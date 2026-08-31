Idris Elba, the British actor renowned for his compelling performances and commanding screen presence, has established himself as a formidable force in the world of entertainment. He made his first foray into Hollywood with a notable appearance in the 2007 film ‘American Gangster,’ in which he shares the screen with legends like Denzel Washington and Russell Crowe. However, it was his role as the charismatic and morally complex Russell “Stringer” Bell in the acclaimed television series ‘The Wire’ that truly catapulted him to prominence, earning him widespread recognition and critical acclaim.

Elba’s career continued to soar with his portrayal of Detective John Luther in the British crime drama series ‘Luther,’ a role that earned him numerous accolades, including a Golden Globe Award. He showcased his versatility in major Hollywood productions like ‘Thor,’ ‘Pacific Rim,’ and the ‘Fast & Furious’ franchise. Furthermore, his portrayal of the iconic Nelson Mandela in ‘Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom‘ earned him critical acclaim and a Golden Globe nomination.

With his remarkable talent, Elba has not only left an indelible mark on Hollywood but has also garnered a slew of awards and nominations, solidifying his status as one of the industry’s most respected and celebrated actors. Elba recently graced the screen in ‘Extraction 2’ with his portrayal of Alcott. If his brief appearance left you intrigued by more of his on-screen presence, check out his exciting upcoming projects!

1. Above the Below (December 4, 2026)

Elba will both star and co-direct the British sci-fi survival thriller ‘Above the Below.’ Martin Owen is the guy sharing the director’s chair. The script is written by Matt Mitchell, Elizabeth Morris, and Vicki Sargent. The story is about a trio of astronauts who find themselves struggling for survival after a successful but destructive re-entry into Earth, which has compromised their capsule, which has begun sinking into the ocean. They are cut off from the world and only have each other for help. Elba plays the role of mission commander Jackson, while Caitlin FitzGerald plays co-pilot Brooks. Hero Fiennes Tiffin plays astronaut Rhodes, who is on his first mission. Isla Jackson-Ritchie is also cast. The movie has completed post-production and will be released on December 4, 2026.

2. Children of Blood and Bone (January 15, 2027)

Elba will star alongside Cynthia Erivo, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Lashana Lynch, and Viola Davis in Gina Prince-Bythewood’s action-adventure fantasy movie ‘Children of Blood and Bone.’ Adapted from Tomi Adeyemi’s novel by Prince-Bythewood, the movie revolves around Zélie Adebola of Orïsha, a woman blessed with magical powers by the gods. However, she lives in a place where they are forbidden. She eventually teams up with a rogue princess to outwit and outrun the crown prince, who is hell-bent on eradicating magic forever. Danger lurks all around, including snow leoponaires and vengeful water spirits. Yet the greatest danger for Zélie might just be herself as she struggles to control her powers and her growing feelings for an enemy. The rest of the cast includes Thuso Mbedu, who will play Zélie, along with Amandla Stenberg, Regina King, Damson Idris, Diaana Babnicova, and Tosin Cole. The film is undergoing post-production and will be released on January 15, 2027. You can watch the trailer here.

3. Sonic the Hedgehog 4 (March 19, 2027)

Idris Elba will return as Knuckles in the animated movie ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 4,’ the fourth part of the ‘Sonic’ franchise. Pat Casey, Josh Miller, and John Whittington wrote the story. Jeff Fowler is the director. While the plot hasn’t been disclosed, the movie will have Metal Sonic as the villain. Ben Schwartz is back to voice Sonic, along with James Marsden as Tom. Post-production is underway. The movie will be released on March 19, 2027. You can watch the title reveal here.

4. High in the Clouds (2027)

Elba has joined the voice cast of Toby Genkel’s animated adventure comedy movie ‘High in the Clouds,’ which is based on the novel of the same name by Paul McCartney, Geoff Dunbar, and Philip Ardagh. The story follows a teenage squirrel named Wirral, who embarks on a journey to set music free after accidentally sparking a revolution against the bossy diva-owl who has banned all music from the town. The voice cast also includes Céline Dion, Paul McCartney, Lionel Richie, Himesh Patel, Ringo Starr, Jimmy Fallon, Hannah Waddingham, Clémence Poésy, and Pom Klementieff. The project has been in a post-production stage for a long time and will finally be released in 2027.

5. This Is How It Goes (TBA)

Elba will be seen alongside Charlie Cox and Wunmi Mosaku in the upcoming Apple TV+ thriller movie ‘This Is How It Goes.’ Elba has directed, based on a screenplay by Nathaniel Price, who adapted it from Neil LaBute’s play of the same name. The story follows an interracial couple who reconnect with an old school acquaintance and offer to take him in. Post-production is underway. A release date has yet to be revealed.

6. Luther Feature Sequel (TBA)

A yet-untitled sequel to the Netflix movie ‘Luther: The Fallen Sun’ is undergoing post-production. Jamie Payne, who directed the first one, will direct this one too. Neil Cross, who penned the original movie, too, wrote this one. The cast includes Elba as John Luther, Ruth Wilson as Alice Morgan, and Dermot Crowley as DSU Martin Schenk. Joining them are Stephen Dillane, Anya Chalotra, Kyle Soller, Ian Hart, Isla Jackson-Ritchie, Elliott Heffernan, Dan Matteucci, and Niamh Algar. The story will have a new wave of brutal, random murders in London, with Luther secretly called back into service. But the question is, how can Luther save London when everyone on all sides seems to want him dead? The title and the release date are awaited.

7. Extraction 3 (TBA)

Netflix’s ‘Extraction,’ the successful action franchise led by Hemsworth, is getting its third part. We will see Hemsworth’s Tyler Rake gracing the screen for a suicide rescue mission again. Golshifteh Farahani will be back as Nik Khan, while Elba will be back as the mysterious Alcott. The cast also includes Pierce Brosnan, Ma Dong-seok, Joe Taslim, Chi Lewis-Parry, Siena Agudong, Einar Haraldsson, and Sammy Jonas Heaney. Sam Hargrave is directing, based on a script by Joe Russo and David Weil. It will be based on the graphic novel ‘Ciudad’ by Ande Parks, Joe Russo, Anthony Russo, Fernando León González, and Eric Skillman. Production is underway, and more details about the plot and cast are awaited.

8. Infernus (TBA)

Prepare for an Elba triple threat in the upcoming action-thriller ‘Infernus.’ Elba takes center stage as the lead actor, director, and producer in this thrilling cinematic endeavor. Based on a story by Tom Boyle and a script by Robert Mark Kamen, the narrative unfolds around Donovan Kamara (Elba), a dedicated human rights activist who embarks on a mission to probe disturbing reports of refugees held in unlawful detention. However, what starts as a seemingly straightforward task takes a perilous turn when the world’s most dangerous inmates stage a dramatic escape. Currently in the pre-production phase, ‘Infernus’ promises to deliver an intense and multifaceted performance by Elba, both in front of and behind the camera, making it a project to keep a close eye on for fans of high-octane action and suspenseful storytelling. More details on the project are awaited.

9. Things Fall Apart (TBA)

A24 has greenlit a TV series based on Chinua Achebe’s world-renowned eponymous novel. Idris Elba is the only revealed cast member and will also be executive producing the project. The plot centers on Okonkwo (Elba), a fearless African warrior/leader bent on protecting and preserving his people and culture. As British colonizers disrupt his world, he struggles to maintain power and tradition, eventually leading him to a heart-wrenching confrontation. His resilient resolve, even in the face of unstoppable change, makes him one of literature’s most iconic characters, an embodiment of the tension in the midst of strength, adaptability, and vulnerability.

‘Things Fall Apart’ is the first book of Achebe’s African Trilogy, followed by ‘No Longer at Ease’ and ‘Arrow of God.’ It has previously been adapted both as a film and a miniseries. Currently in its early development stages, the A24 series has yet to receive a network or streaming service. More details about this intriguing project, including the writers, director, and cast, are awaited.

Read More: Is American Gangster Based on a True Story?