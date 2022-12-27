Where Was Netflix’s Stuck With You Filmed?

Co-written and directed by Frank Bellocq, Netflix’s ‘Stuck With You’ (originally titled ‘Happy Nous Year’) is a French romantic comedy movie that revolves around two complete strangers who get on an elevator on their way to a New Year’s Eve party. Call it fate or a mishap, but soon, the elevator suddenly malfunctions and the two find themselves stuck with one another. When they get in touch with the building’s maintenance to complain about the situation, the authority assigns a technician to fix the elevator but only the next morning.

This means the duo’s party plans are thrown right out the window as they are forced to spend the rest of the night together. As time progresses, the two start forming an unexpected bond. While the budding romance between two strangers keeps the viewers hooked on the movie, the elevator inside which they get stuck is bound to make one wonder where it was actually shot. Lucky for you, we have gathered all the details about the same to appease your curiosity!

Stuck With You Filming Locations

‘Stuck With You’ was filmed entirely in France, specifically in Bordeaux. The principal photography for the Kev Adams starrer commenced in June 2021 under the working title ‘Stuck’ and wrapped up by the end of the same month. Primarily situated in Western Europe, France has the largest exclusive economic zone in the entire world. It has also been considered a global center of art, philosophy, and science, for many centuries. Now, without further ado, let’s traverse through all the specific places that appear in the Netflix romance!

Bordeaux, France

Most of the pivotal sequences for ‘Stuck With You’ were lensed in and around Bordeaux, a port city in the Gironde department in southwestern France. As per reports, the cast and crew members were spotted taping several key exterior scenes in downtown Bordeaux during the filming schedule. Furthermore, the scenes set in the elevator were supposedly recorded inside an actual one that the production team constructed especially for the movie, probably on a soundstage at one of the film studios in the city.

Besides being a world capital of wine, Bordeaux is also considered one of the centers of business tourism and gastronomy. With over 350 monuments in and around the city, it is a popular tourist destination popular for its architectural and cultural heritage. There are many sights of attraction in the port city, including Saint Andrew’s Cathedral, Grand Théâtre, Place du Parlement, Palais Rohan, Basilica of Saint Michael, and Grosse cloche, to name a few.

In addition, it is not just tourists that are attracted to Bordeaux. Many filmmakers are intrigued by the city as well, so they frequently visit for shooting purposes. Over the years, the city has served as a pivotal production location for several projects. Some ‘More Than Ever,’ ‘Cousin Bette,’ ‘Sunday Lovers,’ ‘Beautiful Memories,’ and ‘If You See My Mother.’

