The movie exists on a different plane that merges documentary and drama. It has the feel of real-life-inspired accounts of a serial killer mixed with the standard drama that characterizes fiction. If you want to take a closer look at Ted Bundy’s strained relationship with women, you can watch the movie here!



1. The Pale Blue Eye (2022)

Featuring Christian Bale and Harry Melling (Dudley from the ‘Harry Potter‘ movies), this period drama is no less than a haunting experience in an authentic way. From the atmosphere to the characters to the incidents, ‘The Pale Blue Eye’ is a true-to-form mystery thriller that involves serial killings wherein the hearts of the victims are missing. Based on Louis Bayard’s 2006 novel of the same name, the film is set in 1830 and shows detective Augustus Landor (Bale) investigating a string of murders at the United States Military Academy in West Point, New York. In the endeavor, he is assisted by one of the cadets, Edgar Allan Poe (Melling). Yes, the very Poe we all know today as one of the world’s most renowned and prolific authors. The film offers a bewitching experience that is undeniable, not just in the way it unfolds but also in the way it depicts those times. You can check out the film here.

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