36 Best French Movies on Netflix (September 2026)

French cinema, originating with pioneers like the Lumière brothers and Georges Méliès, is renowned for its realism and bold themes. It stands as a significant force in global filmmaking, often considered the best outside the United States. Since the advent of the French New Wave, France has consistently produced a wealth of filmmaking talent and notable films. This rich cinematic tradition has been influenced not only by French directors but also by renowned filmmakers from various countries, including Poland, Austria, Russia, and Argentina. Esteemed directors like Gaspar Noé, Roman Polanski, and Michael Haneke have contributed to the unique blend of French culture and cinema.

French cinema spans a diverse range of genres, including comedy, action, horror, romance, adventure, drama, and fantasy. For those interested in exploring this versatile and profound cinema, here’s the list of the best French movies on Netflix, encompassing various genres like comedy, horror, lesbian-themed, and romantic movies.

36. Street Flow 3 (2026)

The third and final installment in the franchise, ‘Street Flow 3’ follows brothers Dembé (Kery James), Noumouké (Bakary Diombera), and Soulaymaan (Jammeh Diangana), the main characters in the franchise. They are a generation of Malian immigrants living in a low-income project in a Parisian suburb. The story follows the three brothers as they navigate their paths, and their choices shape their relationships and the fate of their family. High-schooler Noumouké’s promising career in music faces ruin due to street culture. His need for finance eventually makes him steal money from a rival dealer of Dembé, who has a lucrative drug business, albeit risky. Meanwhile, Soulaymaan’s professional commitment to his neighborhood is put in jeopardy as he defends the government. ‘Street Flow 3’ brings an end to the saga of the Traore brothers. You can watch the movie here.

35. K.O. (2025)

Directed by Antoine Blossier, ‘K.O.’ is an action thriller that follows MMA fighter Bastien, who must find the missing son of Enzo, his opponent, whom he accidentally killed during a match. Bastien’s only way to redeem himself is to find the kid, so no matter the consequences, he must. In his endeavor, he crosses paths with the police and a ganglord, leading to heated moments and brutal fights. Starring Ciryl Gane as Bastien, ‘K.O.’ is purely for action lovers, especially those who like hand-to-hand fights. The movie can be streamed here.

34. Nothing To Lose (2026)

‘Nothing To Lose’ follows Jade (Nawell Madani), a mother whose desperate attempts to get his young son Noah (Paul Fouré) the treatment he needs for his cancer diagnosis pull her into criminal waters. Noah was the fruit of a long struggle of Jade and her husband, Paul (Guillaume Gouix), to conceive. So, when the young boy falls ill, Jade and Paul do whatever they can to give him proper treatment and care. But when things don’t work out the way they should, Jade single-handedly takes it upon herself to get Noah a bone marrow donor, no matter the consequences. This results in a home invasion and a hostage situation, with the authorities coming after Jade. Now, she needs to protect herself before she can protect her son. Directed by Madani, ‘Nothing To Lose’ is a heightened drama where a mother’s love meets a miserable healthcare system. You can watch it here.

33. Squad 36 (2025)

Olivier Marchal’s French crime drama ‘Squad 36’ centers on Antoine (Victor Belmondo), a member of an anti-gang unit. After some of his teammates die mysteriously, he decides to risk his career, which is already under supervision, and find out the truth behind the gruesome murders. The deaths occur after Antoine lets go of a wanted criminal. Meanwhile, one of his teammates has gone underground. Are all these aspects connected? ‘Squad 36’ is a slow-burn flick that delves into crime and corruption that runs not just crime but, sometimes, justice, too. The movie co-stars Tewfik Jallab, Soufiane Guerrab, and Yvan Attal. You can watch it here.

32. Honeymoon Crasher (2025)

Directed by Nicola Cuche, ‘Honeymoon Crasher’ revolves around fiancée-deprived Lucas, who reluctantly agrees to take his mother, Lily, on his honeymoon trip. While they pretend to be a couple in front of others, the mom-son dynamic gets compromised due to unexpressed feelings and sentiments, almost leading to a “break-up” between the two. Is that even possible? ‘Honeymoon Crasher’ stars Julien Frison as Lucas and Michèle Laroque as Lily and does a good job mixing comedy and emotions to give us a bingeworthy drama. You can enjoy it with your mom right here.

31. Family Pack (2024)

François Uzan’s adventure fantasy drama ‘Family Pack’ is based on the French board game, The Werewolves of Miller’s Hollow (Les Loups-Garous de Thiercelieux). The movie centers on a modern family that gets inadvertently transported to 1497 after dusting off the old board game. What’s curious is that the game world is tormented by werewolves, and the family members realize they are players who have to hunt the monsters using their newfound powers. They have no choice but to participate in the dangerous game while searching for a way to return to the present. Will they be successful? Starring Jean Reno, Suzanne Clément, and Franck Dubosc, ‘Family Pack’ is a binge-worthy movie targeted toward kids and does a commendable job incorporating adventure and fun. You can enjoy it with your children right here.

30. Restless (2022)

Régis Blondeau’s action thriller centers on a police officer, Thomas Blin (Franck Gastambide), whose corrupt actions catch up to him. On the one hand, his department is under scrutiny by the Internal Affairs for bribery. On the other hand, his efforts to cover up an accident that killed a POI (Person of Interest) have been witnessed by a mysterious person who now threatens him.

Bent on keeping himself safe from being convicted for bribery and/or the disappearance of the POI’s dead body, Blin is forced to take desperate steps. Will they help him survive? Based on the 2014 South Korean film ‘A Hard Day,’ ‘Restless’ is an intense drama that, even though it doesn’t go anywhere near the original, offers its perks and is a fun watch. It can be streamed here.



29. All-Time High (2023)

Julien Royal’s ‘All-Time High’ follows Youssef (Nassim Lyes), a conman who is pro at making a fool out of his “clients,” and Stéphanie (Zoé Marchal), a crypto millionaire. When Youssef incurs a huge loss at a poker game and goes into debt, he decides to woo Stéphanie to get himself out of the situation. However, unbeknownst to him, she has her own plan. What follows is a sizzling give-and-take between the two characters that slowly takes the form of an unlikely action-packed rom-com. ‘All-Time High’ justifies its title effectively and is a perfect binge-watch for you and your partner. You can watch it here.

28. Bad Seeds (2018)

‘Bad Seeds’ is a French comedy film directed by Kheiron. The story follows Wael, a scam artist turned caring foster father to young children. When a social worker questions his unconventional parenting methods, Wael’s past catches up with him. The film seamlessly blends humor and heart, exploring the transformative power of love and redemption. Kheiron’s charismatic performance and the film’s engaging narrative make ‘Bad Seeds’ a heartwarming and thought-provoking cinematic experience that challenges societal norms and celebrates the strength of chosen family bonds. You can watch it here.

27. Back to School (2019)

‘Back to School’ (French: La Grande Classe) is a comedic gem written and directed by Remy Four and Julien War. The film centers on the hilarious escapades of two friends attending their middle school reunion, fueled by a shared determination to leave lasting impressions on former bullies and crushes. With a delightful mix of humor and nostalgia, the movie navigates the awkward and endearing moments of reuniting with the past, offering a charming take on the antics that ensue when attempting to make a memorable mark on one’s school reunion. Feel free to stream here.

26. Stuck Together (2021)

Although ‘Stuck Together’ is a lighthearted Parisian comedy, it offers a candid depiction of the widespread damage that the COVID pandemic caused. Set during the height of the outbreak-related restrictions, the film revolves around seven families residing in an apartment building located at 8 Rue de L’Humanité in the 11th arrondissement. The once bustling streets of Paris have suddenly become deserted, and the constantly moving city life has come to a sudden stop, leaving the various eccentric characters of the film no other choice but to rely on each other. As these people deal with the issues unique to a global pandemic, they learn a thing or two about themselves and the people around them. Equipped with a talented cast, ‘Stuck Together’ celebrates love, family, and compassion. You can watch the movie here.

25. Jane Austen Wrecked My Life (2024)

In Laura Piani’s ‘Jane Austen Wrecked My Life,’ we meet single author Agathe Robinson (Camille Rutherford) who is facing writer’s block. She hails from Paris and arrives in England, where the Jane Austen Residency has accepted her. It was her best friend Felix (Pablo Pauly) who applied for her. An intimate moment between Agathe and Felix before her departure from Paris reveals that both have romantic feelings for each other. At the residency, when Agathe spends more time with Oliver (Charlie Anson), a descendant of Jane Austen herself, a love triangle begins to take shape. While Oliver is attracted to her, Agathe is confused between him and Felix. Meanwhile, she also has to make proper use of her time in the program and put her skills to good use, i.e., writing a new romance novel. Will she figure out what she wants for herself? ‘Jane Austen Wrecked My Life’ is a rare romantic flick with elements handpicked from Austen’s novels and rendered in a modern fashion. It can be streamed here.

24. Madame Claude (2021)

Based on the life of the historical namesake brothel keeper, ‘Madame Claude’ is set in Paris in the 1960s. Claude runs one of the most popular brothels in the city, and her clientele includes some of the most powerful and influential men in the world. Interestingly, unlike the previous adaptations of the story, ‘Madame Claude’ doesn’t necessarily spend much time exploring the inherently farcical elements in the story. Instead, it focuses on her constant inner conflict and rapid rise in certain Parisian circles, making her considerably powerful and influential in her own right. The film also sheds light on Claude’s relationship with Sidonie, a much younger woman who comes to Claude seeking to be part of her business, Claude’s mother, and her daughter. You can watch the movie here.

23. To Each, Her Own (2018)

‘To Each, Her Own’ is a romantic comedy that explores themes such as sexuality, religion, family, and love. The plot follows Simone Benloulou, a bank employee living in Paris. Simone hails from an orthodox Jewish family, though she herself is non-practicing. Simone is a lesbian but hasn’t yet said anything about it to her parents, who already had the shock of their lives after learning that their son, Simone’s younger brother, is gay. Her life suddenly becomes complicated after she meets a handsome Senegalese chef. Meanwhile, her older brother develops a dating site for Jewish people and creates a profile for his sister on it. When the site matches her with someone, Simone has no intention of going out on a date with this person, so she sends one of her colleagues, who pretends that she is Simone, and ends up falling for the man. You can watch the movie here.

22. How I Became a Super Hero (2020)

‘How I Became a Super Hero’ is, at its surface, an action-filled superhero flick. However, the narrative is shaped to reflect the real world and shows how authoritarian figures can ruin lives just because of greed. Set in an alternate reality, the movie portrays how men with superpowers live among regular people in Parisian society. They rarely pose a threat and are often responsible for maintaining safety in the face of grave danger. However, with time, someone realizes that they can extract the essence that makes a superhero, bottle it, and sell it for massive profits. As the discovery leads to ultimate chaos, with superheroes getting hunted for their essence, a lone detective has the key to solving the mystery. You can watch the movie here.



21. French Lover (2025)

Lisa-Nina Rives’s rom-com ‘French Lover’ explores an unlikely romance between famous star Abel Camara and Marion, a waitress. While Marion is undergoing a divorce, Abel is navigating a rough patch in his stardom. Romance does offer some much-needed escape, but their respective professional objectives serve as wedges in their relationship. Challenged by past feelings, different careers, and the paparazzi flashes, our couple must learn how to navigate the drama and find the meaning of true love. Inspired by the Israeli series ‘Ish Hashuv Meod’ (‘Very Important Person’), ‘French Lover’ stars Omar Sy and Sara Giraudeau. You can watch the movie here.

20. Friendzone (2021)

Showcasing the journey from being a best friend to a boyfriend, ‘Friendzone’ revolves around Thibault, a romantic hopeful. Although he has harbored feelings for Rose for quite a long time, she has always considered him her best friend. However, in a sudden change of fate, Rose begins realizing Thibault’s feelings, and as sparks fly, the latter grabs the opportunity with both hands. A heart-warming and feel-good romantic comedy, ‘Friendzone’ will surely brighten up any gloomy day. Feel free to stream it here.

19. I Lost My Body (2019)

This is the first animated film ever to win the Critic’s Week Grand Prize at Cannes in 2019. It was also nominated for Best Animated Feature at the Academy Awards, losing to ‘Toy Story 4’. This unusual adult animated film is macabre storytelling at its best as a severed hand escapes from a lab in Paris to reunite with the body. The story of Noufel and his hand is told through flashbacks. Having received rave reviews, the film is considered to have one of the most creative and original storylines. Based on the book Happy Hand by Guillaume Laurant, the screenplay was co-written with director Jeremy Clapin. This phenomenal film is a must-watch. Feel free to stream it here.

18. I am Not an Easy Man (2018)

An eye-opening sex comedy, ‘I am Not an Easy Man’ marks a very important milestone in French cinema, especially when there’s a lot of discussion around feminism versus the prevailing male chauvinism. The movie begins with Damien, who is a male chauvinist but doesn’t stop when it comes to flirting with women and expressing his so-called “dominance” in front of them after decades of patriarchy. He bumps his head on a pole and passes out. When he wakes up the next morning, he seemingly has entered a parallel dimension where females have the upper hand. He finds feminine clothes in his closet, has to shave his body parts, is in a submissive position during sex, with women kissing him goodbye while leaving for work, males doing household chores, etc. ‘I am Not an Easy Man’ changes the perspective of men and how it feels to be on the “receiving” end. A must-watch! Feel free to stream it here.

17. Earth and Blood (2020)

Directed by Julien Leclercq, the film is heavy on artillery and paramilitary display. Said (Sami Bouajila) reluctantly gives a job to Yanis (Samy Seghir), a troubled guy on parole for a minor offense. Yanis hides cocaine in Said’s sawmill, which his half-brother had stolen from a gang of dangerous drug dealers. Unaware of this, Said fights against all odds to protect his daughter Sarah (Sofia Lessafre) as they are under attack by the gang, who want their merchandise back. What ensues is an adrenaline-pumped chase for protection against the drug lord Adama (Eriq Ebouaney). Feel free to stream it here.



16. The Most Assassinated Woman in the World (2018)

Loosely inspired by the life and works of the theatre actress Paula Maxa, this mystery thriller keeps you on the edge of your seat. Paula is the leading lady at the Grand Guignol Theatre in Paris; she is famous for getting murdered in the most violent ways on stage. Things get complicated as there is a killer on the loose in the city. People’s lust for gore, blood, and violent crimes drives the theatre’s fame as well as Paula’s. However, it is not easy for Paula, who constantly receives death threats from a secret admirer, and she battles her tragic past. Jean (Niels Schneider) is a journalist and Paula’s love interest, who is determined to find out more about this admirer of Paula’s and simultaneously has been assigned the case of the violent murderer in the city. You can watch the film here.

15. The Orphans (2025)

Olivier Schneider’s ‘The Orphans’ has two former best friends/orphans, Gabriel (Alban Lenoir) and Driss (Dali Benssalah), who had a bad fall outover their first love, Sofia (Naidra Ayadi), are reunited when the woman dies in a car accident. The two men, Gabriel being a cop and Driss a mercenary, are forced to set aside their mutual hatred and work together to save the woman’s teenage daughter, Leïla (Sonia Faidi), who herself is out to avenge her mother’s suspicious death. The person responsible has powerful connections to the biggest security company in Europe, making Gabriel and Driss put their skills to effective use to protect Leïla, if not help her, in her dangerous endeavor. You can watch the action thriller right here.

14. Ad Vitam (2025)

A former member of the French Elite Intervention Squad, Franck Lazarev (Guillaume Canet) was dismissed from his job after a mission went haywire and led to the death of his best friend. Coming to the present, Franck must find his wife, Léo (Stéphane Caillard), who has been kidnapped by a mysterious group of armed men who will kill her unless he hands them over a certain key. The key holds the evidence of a government conspiracy, and clearly, someone doesn’t want government secrets to be spilled. Thus, in a race against time, Franck must save his wife and find the connection, if any, between the kidnappers, the conspiracy, and the death of his friend. Gripping, fast-paced, and with ample action sequences, ‘Ad Vitam’ is a binge-worthy thriller directed by Rodolphe Lauga. It can be streamed here.

13. The Takedown (2022)

In Louis Leterrier’s latest cinematic offering, ‘The Takedown’ (Loin du périph), the action-comedy genre gets a fresh jolt of energy. A sequel to the 2012 hit ‘On the Other Side of the Tracks,’ the film sees the charismatic duo of Omar Sy and Laurent Lafitte reprising their roles as Ousmane Diakhité, Chief of Paris’ Criminal Division, and François Monge, an inspector at the 12th District Police department in Paris, respectively, who run into each other after a decapitated body is discovered at the at Lyon station. The investigation leads them further into a conspiracy that involves the town’s fascist mayor, Antoine Brunner (Dimitri Storoge). Leterrier’s directorial prowess ensures an exhilarating blend of action and humor, promising audiences an entertaining ride as the story unfolds on the outskirts of the city. Get ready for a sequel that not only continues but also elevates the legacy of its predecessor. You can watch the movie here.

12. Bigbug (2022)

‘Bigbug’ is a French science fiction black comedy film by Jean-Pierre Jeunet, with a star-studded cast that includes Elsa Zylberstein, Isabelle Nanty, Youssef Hajdi, Alban Lenoir, and François Levantal. Set in the futuristic landscape of 2045, the movie unfolds in a world where robotic helpers assist communities. However, the plot takes an unexpected turn as a group of suburbanites find themselves confined by their own household robots for protection while a rebellious sentient AI android uprising takes place outside, adding a thrilling layer to this unique and darkly humorous cinematic experience. Feel free to stream it here.

11. Rogue City (2020)

Set in Marseilles, ‘Rogue City’ primarily follows four members of the Anti-Gang Unit in this bleak police action drama. One of its members, Willy Kapellian, struggles to deal with a marriage that is falling apart and finds solace in alcohol. After he is involved in a shooting incident while drunk, his captain, Richard Vronski, tries to protect him but ends up getting suspended himself. The unit decides to use the guns confiscated from the criminals in an ambush that hasn’t been authorized by their superiors and ends up causing the death of an undercover narcotics officer. As a film, ‘Rogue City’ is considerably nihilistic, candidly depicting the violence and drug problems often rampant in cities. You can watch the movie here.

10. Wingwomen (2023)

Directed by Mélanie Laurent, ‘Wingwomen’ is an action comedy starring Laurent, Adèle Exarchopoulos, Manon Bresch, and Isabelle Adjani. Based on the graphic novel “The Grand Odalisque” by Florent Ruppert, Jérôme Mulot, and Bastien Vivès, the film follows a trio of skilled professionals whose latest and last heist involves robbing a painting. However, the catch is a death threat by their “godmother” who has her crosshairs on them at all times in case they plan to escape. Whether the three ladies can free themselves from the shackles of hired captivity is what we find out in this binge-worthy, fast-paced action flick. Moreover, the depiction of the almost-platonic relationship that the three women share, underscored by their love for an adrenaline-fueled lifestyle, makes ‘Wingwomen’ a different kind of entertainer. It can be streamed here.



9. The Climb (2017) [L’Ascension]

An uplifting tale with its warmth and cherishing moments, ‘The Climb’ is the story of Sam, an unemployed lad who is all in love with Nadia, but, to prove his undying affection for her, he promises to climb Mt. Everest, without any mountaineering experience whatsoever. He marches off to Nepal with a book and a Nutella jar and is shocked to experience an incline at first instance, much before getting closer to the mountains. All he does is befriend people, smile, and keep going! You can watch the movie here.

8. Nothing to Hide (2018) [Le jeu]

‘Nothing to Hide’ is the sum of all fears as far as the social gatherings are concerned. The movie begins with three couples – Marie and Vincent (both doctors), Charlotte and Marco, Thomas and Lea, and a lonely guy named Ben. While at dinner, the seven decide to make their cellphone conversations, SMSes, and pictures public – something that starts as a game but doesn’t go as well as planned. With married men and women receiving sexts, dirty pictures, voicemails from mistresses, etc., this game turns into something that shouldn’t have begun in the first place. It seems that everyone has something to hide. You can watch the movie here.

7. Sentinelle (2021)

‘Sentinelle’ follows Klara, a highly trained French soldier sent home from Syria after a traumatic experience. Even back home, the incident keeps haunting her, and the frequent PTSD episode takes a toll on her health. However, when Klara’s sister is found raped and almost murdered after a night of partying at a nightclub, the soldier jumps to the task and applies the years of training to launch a deadly vendetta against the perpetrator. You can watch the film here.

6. Divines (2016)

Nominated for a Golden Globe, ‘Divines’ follows a teen from a dysfunctional family in Paris who comes across a young dancer who turns her life upside down. Although the plot seems simple, it is extremely complex. Scene after scene, the characters, the settings, the relationships, every element comes with incredible strength. From a classroom argument to a daughter-mother discussion, almost every scene is heartbreaking. ‘Divines’ is a film about survival in a mad world in which the characters feel incredibly real. Actresses Oulaya Amamra and Déborah Lukumuena are incredible, and I’m sure we will hear more about them in the future. Feel free to stream it here.

5. Lost Bullet (2020)

This fast-paced action thriller is written and directed by Guillaume Pierret, with Alban Lenoir playing the lead character Lino. Lino is a car mechanic with a history of crime, but he is in the spotlight again as his police friend and mentor, Officer Charas (Ramzy Bedia), is shot dead by another set of cops. To prove his innocence, he must find the lost bullet. For those who enjoy realistic action, they will enjoy the impact scenes as cars collide and topple over on the screen. Viewers especially enjoyed watching Nicolas Duvauchelle as Areski. One can’t help but compare this film to some of Jason Statham’s movies. You can watch the film here.

4. Athena (2022)

A modern tragedy underscored by one death and a subsequent uprising, ‘Athena’ follows three brothers belonging to three different facets of an uprising in the community of Athena. What makes the film a tragedy is the fact that the death is of their fourth brother, 13-year-old Idir, who dies from a beating by a bunch of police officers. Abdel (Dali Benssalah) is a lieutenant who tries to bring an end to the uprising. Karim (Sami Slimane) wants revenge and takes part in the uprising. Moktar (Ouassini Embarek), a drug dealer, wants to take advantage of the uprising and get some of his goods out of Athena. A tragic tale of civil unrest, ‘Athena’ is directed by Romain Gavras and is a Golden Lion nominee and a recipient of the 2022 Young Cinema Award (Premio Arca Cinema Giovani) and the 2022 Cinema for UNICEF award at the Venice Film Festival. You can watch the film here.

3. Under Paris (2024)

The ante of the upcoming World Triathlon Championships in Paris has just upped. How? A mutated shark has been spotted in the river Seine, and it is up to marine researcher Sophia Assalas (Bérénice Bejo) to prevent any blood-soaked mishap. Sophia is the only one to know the shark because she has a past tragedy associated with it. With time running out, she has to rid Seine of the shark before the river is used for the event. As helping hands, Sophia has Mika (Léa Léviant), an environmental activist, and Adil (Nassim Lyes), a police officer. Will they be enough? To find out, you can watch this Xavier Gens directorial right here.

2. Oxygen (2021)

Directed by Alexandre Aja, this mind-bending/claustrophobic flick stars Mélanie Laurent as Liz Hansen. Hansen wakes up in a cryogenic pod without knowing how she ended up there. Be that as it may, she now has to figure out a way to get out of the pod whose oxygen level is slowly but surely going down. Thanks to the A.I. MILO (Medical Interface Liaison Officer), she can use the internet and make calls, but it cannot let her out. Is she undergoing some form of punishment? Is she on Earth or in space? Is she on some kind of a mission without knowing it? To find out, you can watch this immensely gripping sci-fi thriller right here.



1. Nouvelle Vague (2025)

Helmed by Richard Linklater, ‘Nouvelle Vague’ shows the making of the French film ‘Breathless’ by Jean-Luc Godard in 1959. Shot in black-and-white and in French from start to finish to capture the essence of the time and place, the film tracks Godard’s (Guillaume Marbeck) journey from a film critic at Les Cahiers du Cinéma to one of the faces of the Nouvelle Vague (New Wave) era of French cinema. From his feisty relationship with his producer, Georges de Beauregard, to his rapport with Jean Seberg (Zoey Deutch), the lead actress of ‘Breathless,’ to his amicability with Jean-Paul Belmondo (Aubry Dullin), the lead actor, ‘Nouvelle Vague’ is a visually stunning and intimate exploration of how it was to make a film in those days. For cinephiles, it is a time-travel machine that takes you back to the golden era of cinema, with Linklater doing full justice to a film that requires heaps of research. The film can be streamed here.

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