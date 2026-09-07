When it comes to music, food, beauty, and cinema, everyone turns their heads towards the direction of Italy! The country is rich with cultural and culinary treasures, and Italian cinema has its iconic stature in the history of world cinema. Now, Netflix is all set to collect all the gems of Italian cinema, and the online streaming platform’s movie catalog features some of the best movies from Italy. Suppose you are scrolling through the long catalog to pick up an Italian phrase to immerse yourself in the world of the cinematic universe. In that case, Netflix balances the classic movies from the Italian masters and the latest entrants, including genre-benders.

34. Fantasy Football Ruined Our Lives (2025)

A sports comedy dealing with a world-famous online game is rare, which is why ‘Fantasy Football Ruined Our Lives’ (‘Ogni Maledetto Fantacalcio’) deserves a watch. Helmed by Alessio Maria Federici, the movie revolves around a group of friends who are Fantasy Football maniacs, consumed by its “competitive” fun and thrill. When Gianni (Enrico Borello), the reigning champion of the “Mai una gioia” league, goes missing during his bachelor party, his best friend Simone (Giacomo Ferrara), along with Federico (Antonio Banno), Jacopo (Francesco Giordano), Nicola (Francesco Russo), Francesco (Giacomo Bottoni), and Andrea (Silvia D’Amico), find themselves in a pickle. Gianni hasn’t submitted his lineup, so the team has no idea which players to opt for. This pressure, along with the progress of the investigation, in which the people are also potential suspects, turns the movie into a chaotic and humorous ride that incorporates accusations, threats, and incriminating drama. You can watch the film right here.

33. Vanished Into the Night (2024)

‘Vanished into the Night’ follows Pietro Torre, who is thrown into the middle of a chaotic situation after his two children are kidnapped by unknown people asking for ransom. Reaching out to a wealthy friend, he is tasked with a job, which, once done, he will get the money to pay for ransom. All this happens while he and his wife battle for custody of the kids. An entertaining thriller underscored by Riccardo Scamarcio’s effective performance as Pietro Torre, ‘Vanished Into the Night’ is yet another Netflix thriller that, despite being predictable, offers binge-worthy drama. Co-starring Annabelle Wallis and Massimiliano Gallo, the film is directed by Renato De Maria. You can watch it here.

32. The Love Scam (2025)

Umberto Carteni’s rom-com ‘The Love Scam’ follows two brothers, Vito (Antonio Folletto) and Antonello (Vincenzo Nemolato), who plot a scheme of wooing Marina (Laura Adriani), the daughter of a wealthy developer, to rid themselves of the debt that poses a threat to their family’s old home. Funnily, the house is in the hands of Marina’s father, who is the developer. Vito puts on the cloak of a rich guy looking for investors for his charity and meets Marina. However, things get complicated when he and Marina actually fall in love and money stops being the first priority. ‘The Love Scam’ explores a mistaken identity case, which is not something new in rom-coms, but it does a good job as a binge-watchable drama. You can watch it here.

31. Yara (2021)

Directed by Marco Tullio Giordana, ‘Yara’ is based on the true story of 13-year-old Yara Gambirasio, whose corpse was discovered on February 16th, 2011, three months after she disappeared on November 26, 2010, after her gymnastics practice in Brembate di Sopra, Lombardy, Italy. The search for her killer would go on to become one of the most intense and extensive searches in the history of Italian crime. The courtroom drama follows Prosecutor Letizia Ruggeri (Isabella Ragonese), who only has trace DNA at her disposal to track down the murderer. At the same time, the neighborhood falls apart in rage and want of justice. She and her team face multiple setbacks, but giving is not an option. Their evidence points to a construction worker named Massimo Bossetti (Roberto Zibetti). But will they be able to provide enough evidence in court to send Bossetti to prison? ‘Yara’ is a gripping legal drama underscored by a harrowing tragedy. You can watch it here.

30. The Tearsmith (2024)

An Italian teen romance directed by Alessandro Genovesi, ‘The Tearsmith’ explores the complex romance between orphaned teenagers Nica (Caterina Ferioli) and Rigel (Simone Baldasseroni). Rigel’s moody and introverted nature contradicts Nica’s niceness and friendliness, but she is clearly attracted to him just as he is to her. However, neither can express their feelings for the other. But when external forces threaten Nica, Rigel takes his stand. Based on the novel by Erin Doom, ‘The Tearsmith’ is one of Netflix’s latest additions to its Italian movie list. You can watch it here.



29. Mixed by Erry (2023)

This biographical drama follows three brothers, namely Enrico aka Erry (Luigi D’Oriano), Peppe (Giuseppe Arena), and Angelo Frattasio (Emanuele Palumbo), from Naples, Campania, Italy, who started a record label called ‘Mixed by Erry’ by making and selling customized music cassettes in the early 1980s and continued till the mid-90s. As insane and cool as it sounds, they did take over the Italian black market as one of the largest record labels, bringing in a lot of money. However, it was illegal, so they had to figure out ways to play things as safely as possible. The question was, how long could they continue? To find out, you can watch this thrilling and captivating Sydney Sibilia directorial right here.

28. The Last Paradiso (2020)

Directed by Rocco Ricciardulli, ‘The Last Paradiso’ is set in 1850s Italy. Based on a true story that Ricciardulli’s mother told him when he was a kid, the film follows Ciccio Paradiso (Riccardo Scamarcio), who is married and has two children but is having an affair with Bianca (Gaia Bermani Amaral), daughter of the pitiless and remorseless landlord Cumpà Schettino (Antonio Gerardi). If this isn’t enough trouble, he takes it upon himself to bring justice to the farmers, himself included, by standing for their rights and, by extension, against Cumpà Schettino. Both Ciccio and Bianca know the perils of their affair, but their love seems to have no bounds. However, the consequences that they face and how they are portrayed in the film are what make ‘The Last Paradiso’ one of the best Italian films on the OTT platform. You can stream it here.

27. My Name Is Vendetta (2022)

In Cosimo Gomez’s directorial vision, a harrowing tale of retribution takes center stage. The plot unfolds as an ex-mafia enforcer and his spirited daughter, portrayed by Alessandro Gassmann and Ginevra Francesconi, flee to Milan after their family falls victim to old foes. As they seek sanctuary in the city’s shadows, a clandestine scheme for payback takes shape. Alessio Praticò joins the cast, contributing to the film’s intense portrayal of survival, resilience, and the intricate dance between vengeance and redemption in the unforgiving world of organized crime. You can watch the movie here.

26. Feel My Voice (2026)

Set in the Piedmont region, ‘Feel My Voice’ follows 16-year-old Eletta (Sarah Toscano), a CODA (Child of Deaf Adult(s)) who has spent her life being the voice of her deaf parents. Director Luca Ribuoli masterfully captures the emotional torment of a teenager whose extraordinary singing voice is suddenly discovered by her high school music teacher. The film uses “voice” both literally and metaphorically to explore the constant tug-of-war between wanting to be understood and the ache of suppression. While navigating the complex terrain of unresolved grief and family tensions, the film conveys the weight of silence. When Eletta finally confronts the truth and accepts her voice, it creates a deeply human moment, addressing how empowering it feels to be heard. You can watch ‘Feel My Voice’ here. P.S.- ‘Feel My Voice’ is a remake of the French film ‘La Famille Bélier,’ which was remade into the Hollywood film ‘CODA.’

25. Robbing Mussolini (2022)

Director Renato De Maria crafts an intriguing narrative in which a wartime entrepreneur from Milan assembles an unconventional team of misfits and rogues. Their audacious objective was to orchestrate an elaborate heist to seize the legendary treasure owned by Benito Mussolini. This plot promises an enthralling blend of historical intrigue, heist dynamics, and the daring exploits of an eclectic group as they navigate the challenges of war-torn Italy. Under De Maria’s direction, the film unfolds as a captivating tale of ambition and risk set against the backdrop of wartime Milan. You can watch the movie here.

24. A Classic Horror Story (2021)

‘A Classic Horror Story‘ revolves around a group of strangers traveling through rural Italy in an RV. While on their way, their driver suddenly spots a goat corpse and swerves to avoid it, resulting in the RV crashing into a tree. Strangely, when the group comes around, they find that the road has disappeared, and they are standing inside a clearing in the dense forest. They even find a hut nearby, and inside, the group discovers a murderous and terrifying cult that seems to be out for their blood. Thus, forced into a deadly battle against forces they are unaware of, the group has no choice but to fight for their lives. You can watch the movie here.

23. Four to Dinner (2022)

‘Four to Dinner‘ is a heartwarming romantic comedy that revolves around four single friends and their efforts at finding the perfect romantic partner. In an example of exquisite filmmaking, the movie follows four parallel storylines simultaneously as each friend tries to pair up with someone perfect in their eyes. If you are ready to witness some feel-good romance that will challenge your very notion of “soul-mates,” this movie is a must-watch. You may watch it here.



22. Caught by a Wave (2021)

‘Caught by a Wave’ begins as an innocent love story between Sara and Lorenzo, who come across each other in a sailing summer school in Sicily. Although Sara suddenly seems to develop a numbness in her muscles during a sailing lesson, Lorenzo jumps to her rescue and doesn’t think much of it later. As their romance blossoms, the film delivers a cruel twist by revealing how Sara lives with rapidly worsening muscular dystrophy, which will slowly kill her motor functions before claiming her life. Thus, the sunny love story soon changes into one of heartbreak as the students struggle to accept the cruel hand of fate. Feel free to check out the movie here.

21. 365 Days (2020)

‘365 Days’ follows high-achieving executive Laura Biel (Anna-Maria Sieklucka), who is caught in a tedious relationship. One night, after another embarrassment caused by her boyfriend, she decides she needs some fresh air. Her path crosses with that of Massimo Torricelli (Michele Morrone), the current head of the Torricelli crime family. He abducts her and takes her to his Villa. He explains to her that he first saw her five years earlier and hasn’t been able to get her off his mind since then. He announces that he will keep her captive for the next 365 days until she develops genuine feelings for him. He clarifies that he doesn’t intend to force himself upon her and warns her that any attempt to escape will end in failure. You can check out the film here.

20. 18 Presents (2020)

’18 Presents’ is a sci-fi drama in which a woman named Anna (Benedetta Porcaroli) is brought up by her father, as her mother passed away shortly after giving birth due to breast cancer. Like any other person, Anna orchestrates her share of rebellions on the threshold of adulthood before leaving her home one day. She gets hit by a car belonging to her long-dead mother. Anna realizes that she somehow has traveled 21 years into the past. A film that will remind you of ‘Back to the Future’ and ‘The Lake House,’ ’18 Presents’ is a heart-warming film about love, grief, and catharsis. You can watch it here.

19. Adagio (2023)

The third installment of Stefano Sollima’s crime-in-Rome trilogy, ‘Adagio’ was a standing-ovation-recipient at the 2023 Venice International Film Festival. The dark and gritty crime drama is set against the backdrop of a Rome engulfed in blackouts. It follows sixteen-year-old Manuel (Gianmarco Franchini), who fails to gather evidence for a corrupt cop and faces death. He thus reaches out to the old acquaintances of his elderly father, all of whom are former members of the Magliana gang. Propelled by compelling performances, powerful visuals, and great storytelling, ‘Adagio’ is a rare crime drama and a must-watch. You can stream it here.

18. Rose Island (2020)

‘Rose Island’ is based on the true story of Giorgio Rosa and how he founded a micronation off the Rimini coast in 1968. Giorgio is initially portrayed as someone who doesn’t see eye to eye with the Italian code of law, which leads to several run-ins with the law. Thus, when he finds an opportunity to build a nation on an island just outside the jurisdiction of Italy, he jumps at the chance and gradually begins work on his own micronation. With time, Rose Island develops into an independent country, complete with its own language, currency, postal system, and a soon-to-be-started citizenship process. However, things begin going awry when the Italian government sees the island as a threat and threatens to take power away from Giorgio. You may watch ‘Rose Island’ here.

17. On My Skin (2018)

’On My Skin’ is a true-crime film based on the week leading to the death of Stefano Cucchi (Alessandro Borghi) in 2009. A young, promising man from Rome, Cucchi had his whole life ahead of him. He had followed in his father’s footsteps and became a building surveyor. He was also an amateur boxer. On October 15, 2009, he was arrested for possession of hashish, cocaine, and a prescription med for his epilepsy. What follows is a horrifying example of police brutality. He is severely beaten before he is presented to the court. Despite this, he never divulges to anyone about the beating. The judge arranges his trial a month later, forcing him to stay in Regina Coeli. His family desperately tries to see him, but all their efforts are prevented by a corrupted system. Cucchi succumbs to his injuries on October 22. Only then his family is allowed access to his body. You can watch the movie here.

16. The Two Popes (2019)

Fernando Meirelles’ ‘The Two Popes’ documents the events that led to the election of a new leader of the Catholic Church while the former is still alive. With a primary focus on the aftermath of the Vatican leaks scandal, the film delves deep into the relationship between Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio, or eventual Pope Francis (Jonathan Pryce), and Pope Benedict XVI (Anthony Hopkins). Their discussion shifts from God to their respective childhood to their favorite TV shows. Both Pryce and Hopkins garnered considerable praise from the critics for their performances and were nominated for numerous awards, including Oscars, Golden Globes, and BAFTAs. You may watch the film here.



15. The Binding (2020)

Domenico Emanuele de Feudis’s horror film ‘The Binding’ tells the story of Emma (Mia Maestro), who travels with her daughter Sofia (Giulia Patrignani) and her fiancé Francesco (Riccardo Scamarcio) to southern Italy to meet her soon-to-be mother-in-law (Mariella Lo Sardo) for the first time. The older woman resides in a sprawling mansion, with only a dog and a woman named Sabrina to keep her company. Soon after they arrive there, odd things start to happen to Sofia. She gets bitten by a tarantula and starts pulling out her hair. Emma discovers that someone has placed a powerful curse on the house, and the only way to save her daughter is to lift it. Feel free to check out the movie here.

14. The Hand of God (2021)

Set in 1980s Naples, ‘The Hand of God‘ revolves around Fabietto, a young boy who lives in poverty but has high aspirations for future studies. He is also quite fond of football and is a massive fan of Diego Maradona, who plays for his home team, Napoli. Although Fabietto struggles a lot and does his best to overcome his poverty, life always seems to strike his efforts down, making him almost lose hope. However, in a sudden twist of fate, Fabietto finds himself saved from a freak accident by Maradona himself, which completely changes his view on life and shapes his future. You can check out the film here.

13. Under the Riccione Sun (2020)

The coming-of-age comedy-drama ‘Under the Riccione Sun’ follows a group of young adults as they arrive in the beach town of Riccione for an annual vacation. While there, they assimilate into the easy and slow life of the town and open themselves up to experience each of their moments there. They fall in love, face despair, and discover new aspects of their own identities. Directed by filmmaking duo Niccolò Celaia and Antonio Usbergo, known together as Younuts, ‘Under the Riccione Sun’ boasts an ensemble cast that includes Cristiano Caccamo as Ciro, Giulia Schiavo as Mara, Claudia Tranchese as Emma, Fotini Peluso as Guenda, and Isabella Ferrari as Irene. You can watch it here.

12. Ultras (2020)

A gritty and realistic depiction of soccer hooliganism, director Francesco Lettieri’s first cinematic venture focuses on Sandro (Aniello Arena), the leader of the Apaches, a violent conglomeration of fans of the Napoli football club. After wasting much of his life in beating up other hooligans and fighting with the police officers, he has grown tired of it. There is not much to gain, financially or otherwise, from being a soccer hooligan. Sandro has come to understand this and is searching for a way to make his departure. His path crosses with that of Terry (Antonia Truppo), who just might change his life for the better. You may watch the movie here.

11. The App (2019)

An Elisa Fuksas directorial venture, ‘The App,’ tells the story of Nick (Salvatore Costa), who seems to have everything that anyone can possibly want. He is financially secure, has a wonderful girlfriend, and has been cast in his debut film. However, when he uploads a dating app to help his girlfriend with her dissertation, his life takes a sudden and disturbing turn. He becomes obsessed with a mysterious woman he meets on the app named Maria. She leads on a foolish and hopeless pursuit, promising everything but giving nothing. As Nick begins losing his grasp on reality, he starts alienating himself from his real-world well-wishers and accomplishments. You may watch ‘The App’ here.

10. The Man Without Gravity (2019)

In a world oversaturated with superhero films, Marco Bonfanti’s magic realism movie ‘The Man Without Gravity’ offers a unique take on the genre. Oscar (Elio Germano) was born with a peculiar gift. Earth’s gravity doesn’t have any effect on him. He carries weights in his pockets to keep himself earthbound. Otherwise, he will just float away. Inspired by Batman, he learns to keep his ability a secret. He meets a girl named Agata (Jennifer Brokshi), who, during their short time together, teaches him the value of courage and independence. Years later, Oscars grows tired of his secluded and fearful existence and decides to participate in the Eurovision Talent Contest. As he demonstrates his gift in front of the world, Agata realizes that this is the boy whom she met all those years ago. You can watch the movie here.

9. The Life Ahead (2020)

The Life Ahead follows former prostitute and Holocaust survivor Madam Rosa, who has settled into a new life in Bari, Apulia, Italy, where she houses the homeless and the less fortunate. One day, she is suddenly robbed by Momo, a 12-year-old orphaned Senegalese, who is soon caught by his foster guardian, Dr. Coen. Agreeing to take on the boy for a few months, Rosa and Momo develop a beautiful and unbreakable bond that is sure to keep them together until death sets them apart. You may watch the film here.



8. Happy as Lazzaro (2018)

‘Happy as Lazzaro’ is a hilarious and engaging tale of two friends in the backdrop of a serene Italian pastoral village. Lazzaro is considered a simpleton farmer by the villagers, and he lives a mundane life. But, Lazzaro looks apt as the partner in crime for the overtly imaginative freak of the village, Tancredi. They formed an unusual allegiance to orchestrate Tancredi’s own kidnapping. They had to wrap their plan from Marchesa Alfonsina de Luna, the queen of cigarettes who ruled the village, and other nosy villagers. When Tancredi manages his kidnapping and vanishes into the faraway city, Lazzaro sets out in search of his loyal friend, as per the plan, of course! ‘Happy as Lazzaro‘ is a well-made drama with some unforgettable moments of laughter. Feel free to check out the movie here.

7. Love & Gelato (2022)

Immerse yourself in the enchanting allure of Italy with ‘Love & Gelato,’ a captivating romantic comedy that takes you on a delightful journey through the picturesque streets of Rome. Directed by Brandon Camp and inspired by Jenna Evans Welch’s bestselling novel, this Italian-themed film invites you into the life of 17-year-old American Lina. Following her late mother’s wishes, she embarks on an adventure in the heart of Italy, staying with family and friends and unraveling the secrets of her heritage. Amidst the breathtaking backdrop of ancient ruins and gelato-filled evenings, Lina finds herself torn between two charming young men, Lorenzo and Alessandro, as she explores her mother’s past through a diary and searches for her long-lost Italian father. The cast, featuring Susanna Skaggs, Valentina Lodovini, and Owen McDonnell, brings this Italian-themed romance to life, making it a must-watch for lovers of La Dolce Vita. You can check out the film here.

6. The Turning Point (2021)

Riccardo Antonaroli’s ‘The Turning Point’ is a must-watch drama that centers on an unlikely friendship between Ludovico (Brando Pacitto), a depressed solitary slacker, and Jack (Andrea Lattanzi), a thug on the run. As the plot proceeds, Ludivico starts to feel that Jack may not be as bad a guy as he initially seemed after breaking into his house to hide from those chasing him. While Jack tries to ensure that Ludovico doesn’t “back-stab” him in any way, he also helps him cope with his depression. The result is a rare poignant tale of solitude with gritty undertones. You can watch ‘The Turning Point’ here.

5. Forgive Us Our Debts (2018)

‘Forgive Us Our Debts’ is a drama that centers on Guido, a storekeeper with the burden of many debts on his shoulders. When he is fired from his job as a storekeeper, Guido’s life takes a wrong turn. To save himself from the aggressive creditors, he agrees to work for them. Guido joins as a tax collector on the condition that he will work for free until the debts are paid. A chance encounter with the credit recovery expert, Franco, changed Guido’s life forever. Soon, a balanced allegiance is formed between the two, with Guido suffering the unexpected aftermaths of his partnership with the devil. You can watch ‘Forgive Us Our Debts’ here.

4. 7 Women and A Murder (2021)

An exciting Italian murder mystery, ‘7 Women and A Murder‘ is set in a massive mansion, where seven women, all related to each other, are staying for the Christmas holidays. While the women appear to be on amicable terms, it is pretty apparent that most are hiding deep secrets underneath. As the film progresses, a sudden snowstorm engulfs the area, and with the telephone and car wires cut, the ladies realize they are trapped inside until rescue arrives. Meanwhile, the patriarch of the house, Marcello, is found dead under mysterious circumstances, and the women believe that someone among them is the murderer. Thus begins a tense game of cat and mouse, and old secrets are revealed as everyone blames one another for the shocking incident. You may watch ‘7 Women and A Murder’ here.

3. The Children’s Train (2024)

Based on Viola Ardone’s novel of the same name, ‘The Children’s Train’ explores a mother-son relationship set against the background of the real-life Treni della felicità (‘trains of happiness’) initiative by the Italian Communist Party after World War II. As part of the initiative, Antonietta (Serena Rossi), an impoverished single mother, sends her 8-year-old son, Amerigo (Christian Cervone, older version played by Stefano Accorsi), away to a better place, promising a better life. Amerigo is sent to live with a single woman named Derna (Barbara Ronchi), who isn’t willing to be a caretaker. How the arrangement affects the lives of the three people is what we find out in this drama that is as painful as it is heartwarming. You can watch ‘The Children’s Train’ here.

2. Buen Camino (2025)

Directed by Gennaro Nunziante, ‘Buen Camino’ showcases the experience of the Camino Francés, the most iconic Camino route covering from the French Pyrenees across northern Spain to Santiago de Compostela in Galicia. The story features Italian comedy sensation Checco Zalone as a fictional version of himself as a rich family man with a lovely new wife and a teenage daughter, Cristal. However, when Cristal runs away, Checco is forced to leave his lavish life behind to find her, much against his will. He does find her on the Camino route and joins her, rediscovering himself and healing his strained relationship with Cristal. The journey gives him the chance to know her, something showcased in a most heartwarming manner, enhanced by real Camino locations and a well-portrayed screenplay. You can watch the movie here.



1. The Big Fake (2026)

‘The Big Fake’ tells the true story of Antonio “Tony” Chichiarelli, a notorious personality in Italy’s criminal and political history. Set between the 1960s and 1980s, the movie follows Toni (Pietro Castellitto), a painter, who is introduced to the criminal world by a woman named Donata (Giulia Michelini). The two met in Rome, and she introduced him to the profession of forgery. Toni thus begins forging masterpieces for the high society, which lands him in the company of gangsters. Toni soon becomes a part of two of the most marked events in Italian history, the kidnapping of former Italian prime minister Aldo Moro in 1978 and the 1984 Brink’s Securmark robbery in Rome, which had 35 billion lira ($21 million at the time) stolen from the vaults. ‘The Big Fake’ shines bright via its realistic depiction of the time and how things were back then. The movie can be streamed here.

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