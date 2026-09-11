16 Best Holocaust Movies on Netflix (September 2026)

Humanity has often been subdued by the ruthless impulses of tyrants. People have been slaughtered, and freedom has been lost in many wars since the very beginning of time. But one of the most infamous and tragic moments of our past is the Holocaust. The mass genocide committed during World War II by Nazi forces and their allies resulted in the murder of close to six million Jews. Add to this the fact that it happened in recent history, and the war will have you questioning the very existence of humanity. There is a reason that, to this day, the Holocaust is considered one of the biggest genocides in the history of mankind.

Holocaust movies have not only focused on the atrocities committed during World War II but also on the following decades, wherein one could see the after-effects of the crimes. Most of these films have focused on grim central ideas and forgotten heroes who succeeded in saving the Jewish populace. However meager the collection of such productions might be on Netflix, their overall presence is significant.

16. UnBroken (2023)

Directed by Beth Lane, ‘UnBroken’ is a documentary that tells the story of the Weber siblings, seven Jewish kids who managed to escape the wrath of the Holocaust, fighting through loneliness, hunger, and other horrors, but most of all, the pain that resulted from the death of their mother and the absence of their father. Lane, the daughter of the youngest Weber sibling, reaches out to the other Weber siblings to find out about their story of survival. The film uses archival photographs, dramatic re-enactments, and interviews with the Webers to provide a gripping and overwhelming recap of those times from people who lived them. You can watch ‘UnBroken’ here.

15. Eldorado: Everything the Nazis Hate (2023)

‘Eldorado: Everything the Nazis Hate,’ directed by Benjamin Cantu, sheds light on the untold story of LGBT individuals in the Weimar Republic and under Nazi rule, intricately woven into the broader Holocaust narrative. Focused on Berlin’s Eldorado, a pivotal queer nightclub, the film delves into the lives of notable figures like Ernst Röhm, Magnus Hirschfeld, and others. The documentary meticulously explores the complexities of queer existence during the 1920s and 1930s, highlighting the repression faced under the notorious Paragraph 175 law. Through interviews with survivors like Walter Arlen, a young gay Jew in Interwar Austria, the film intertwines personal stories with historical context, painting a poignant picture of resilience amidst the horrors of the Holocaust. This documentary not only commemorates the struggles of the LGBT community but also serves as a vital reminder of the diverse narratives entwined within the Holocaust’s devastating tapestry. You may watch it here.

14. The Life Ahead (2020)

Based on Romain Gary’s famous 1975 novel ‘The Life Before Us,’ ‘The Life Ahead’ is an Italian film directed by Edoardo Ponti. It follows Jewish Holocaust survivor Madam Rosa, played by the legendary Sophia Loren, who takes care of the children of courtesans. As much as she loves what she does, the new 12-year-old orphan Momo, played by Ibrahim Gueye, tests her patience with his criminal mindset, including stealing and selling drugs. While Momo begins to improve, Rosa starts to decline mentally. She tells Momo, who becomes the only ward at her place after a point, to keep her from being taken to the hospital. This trauma resulted from the torture she was subjected to as a kid at the Auschwitz concentration camp. We see how the two people help each other cope with their respective struggles in this moving drama. You can watch ‘The Life Ahead’ here.



13. Camp Confidential: America’s Secret Nazis (2021)

‘Camp Confidential’ is a short animated documentary movie that documents the functioning of a top-secret US prisoner of war camp near Washington. The camp, which was kept classified for around five decades, was used by Jewish soldiers to host and interrogate Nazi prisoners of war after World War II. The film provides a fascinating insight into the workings of the camp. It even draws up a visual plan of its construction and infrastructure, making this a must-watch for fans who enjoy a sneak peek into history. You may watch ‘Camp Confidential: America’s Secret Nazis’ here.

12. The Last Days (1998)

An incredible documentary exploring the plight of prisoners during the Holocaust, ‘The Last Days’ paints a vivid picture of the extremities of Nazi Germany through authentic photographs, documents, archival footage, and interviews with holocaust survivors. The documentary speaks about the Nazi’s final solution, wherein the Third Reich used up massive resources to kill or deport thousands of Jews from Hungary in 1944. By then, the Nazis knew that defeat was imminent, and thus, backed into a corner, they began massacring Jews as a last resort. Offering an authentic insight by interviewing five Hungarian Jews who survived Auschwitz and lived through the final solution, the documentary showcases how even the most terrible of evils weren’t able to suppress humanity. Feel free to check out the documentary here.

11. Hitler: A Career (1977)

Perhaps one of the most defining documentaries made on the life and times of Hitler, this film is about the lust for power that led to the death and displacement of millions and forced countries into war. The abuse of power that Hitler inflicted is put forward objectively so that audiences get to know who he really was. The fact that he hired a bunch of photographers for the photo ops to further his propaganda is an astonishing truth that is the crux of this documentary. ‘Hitler: A Career’ features rare clippings, photographs, and video reels of his speeches, all decisive historical moments. They also changed the course of Germany and the rest of the world as we know it. You can stream the documentary here.

10. Will (2023)

Directed by Tim Mielants, ‘Will’ is a Belgian film based on Belgian author Jeroen Olyslaegers’ novel of the same name. It follows auxiliary police officer Wilfried Wils as he tries to cope with his surroundings in Nazi-occupied Antwerp, Belgium, during World War II. How Wilfried and his partner Lode, who ends up killing a Nazi officer while trying to save a Jewish family, navigate through friendship, trust, values, resistance, and war is what we get to see in the film. Stef Aerts plays the role of Wilfried Wils, and Matteo Simoni plays the role of Lode. You can watch the film here.

9. Blood and Gold (2023)

‘Blood & Gold,’ directed by Peter Thorwarth, is a compelling Holocaust movie set in the tumultuous spring of 1945, on the cusp of World War II’s conclusion. What makes it a remarkable addition to the genre is its portrayal of Elsa and Heinrich, who, despite their differing backgrounds, unite in a shared pursuit of justice against the Nazis and for their families. Heinrich’s quest to find his daughter intertwines with Elsa’s remote village, concealing a Jewish treasure coveted by the Nazis. This action-packed narrative pits villagers against the SS in a relentless search for the gold, unveiling long-buried secrets and culminating in a harrowing and poignant showdown within the village church. “Blood & Gold” stands out as a potent Holocaust film by emphasizing not only the horrors of the era but also the resilience and unity of those who resisted the Nazi regime, shedding light on lesser-known aspects of this dark period in history. You can watch the movie here.

8. Irena’s Vow (2023)

‘Irena’s Vow’ is a Canadian drama centering on the real-life acts of bravery of Polish trainee nurse Irene Gut (Sophie Nélisse), who saved the lives of 12 Jews during her time as a Nazi officer’s housekeeper following the Nazi occupation of Poland in 1939. Nazi officer Rügemer (Dougray Scott) brings Irene home to work for her. While Rügemer is away, she sneaks in 12 Jewish prisoners into a cellar in Rügemer’s villa. The risks she took and how she tackled the mental and physical trauma that resulted from the massacre unfolding around her form the premise of ‘Irena’s Vow.’ It is heart-wrenching and puts the faith for survival to the test during one of the most horrific times in human history. Directed by Louise Archambault, ‘Irena’s Vow’ is based on Dan Gordon’s play of the same name. It can be streamed here.

7. The Forgotten Battle (2021)

Set in German-occupied Zeeland, ‘The Forgotten Battle’ is a haunting account of events that bind together three seemingly unrelated individuals in the days leading up to the Battle of the Scheldt. The first of the three, Teuntje Visser, is a reluctant Resistance recruit who finds solace in the movement after the Nazis execute her brother for attacking a convoy. Although Marinus van Staveren, a Dutch Nazi volunteer, sympathizes with Teuntje and tries to get a lighter sentence for her brother, the system ultimately gets the upper hand.

Disillusioned by the Nazi regime and all that it stands for, Staveren grows increasingly unsure about his alliance with the Nazi cause. Meanwhile, Glider Pilot Regiment Sergeant Will Sinclair and a few others crash land in the area before coming into combat with German troops. As the events leading up to the Battle of Walcheren Causeway, the movie wonderfully portrays how fate intertwines the trio’s lives, each playing a part in the other’s redemption. Feel free to check out the movie here.



6. Riphagen – The Untouchable (2016)

As opposed to the patriot Walraven Van Hall, who stood for the Dutch people by funding the resistance, Riphagen ripped the country off for his own good. He was a traitor who treacherously stole the many riches, handed Jews over to the Nazis, systematically hunted and brought down the resistance, and subdued any kind of justice. ‘Riphagen – The Untouchable’ is essentially an account of the spiteful activities undertaken by Riphagen and the aftermath of these events. You can watch the movie here.

5. My Best Friend Anne Frank (2021)

A heart-touching yet haunting holocaust drama film, ‘My Best Friend Anne Frank’ chronicles the true story of the relationship between celebrated diarist Anne Frank and her best friend, Hannah Goslar. While most viewers are aware of Anne Frank and the horrendous treatment she and her loved ones received at the hands of Nazi troops, the movie upholds the viewpoint of Hannah Goslar and documents how she and Anne grew up in Nazi-occupied Amsterdam. Interestingly, the beginning of the film is quite lively, with Anne and Hannah making wonderful memories and enjoying the little pleasures of Amsterdam. However, the tone darkens with time as circumstances force the two friends to go into hiding until they reunite at a German concentration camp. You can watch ‘My Best Friend Anne Frank’ here.

4. Anthropoid (2016)

Directed by Sean Ellis, ‘Anthropoid’ stars Cillian Murphy and Jamie Dornan as agents of the Czechoslovak exile government, Jozef Gabcik and Jan Kubis, respectively. They were sent into Nazi-occupied Czechoslovakia to carry out “Operation Anthropoid,” the assassination of high-ranking German SS Reinhard Heydrich (Detlef Bothe), the principal architect of the Holocaust during World War II. The experiences and the inner turmoil of the soldiers are underscored by the world of politics and espionage, making for a gripping historical drama that certainly captures the risk of the mission and the stakes of failure in pretty graphic detail. You can watch ‘Anthropoid’ here.

3. Nuremberg (2025)

‘Nuremberg’ dramatizes the real-life Nuremberg trials against the defeated Nazi leaders for their atrocities during World War II. The James Vanderbilt puts special focus on the unlikely friendship between U.S. Army psychiatrist Douglas Kelley (Rami Malek) and Hermann Göring (Russell Crowe), the air force chief of Nazi Germany. Kelley is put in charge of evaluating Göring’s mental health. Thus begins a psychological game between the two, one a mental health professional, and the other, a war criminal who managed to convince an entire race to hate another one. While this game is on, Associate Justice Robert Jackson (Michael Shannon) tries to call for Göring’s trial, which has become a dicey and polarizing matter. ‘Nuremberg’ is based on the book ‘The Nazi and the Psychiatrist’ by Jack El-Hai. You can watch it here.

2. The Photographer of Mauthausen (2018)

‘The Photographer of Mauthausen,’ also known as ‘El fotógrafo de Mauthausen,’ is a Spanish biography drama historical film. Based on actual events, the feature revolves around Francesc Boix, who is a Spaniard inmate in the Nazi concentration camp of Mauthausen in Austria. He tries to save the shreds of evidence of the horrors committed inside its walls. It is easily one of the most eye-opening films on this list, and we recommend seeing it for the harrowing story. You can watch ‘The Photographer of Mauthausen’ here.

1. The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society (2018)

This romantic drama, set in 1946, stars Lily James as Juliet Ashton, an author exchanging letters with a man who lives in Guernsey, an area under German occupation during the war. This interaction piques her interest, so she visits the island to better understand what life was like in those times. She also learns that the fate of one person is still unknown, so she tries to determine what has happened. The movie looks at the travesty that occurred during the German occupation through the eyes of the protagonist, and this is also why it makes for a compelling watch. You may watch the film here.



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