10 Best French Movies on Amazon Prime Right Now

Amazon Prime has become an impressive repository of good movies from around the globe. Sans language barriers, Amazon adds an outstanding cinematic experience every day to its list. France has always been the Mecca of art cinema and no surprise the streaming service maintains a sprawling list of French movies. Since the list is rather long for an easy catch, here is a list of 16 really good French movies on Amazon Prime Video available right now for streaming. ‘Bon visionnage!’ The list includes French romantic films, French drama films and even French horror films.

10. Nothing to Declare (2011)

Featuring stand-out performances by brilliant actors like Benoit Poelvoorde, Dany Boon, Julie Bernard, ‘Nothing to Declare’ is a Franco-Belgian comedy film directed by Dany Boon. The movie centers upon the fictional elimination of Franco-Belge borders as the unification of Europe is kicked off and the wild reactions of the people to the shocking political event. ‘Nothing to Declare’ is primarily focused on a Frenchman and a Belge-Francophobe customs officer who are brought together by unexpected circumstances to work together. While the latter detests the idea of European unification, the former is excited about it and sees it as a prospect to bring people together.

9. The Intouchables (2012)

Based on a true story, ‘The Intouchables‘ closely follows the complex relationship developed between a rich paraplegic and an Ex-con man who is on the wrong side of his luck. The complexities of interpersonal communication and exchange between two men, whose persona’s are miles apart, are wrapped in subtle comedic situations. Both of their lives are changed forever by the end of the movie. ‘The Intouchables’ is that kind of movie which you long to watch after a hectic day, laughing out loud and thinking about human vulnerabilities at the same time.

8. Les Misérables (2020)

Ladj LY’s full-length feature directorial debut, ‘Les Misérables’ is a drama movie inspired by a short film of the same name released in 2017. The Damien Bonnard and Alexis Manenti-starrer follow Stéphane, a new recruit to the anti-crime squad working hard in the suburb of Montfermeil to keep criminals in check. However, during one arrest, things go horribly wrong when the situation suddenly turns violent, and the responsibility of dealing with the aftermath falls on the shoulders of three officers. With the situation about to spiral out of control, they stand face-to-face against the biggest assignment of their lives.

7. Mama Weed (2021)

Inspired by Hannelore Cayre’s book, ‘Mama Weed’ is a crime comedy film directed by Jean-Paul Salomé. The story revolves around a woman named Patience Portefeux, who has been working closely with the Paris police anti-narcotics unit for quite some time. Although she has never indulged in criminal activities, when she finds herself in possession of a huge store of hash, Patience finally feels that there is a chance of her taking care of her bill for good and leading care free of life. So, using insider knowledge, the protagonist starts supplying drugs in her region and manages always to be a step ahead of her colleagues using her experience with the police.

6. 15 Minutes of War (2019)

Written by Fred Grivois, Ileana Epsztajn, and Jérémie Guez, ’15 Minutes of War’ is a French-Belgian war film that stars Alban Lenoir, Olga Kurylenko, Kevin Layne, and Michaël Abiteboul. The Fred Grivois is set in the 70s Djibouti and recounts a harrowing story of a hostage situation involving school children. When the terrorists refuse to lay down their weapons or accept any negotiations, top French snipers join hands to bring them down. Once the mission begins, the lives of innocent children hang in the balance as the two factions prepare to tear each other apart.

5. Black Venus (2010)

Abdellatif Kechiche’s ‘Black Venus’ is a French drama film produced by Charles Gillibert, Nathanaël Karmitz, and Marin Karmitz. The movie is based on the life of Sarah Baartman, a South African native who was brought to Europe in the early 19th century. She was then caged and abused by her master and paraded in front of the audiences of London’s freak shows. Sarah’s life following her arrival in Europe was marred with racism, and ‘Black Venus’ sheds light on her tragic story.

4. Cold War (2018)

Technically a polish film, ‘Cold War‘ is a Polish-French production that set the 2018 film festival circuit on fire. The movie is an intense love story in the backdrop of post-war Poland. A man and a woman, both hailing from different backgrounds have a rendezvous which ends up in disquiet and condemnation. A relationship between the two may seem almost impossible. But both fall for each other and what follows is a painful and poetic love story in the war-torn Poland of the 50s.

3. Ceasefire (2017)

Starring Romain Duris, Céline Sallette, Grégory Gadebois, ‘Ceasefire’ is a drama movie written and directed by Emmanuel Courcol. The film follows Georges, a soldier who fought in world war and was left traumatized by trench warfare. In order to leave behind the painful memories and recover, he went on to Africa and spent several years there before finally returning to his homeland. Georges finally get to meet his mother and brother, but his emotional wounds are still not fully healed. It is when he meets a woman with whom he forms an uneasy relationship.

2. Laurence Anyways (2012)

Set during the late 1980s and early 1990s, this is a decade-long chronicle of doomed love between a woman named Fred (Frédérique) and a transgender woman named Laurence (then living as a man) who reveals her inner desire to become her true self; a woman. While the film’s pivotal focus is on Lawrence’s struggle to embrace her true self amidst the ridicule and disgust; a more thoughtful and unconventional angle is the generous focus on Fred, striving for breath and co-existence when her world is equally shattered by the decision made by the man she loves. A melancholy melodrama totally worth the slightly long runtime.

1. Paris, Je T’Aime (2006)

‘Paris, Je T’Aime’ is an iconic feature that brought together twenty acclaimed filmmakers from around the world. They looked at Paris, the city through their different viewpoints and directed 18 short stories, each stand for the love towards the city of lights. All the 18 shorts are set in a different part of Paris with a different cast and director. ‘Faubourg Saint-Denis,’ has Tom Tykwer directs Natalie Portman who plays an American actress and Melchior Belson, a blind student as her devetoed fan.

Christopher Doyle follows a salesman, played by Barbet Schroeder in his segment titled, ‘Porte de Choisy, through the allies of Chinatown. In Alfonso Cuarón’s ‘Parc Monceau’ Nick Nolte and Ludivine Sagnier play father and daughter. Gurinder Chadha narrates an interracial romance in the backdrop of Paris’s romantic beauty. Animator and filmmaker Sylvain Chomet tells the story of a pair living and breathing mimes in Eiffel Tower. In ‘Le Marais,’ Gus Van Sant directs Gaspard Ulliel who falls for a handsome gentleman, played by Elias McConnell. Isabel Coixet’s ‘Bastille’ explores the dilemma of a married man who is to make his final choice between his wife, played by Miranda Richardson, and his lover, played by Leonor Watling. In Nobuhiro Suwa’s ‘Place des Victoires,’ the legendary Juliette Binoche plays a grieving mother who is consoled by the cowboy, Willem Dafoe. Richard LaGravanese’s ‘Pigalle’ has a married man, played by Bob desperate wife, played by Fanny Ardant. Gérard Depardieu and Frédéric Auburtin direct Gena Rowlands and Ben Gazzara a couple in their last meeting for a final pre-divorce discussion in ‘Quartier Latin.’ ‘Tuileries,’ which is directed by Joel and Ethan Coen, has Steve Buscemi plays a man who learns a lesson about local etiquette in the Paris Metro. Walter Salles’s ‘Loin du 16ème’ follows a housekeeper, played by Catalina Sandino Moreno, who longs for a child but quench her motherly thirst by tends to the baby of her boss. Elijah Wood joins hands with director Vincenzo Natali for the vampire story ‘Quartier de la Madeleine.’ Wes Craven’s fantasy short ‘Père-Lachaise’ shows an engaged young man, played by Rufus Sewell, takes romantic anecdotes from the ghost of Oscar Wilde, played by Alex Payne. In Alexander Payne’s comedy ’14th Arrondissement, Margo Martindale plays a postal worker from Colorado who shares her thoughts on her visit to Paris. Oliver Schmitz’s ‘Place des Fêtes,’ Bruno Podalydès’ ‘Montmartre’ and ‘Quartier des Enfants Rouges’ by Olivier Assayas are the other segments in the omnibus movie. ‘Paris, Je T’Aime’ received critical acclaim when premiered at the 2006 Cannes Film Festival.

