36 Best French Movies on Netflix (September 2026)

French cinema, originating with pioneers like the Lumière brothers and Georges Méliès, is renowned for its realism and bold themes. It stands as a significant force in global filmmaking, often considered the best outside the United States. Since the advent of the French New Wave, France has consistently produced a wealth of filmmaking talent and notable films. This rich cinematic tradition has been influenced not only by French directors but also by renowned filmmakers from various countries, including Poland, Austria, Russia, and Argentina. Esteemed directors like Gasper Noé, Roman Polanski, and Michael Haneke have contributed to the unique blend of French culture and cinema.

France’s film industry is arguably the most successful in Europe, both commercially and critically. Its films reflect the nation’s rich cultural history, the impacts of wars, and its status as a fashion and culinary capital. French cinema has attracted a global audience, making France a significant exporter of international films. Additionally, the industry has produced prominent actors and actresses known worldwide, such as Brigitte Bardot, Marion Cotillard, and Vincent Cassel.

French cinema spans a diverse range of genres, including comedy, horror, romance, adventure, drama, and fantasy. For those interested in exploring this versatile and profound cinema, here’s the list of best French movies on Netflix, encompassing various genres like comedy, horror, lesbian-themed, and romantic movies.

25. The Takedown (2022)

In Louis Leterrier's latest cinematic offering, 'The Takedown' (Loin du périph), the action-comedy genre gets a fresh jolt of energy. A sequel to the 2012 hit 'On the Other Side of the Tracks,' the film sees the charismatic duo of Omar Sy and Laurent Lafitte reprising their roles, bringing a familiar chemistry that fans love. Joined by the talented Izïa Higelin, the trio adds a new layer of excitement. Leterrier's directorial prowess ensures an exhilarating blend of action and humor, promising audiences an entertaining ride as the story unfolds on the outskirts of the city. Get ready for a sequel that not only continues but elevates the legacy of its predecessor.

24. Bigbug (2022)

'Bigbug,' a French science fiction black comedy film by Jean-Pierre Jeunet, premiered on February 11, 2022, exclusively on Netflix. The star-studded cast includes Elsa Zylberstein, Isabelle Nanty, Youssef Hajdi, Alban Lenoir, and François Levantal. Set in the futuristic landscape of 2045, the movie unfolds in a world where robotic helpers assist communities. However, the plot takes an unexpected turn as a group of suburbanites find themselves confined by their own household robots for protection, while a rebellious sentient AI android uprising takes place outside, adding a thrilling layer to this unique and darkly humorous cinematic experience.

23. Bad Seeds (2018)

'Bad Seeds' is a French comedy film directed by Kheiron. The story follows Wael, a scam artist turned caring foster father to young children. When a social worker questions his unconventional parenting methods, Wael's past catches up with him. The film seamlessly blends humor and heart, exploring the transformative power of love and redemption. Kheiron's charismatic performance and the film's engaging narrative make 'Bad Seeds' a heartwarming and thought-provoking cinematic experience that challenges societal norms and celebrates the strength of chosen family bonds.

22. Back to School (2019)

'Back to School' (French: La Grande Classe) is a comedic gem written and directed by Remy Four and Julien War. The film centers on the hilarious escapades of two friends attending their middle school reunion, fueled by a shared determination to leave lasting impressions on former bullies and crushes. With a delightful mix of humor and nostalgia, the movie navigates the awkward and endearing moments of reuniting with the past, offering a charming take on the antics that ensue when attempting to make a memorable mark on one's school reunion.

21. I Am Not an Easy Man (2018)

'I Am Not an Easy Man' is a French romantic comedy directed by Éléonore Pourriat. The film revolves around Damien (Vincent Elbaz), a chauvinistic man who, after a head injury, wakes up in a world where gender roles are reversed. In this matriarchal society, women hold dominant positions, while men experience the challenges and stereotypes that women traditionally face. As Damien navigates this topsy-turvy world, he begins to question his preconceived notions about gender dynamics, leading to personal growth and a deeper understanding of equality. The film cleverly satirizes gender norms and societal expectations, offering a humorous and thought-provoking take on the complexities of modern relationships.

20. Stuck Together (2021)

Although 'Stuck Together' is a lighthearted Parisian comedy, it offers a candid depiction of the widespread damage that the COVID pandemic caused. Set during the height of the outbreak-related restrictions, the film revolves around seven families residing in an apartment building located at 8 rue de l'Humanité in the 11th arrondissement. The once bustling streets of Paris have suddenly become deserted and the constantly moving city life has come to a sudden stop, leaving the various eccentric characters of the film no other choice but to rely on each other. As these people deal with the issues unique to a global pandemic, they learn a thing or two about themselves and the people around them. Equipped with a talented cast, 'Stuck Together' celebrates love, family, and compassion.

19. Cuties (2020)

'Cuties' is a controversial movie that revolves around Amy, an 11-year-old girl, who joins a dance group named Cuties at school. However, the group's culture is quite different from the conservative one Amy had known all her life, and thus, the sudden exposure to revealing outfits and suggestive dance moves throws Amy into a culture clash she is unequipped to deal with. Moreover, thrust into an unfamiliar and frankly scary world, Amy is forced to tread an unexplored path as she gradually discovers her true self.

18. The Stronghold (2021) (BAC Nord)

Set in 2012 Marseille, 'The Stronghold' revolves around three police officers: Grég Cerva (Gilles Lellouche), Antoine (François Civil), and Yass (Karim Leklou). Greg intends to catch the powerful drug kingpins of the city, all clustered in the northern neighborhoods, but he can't go in there with the might of the police force behind without proper justification. He gets just that when a group of abductors posts a video of assaulting someone. Greg teams up with Antoine and Yass to gather evidence against the kingpins and dismantle their drug distribution center. The problem arises when the police officers desperately need some vital information, but the prospective informant declares that he will share what he knows if the police bring him 5kg of hash. Initially reluctant, Greg and his colleagues soon realize that they have no other choice.

17. Dear Mother (2020)

Directed by Laurent Lafitte, 'Dear Mother' is an unconventional film that deals with themes such as motherhood, unconditional love, and sacrifice. The main character of the story is Jean-Louis, a lawyer who doesn't find joy in most things in his life. His relationship with his wife Valérie is close to falling apart as they no longer have that many things in common between them. One day, Jean-Louis' heart suddenly stops beating, forcing him to consult his best friend Michel, the veterinarian, who confirms Jean-Louis' fears. This is when Valérie walks in on them, and after learning about what has happened to her husband, she takes him to her holistic coach, who declares if Jean Louis' wants to be cured, he must take a photo of the place he was born from —-his mother's vagina.

16. Madame Claude (2021)

Based on the life of the historical namesake brothel keeper, 'Madame Claude' is set in Paris in the 1960s. Claude runs one of the most popular brothels in the city and her clientele includes some of the most powerful and influential men in the world. Interestingly, unlike the previous adaptations of the story, 'Madame Claude' doesn't necessarily spend much time exploring the inherently farcical elements in the story. Instead, it focuses on her constant inner conflict, and rapid rise in certain Parisian circles, making her considerably powerful and influential in her own right. The film also sheds light on Claude's relationship with Sidonie, a much younger woman who comes to Claude seeking to be part of her business, Claude's mother, and her daughter.

15. Budapest (2018)

Filmmaker Xavier Gens' 'Budapest' follows best friends Vincent and Arnaud, who, years ago, graduated from business school with big dreams. Unfortunately, those dreams haven't yet come to fruition. They lead largely dissatisfied lives and are stuck in dead-end jobs. After hearing about the bustling nightlife of Budapest from a Hungarian stripper at a bachelor's party, the two friends come up with the idea of setting up a business that will facilitate bachelor's parties in Budapest. As Vincent and Arnaud manage to tap into a largely unexplored sector, their business quickly becomes successful. However, success and ambition come hand-in-hand with stress. The more successful their business Crazy Trips' becomes, the more their relationships with each other and their respective wives suffer.

14. To Each, Her Own (2018)

'To Each, Her Own' is a romantic comedy that explores themes such as sexuality, religion, family, and love. The plot follows Simone Benloulou, a bank employee living in Paris. Simone hails from an orthodox Jewish family, though she herself is non-practising. Simone is a lesbian but hasn't yet said anything about it to her parents, who already had the shock of their lives after learning that their son and Simone's younger brother is gay. Her life suddenly becomes complicated after she meets a handsome Senegalese chef. Meanwhile, her older brother develops a dating site for Jewish people and creates a profile for his sister on it. When the site matches her with someone, Simone has no intention to go out on a date with this person, so she sends one of her colleagues, who pretends that she is Simone and ends up falling for the man.

13. Rogue City (2020)

Set in Marseilles, 'Rogue City' primarily follows four members of the Anti-Gang Unit in this bleak police action drama. One of its members, Willy Kapellian, struggles to deal with a marriage that is falling apart and finds solace in alcohol. After he is involved in a shooting incident while drunk, his captain Richard Vronski tries to protect him but ends up getting suspended himself. The unit decides to use the guns confiscated from the criminals in an ambush that hasn't been authorized by their superiors and ends up causing the death of an undercover narcotics officer. As a film, 'Rogue City' is considerably nihilistic, candidly depicting the violence and drug problems often rampant in cities.

12. How I Became a Super Hero (2020)

'How I Became a Super Hero' is, at its surface, an action-filled superhero flick. However, the narrative is shaped to reflect the real world and shows how authoritarian figures can ruin lives just because of greed. Set in an alternate reality, the movie portrays how men with superpowers live among regular people in Parisian society. They rarely pose a threat and are often responsible for maintaining safety in the face of grave danger. However, with time, someone realizes that they can extract the essence that makes a superhero, bottle it and sell it for massive profits. As the discovery leads to ultimate chaos, with superheroes getting hunted for their essence, a lone detective has the key to solving the mystery.

11. Spoiled Brats (2021)

'Spoiled Brats' follows a wealthy father who has grown tired of the antics of his three spoiled adult children. Stella is a shopaholic and intends to marry a con artist. Philippe considers himself an entrepreneur and often comes to his father with business ideas, not realizing how absurd they are. Alexandre is lazy and uninspired about almost every aspect of his life, save for the women he sleeps with. After the actions of his wayward children give him a heart attack, the father, Francis, decides enough is enough. He pretends that he has lost all his fortune because of a scheming partner and forces his children to fend for themselves, hoping that the tough treatment will teach them a lesson or two about the world.

10. Nothing to Hide (2018) [Le jeu]

A nightmare scarier than the 'Nightmare on the Elm Street', 'Nothing to Hide' is the sum of all fears as far as the social gatherings are concerned. The movie begins with three couples – Marie and Vincent (both doctors), Charlotte and Marco, Thomas and Lea, and a lonely guy named Ben. While on a dinner, the seven decide to make their cellphone conversations, SMSes, and pictures public – something that starts as a game but doesn't go as well as planned. With married men and women receiving sexts, dirty pictures, voicemails from mistresses, etc., this game turns into something that shouldn't have begun in the first place. Apparently, everyone has something to hide.

9. The Climb (2017) [L’Ascension]

An uplifting tale with its own warmth and cherishing moments, 'The Climb' is the story of Sam, an unemployed lad who is all in love with Nadia, but, in order to prove his undying affection for her, he promises to climb Mt. Everest, without any mountaineering experience whatsoever. He marches off to Nepal with a book and a Nutella jar and is shocked to experience an incline at first instance, much before getting closer to the mountains. All he does is befriending people, smile, and keeps going!

8. Friendzone (2021)

Showcasing the journey from being a best friend to a boyfriend, 'Friendzone' revolves around Thibault, a romantic hopeful. Although he has harbored feelings for Rose for quite a long time, she has always considered him her best friend. However, in a sudden change of fate, Rose begins realizing Thibault's feelings, and as sparks fly, the latter grabs the opportunity with both hands. A heart-warming and feel-good romantic comedy, 'Friendzone' will surely brighten up any gloomy day.

7. Divines (2016)

Nominated for a Golden Globe, 'Divines' follows a teen from a dysfunctional family from Paris that comes across a young dancer who turns her life upside down. Although the plot seems simple, it is extremely complex. Scene after scene, the characters, the settings, the relationships, every element comes with incredible strength. From a classroom argument to a daughter-mother discussion, almost every scene is heartbreaking. 'Divines' is a film about survival in a mad world in which the characters feel incredibly real. Actresses Oulaya Amamra and Déborah Lukumuena are incredible and I'm sure we will hear more about them in the future.

6. I Lost My Body (2019)

This is the first animated film ever to win the Critic's Week Grand Prize at Cannes in 2019 and was also nominated for Best Animated Feature at the Academy Awards, losing to Toy Story 4. This unusual adult animated film is macabre storytelling at its best as a severed hand escapes from a lab in Paris to reunite with the body. The story of Noufel and his hand is told through flashbacks. Having received rave reviews, the film is considered to have one of the most creative and original storylines. Based on the book, 'Happy Hand' by Guillaume Laurant, the screenplay is co-written with the director Jeremy Clapin. This phenomenal film is a must-watch.

4. Earth and Blood (2020)

This heavily armed action thriller from France is originally titled 'La Terre et le Sang.' Directed by Julien Leclercq, the film is heavy on artillery and paramilitary display. Said (Sami Bouajila) reluctantly gives a job to Yanis (Samy Seghir), a troubled guy on parole for a minor offense. Yanis hides cocaine in Said's sawmill, which his half-brother had stolen from a gang of dangerous drug dealers. Unaware of this, Said fights against all odds to protect his daughter Sarah (Sofia Lessafre) as they are under attack by the gang who want their merchandise back. What ensues is an adrenaline-pumped chase for protection against the drug lord Adama (Eriq Ebouaney).

3. The Most Assassinated Woman in the World (2018)

Loosely inspired by the life and works of the theatre actress Paula Maxa, this mystery thriller keeps you on the edge of your seat. Paula is the leading lady at the Grand Guignol Theatre in Paris, she is famous for getting murdered in the most violent ways on stage. Things get complicated as there is a killer on the loose in the city. People's lust for gore, blood, and violent crimes drives the theatre's fame as well as Paula's. However, it is not easy for Paula, who constantly receives death threats from a secret admirer and she battles her own tragic past. Jean (Niels Schneider) is a journalist and Paula's love interest who is determined to find out more about this admirer of Paula's and simultaneously has been assigned the case of the violent murderer in the city.

2. Sentinelle (2021)

'Sentinelle' follows Klara, a highly trained French soldier who is sent home from Syria after a traumatic experience. Even back home, the incident keeps haun

1. Lost Bullet (2020)

This fast-paced action thriller is written and directed by Guillaume Pierret with Alban Lenoir playing the lead character Lino. Lino is a car mechanic with a history of crime, but he is in the spotlight again as his police friend and mentor, Officer Charas (Ramzy Bedia), is shot dead by another set of cops. To prove his innocence, he must find the lost bullet. For those who enjoy realistic action, they will really enjoy the impact scenes as cars collide and topple over on the screen. Viewers especially enjoyed watching Nicolas Duvauchelle as Areski. One can’t help but compare this film to some of Jason Statham’s movies. You can watch the film here.

