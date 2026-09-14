The history of cinema in China, which dates back to 1905, encompasses a rich and diverse array of films from three distinct film industries: the Chinese mainland, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The evolution of Chinese cinema has been marked by several notable phases and contributions. Hong Kong cinema, distinct due to its artistic freedom under British rule, became a powerhouse in its own right, particularly in martial arts cinema. Production houses like Shaw Brothers and Golden Harvest played pivotal roles. Icons like Bruce Lee and Jackie Chan rose to fame through these studios, with Lee’s debut in ‘The Big Boss’ (1971) and Chan’s breakout role in ‘Fist Of Fury’ (1972).

The 1980s and 1990s saw the rise of Hong Kong crime films, with directors like Ringo Lam and John Woo creating classics such as ‘A Better Tomorrow’ (1987) and ‘Hard Boiled’ (1992), and actors like Chow Yun-fat gaining international fame. This vast and intricate history illustrates the depth and global impact of Chinese cinema. For those interested in exploring this genre, the following selection of the best Chinese films is available for streaming on Netflix.

19. Green Snake (2021)

Starring talented voice actors like Tang Xiaoxi, Zhang Fuzheng, and Wei Chao, ‘Green Snake’ is an action-adventure fantasy film directed by Amp Wong. The story revolves around two demon-snake sisters whose attempt to flatten an island temple is fouled by a gold monk named Fahai. After they are separated, Xiao Qing finds herself in a dystopian and embarks on a quest to find his sister. In her journey, she meets a mysterious man who is struggling to recall his past life. Does he hold the key to Xiao’s reunion with her sister? Or is he an enemy trying to misguide her? You can watch the movie here.

18. 18×2 Beyond Youthful Days (2024)

Michihito Fujii’s ‘18×2 Beyond Youthful Days’ follows a guy named Jimmy, originally from Tainan, Taiwan, who goes on a solo trip to Japan. His objective? To track down a girl named Ami, whom he had met 18 years ago and developed feelings for. During the journey, he reminisces about the time he spent with her. As the film shifts between past and present, we get a sweet yet poignant drama about the fleeting nature of time and how it sometimes feels like a bane and not a boon. After all, there are some things that we do not want to fade away. Will Jimmy find Ami after all this time? Starring Greg Hsu as Jimmy and Kaya Kiyohara as Ami, ‘18×2 Beyond Youthful Days’ is a critically and commercially acclaimed romance that is as beautiful visually as it is moving emotionally. You can watch it here.

17. I Am the Secret in Your Heart (2024)

Based on Japanese author Macchiato’s eponymous novel, Lai Meng Chieh’s ‘I Am the Secret in Your Heart’ tells the story of Wang, her best friend Yuzu, and her crush Cheng. Yuzu has feelings for Wang, but she wants to be with Cheng and leaves no stone unturned for it. Meanwhile, Cheng is conflicted about Wang, though there is an undercurrent of competition between him and Yuzu for Wang’s preference. Who Wang ends up with is what we find out in this teenage romance. Starring Moon Lee, Tsao Yu-ning, and Shou Lo, ‘I Am the Secret in Your Heart’ is as funny as it is emotional, perfect for binging with your friends. It can be streamed here.

16. Marry My Dead Body (2022)

Directed by Cheng Wei-hao, ‘Marry My Dead Body’ follows an unlikely pair of a homophobic police officer, Wu Ming-han (Greg Hsu), and a gay ghost, Mao Mao (Austin Lin), who have to set aside their differences to solve Mao Mao’s murder and only then will Ming-han be free of him. What follows is a string of hilarious incidents garnished with action as the two deal with the local crime gang. A mindless, entertaining flick, ‘Marry My Dead Body’ is perfect for a weekend binge-watch. It can be streamed here.



15. Double Happiness (2025)

Directed by Joseph Hsu, ‘Double Happiness’ follows Tim Kao, who has to carry out his two weddings simultaneously with his fiancée Daisy Wu, one for his father and another for his mother, who are divorced and want to host their own weddings for their son. This happens after the same date is chosen for both events. So, Tim and Daisy, along with their wedding planner, Regina, and best man, Tsai, must carefully carry out both events without letting Tim’s parents find out about the other. How they do it forms the premise of the comedy. ‘Double Happiness’ can be streamed here.

14. 96 Minutes (2025)

Guilt-ridden bomb expert Song Kang-Ren a.k.a A-Ren (Austin Lin), his police officer-fiancée, Huang Xin (Vivian Sung), and her mother board a train. Soon, he finds out about an anonymous text message stating there is a bomb somewhere inside the train. Despite trying to keep the information from spreading among the passengers, a physicist named Liu Kai (Wang Po-Chieh) overhears, and the panic spreads. In a race against time, A-Ren must find the bomb. The catch? Trying to stop the train speeds up the timer. Directed by Tzu-Hsuan Hung, ’96 minutes’ is an edge-of-the-seat thriller that became one of Taiwan’s biggest movies ever. You can watch it here.

13. Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon: Sword of Destiny (2016)

‘Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon: Sword of Destiny’ is a sequel to ‘Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon’ (2000). It stars Michelle Yeoh as warrior-maiden Shu Lien (reprising her role from the first film), the protector of Green Destiny, a magical sword that belonged to her dead lover. However, she faces a threat from the ruthless warlord Hades Dai (Jason Scott Lee), who is hell-bent on getting his hands on the weapon. Shu Lien teams up with Silent Wolf (Donnie Yen) to protect the sword and the very world from destruction. While Yeoh and Yen up the ante of the entire film, the fight scenes further add to its wuxia nature. A visually stunning blend of action, arts, and Chinese culture, ‘Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon: Sword of Destiny’ does justice to its predecessor. You can watch the film here.

12. The Wandering Earth (2019)

As if a large star about to devour it wasn’t enough, the Earth is now headed toward Jupiter, and a collision is imminent. ‘The Wandering Earth’ follows a group of astronauts as they try to save their home planet while being stuck between a huge rock and a hard and hot place. Will the Earth’s 12,000 thrust engines, built to propel it out of the solar system before the sun eats it up, be of any help? Set in the not-too-distant future, the film is directed by Frant Gwo and is based loosely on the 2000 eponymous novella by Liu Cixin. It stars Wu Jing, Zhao Jinmai, Andy Lau, Ng Man-tat, Qu Chuxiao, and Arkadiy Sharogradskiy. You can watch it here.

11. The Pig, the Snake and the Pigeon (2023)

This dark action thriller follows fugitive Chen Kui-lin (Ethan Juan), an infamous hitman who decides to become the most-wanted criminal in the world after realizing that his days on Earth are numbered. He is third in line after Bullhead (Chen Yi-wen) and Hongkie (Ben Yuen), who acquire the first and second positions, respectively, in the country’s Most-Wanted list. Kui-lin thus decides to kill the two and sets off on a murderous quest. But can a quest propelled by a thirst for blood bring peace? Directed by Wong Ching-po, this movie received multiple nominations at the ‘60th Golden Horse Awards’ and won the award for Best Action Choreography. You can watch ‘The Pig, the Snake and the Pigeon’ here.

10. The Yin Yang Master – Dream of Eternity (2021)

A fantasy film adapted from Baku Yumemakura’s fantasy novel-and-short-stories series ‘Onmyōji,’ ‘The Yin Yang Master – Dream of Eternity’ follows four masters, Hongruo, Longye (Jessie Li), Boya (Deng Lun), and Qingming (Mark Chao), to join forces at the Imperial City that is facing the threat of the wrath of a serpent demon that was trapped inside the body of the Empress within the city centuries ago by four masters and has since been protected by four stone guardians. But when Hongruo is killed by a hair demon, his position is filled by He Shouye (Wang Duo). How the three present masters and the new replacement work together to keep the serpent at bay, with help from the stone guardians, is what follows in this epic fantasy drama. Directed by Guo Jingming, ‘The Yin Yang Master – Dream of Eternity’ is custom-made for fantasy fanatics, although it assures entertainment to all. You can check it out here.

9. Double World (2020)

This fantasy action epic is based on the famous MMORPG (massive(ly) multiplayer online role-playing game) called Zhengtu, which was a phenomenon in China when it dropped in 2007 and has maintained its standard still. Since then, the game has only garnered more and more players and is a universe in itself. The film’s story is set in the fictional Central Plains continent and shows a tournament being organized by the King of Southern Zhao, in conflict with Southern Zhao, to find a Field Marshal. Each of Southern Zhao’s eight clans sends three of their warriors to take part in it. Fueled by tragic pasts and revenge, ‘Double World’ is a thoroughly entertaining movie with stunning visuals and incredible action sequences. Directed by Teddy Chan, the movie can be watched right here.



8. Incantation (2022)

‘Incantation’ (Chinese: 咒; pinyin: Zhòu) is a Taiwanese found footage supernatural folk horror film directed by Kevin Ko. The plot revolves around Li Ronan, cursed six years ago for violating a religious taboo. Faced with the consequences, she strives to shield her daughter from the repercussions of her past actions, navigating a tense and mystical narrative filled with supernatural elements. Kevin Ko crafts a gripping tale of redemption and the enduring impact of ancient curses, creating an atmospheric and haunting cinematic experience. You can watch it here.

7. Us and Them (2018)

‘Us And Them’ is directed by Rene Liu and stars Jing Boran and Zhou Dongyu in leading roles. The film centers around the characters Lin and Fang. The two of them fall in love, but eventually, the harsh realities of life keep them apart. The movie uses a nonlinear format of storytelling, jumping between the past and present. While the past is shown in color, the present is shown in black and white.

Lin and Fang meet some days before the Chinese New Year Festival. We see that they are both struggling with their lives. Lin wants to create a video game, but cannot do so because of his work and the lack of time and money. Fang, after a fight with her boyfriend’s mother, broke off her relationship and moved to Beijing. The two of them then start living together and earn money selling software and porn.

Later, we see that the owner of the complex where the couple lives asks them to move out because a friend of the owner will be coming in, which infuriates Lin a lot. He even becomes rude to his father when he calls him to inquire about his work and health. Seeing this change in him, Fang decides to end their relationship. The two of them meet after a long time, and Lin is finally successful and happily married. Though responses to the film have been mixed to positive, it must be said that, considering it is the debut film of director Rene Liu, she has done a fine job in storytelling and character development. You can watch the movie here.

6. Lovesick (2025)

Directed by Fu-Hsiang Hsu, ‘Lovesick’ revolves around two school students sharing the same name. Ye Zi is a boy who fakes illness to avoid the hard work that school brings, and enjoys the freedom and sympathy. However, one of his teachers sends Ye Zi, the female class monitor, after him to find out whether he is really sick. As the boy tries to avoid the girl while she goes after him wherever possible to gather evidence, a special and unexpected bond takes shape between them that goes beyond friendship. As they get closer, a painful truth regarding the girl comes to the surface, turning the sweet situation into a bittersweet one. Time seems to be running out, and there are bucket lists to fill. Can the “lovesick” duo complete them? The high school romance drama utilizes familiar romantic tropes but garnishes them with the humor that comes with identical names and underscores them with a sad element. The movie stars Zhan Huai-Yun and Victoria Chiang. It can be streamed here.

5. American Girl (2021)

Feng-I Fiona Roan’s ‘American Girl’ is an award-winning slice-of-life drama showcasing a tumultuous period in the life of a 13-year-old girl. Fen (Caitlin Fang) faces a reverse culture shock after returning to Taiwan, where her father, Huay, works, from the US with her sister, Ann, and cancer-diagnosed mother, Lily. While Lily and Huay try to get accustomed to each other after years of long-distance marriage, Fen finds herself tackling issues that even adults are scared of, including a new culture and a different place to call home. The movie is set during the 2003 SARS epidemic, adding another layer to the social atmosphere of Taiwan at the time. As desperate as Fen is to return to the US, she and Ann must do what they can to adapt to their surrounding just like their parents, and make the most of their little moments of fun and joy. A poignant yet sweet drama powered by moving performances, ‘American Girl’ is a must-watch. It can be streamed here.

4. The Soul (2021)

Written by Cheng Wei-hao and Jin Bailun, ‘The Soul’ is a Chinese-Taiwanese neo-noir sci-fi movie that is based on Jiang Bo’s fictional novel ‘Yihun Youshu.’ The film revolves around the mysterious murder of Wang Shicong, the chairman of a powerful group who passed away in suspicious conditions at home. Liang Wenchao, the detective who is shouldering the responsibility of investigating the murder, learns several shocking facts about Wang’s past. As he delves deeper into his findings, he realizes that there is some connection between the victim’s ex-partner as well as his son to the brutal murder. You can watch the movie here.

3. Cities of Last Things (2018)

Featuring stand-out performances by Ho Wi Ding, Hu Chi Hsin, Winnie Lau, and Alexis Perrin, ‘Cities of Last Things’ is a drama movie directed by Ho Wi Ding himself. The film centers on the life of an ordinary man named Zhang Dong Ling, who kills himself in the opening sequence. The story then opens up in reverse chronological order and takes viewers back to the moment in his life when Zhang first encountered the alleged infidelity of his wife. As he loses his temper and violently confronts his wife’s lover, his life begins to spiral out of control as he makes one shocking choice after another, as new challenges come his way. You can watch the film here.

2. Left-Handed Girl (2025)

Directed by Shih-Ching Tsou and shot using only iPhones, ‘Left-Handed Girl’ shows the struggles of a single mother who has to take care of a food business and her two daughters after moving to Taipei, Taiwan. The daily hardships that Shu-Fen (Janel Tsai) faces as a working woman and a single mother are tempered by the little moments of happiness brought about by her daughters, Jing (Nina Ye) and I-Ann (Shih-Yuan Ma). Together, they make each other’s lives better, even if just a little, which is a lot. In a society that constantly judges them, the way the three ladies support each other is showcased as a strong commentary on not only the importance of support but also the fact that, despite the feminist movements, little has changed for women, and it needs to. ‘Left-Handed Girl’ is a step toward that outcome. You can watch the beautiful drama right here.



1. A Sun (2019)

A powerful commentary on family dynamics underscored by the tension between Taiwan and the People’s Liberation Army (of the Chinese Communist Party) during the Taiwanese presidential election of 1996, ‘A Sun’ follows two brothers Jian-ho (Wu Chien-ho) and his elder brother Jian-hao (Greg Hsu) and their parents Wen (Chen Yi-wen) and Qin (Samantha Ko). How the whole family deals with adversities is portrayed brilliantly in this very personal Chung Mong-hong directorial. The sentencing of Jian-hao for assault after he took to self-destruction due to his father’s ignorance and Jian-ho’s struggle with being the light of the family, a weight put on him by his father that has cost him his personal “dark corner” these two aspects are what maneuver the plot to give us a socio-economic drama which is the first Taiwanese entry for Best International Feature Film at the Oscars (2021). You can stream ‘A Sun’ here.

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