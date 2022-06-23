8 Movies Like Love & Gelato You Must See

With Brandon Camp in the director’s seat, the indie-tinted romance comedy movie ‘Love & Gelato’ doubles as a poignant coming-of-age saga. Based on the eponymous novel by Jenna Evans Welch, the narrative follows Lina, who comes to Italy to keep her mother’s last wish. She finds a family among strangers in Italy and two budding love interests. In the meantime, she struggles to find herself in the enchanting citadel. The movie conceals themes like family, romance, and identity. You may be on the lookout for similar outings; we have some suggestions bound to entice you. You can watch most of these movies similar to ‘Love & Gelato’ on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.

8. Destination Wedding (2018)

Victor Levin’s unlikely romance tale, ‘Destination Wedding,’ may not be exciting at first glance. But the story of two misfits pitted against a frolicking wedding ceremony evokes natural laughter as the movie picks up speed. Frank is headed to his brother’s wedding, and Lindsay, the brother’s ex, will also attend the ceremony. The recluse pair soon realizes that they will not have a good time, as they hate everything about the wedding. The concoction is highly flavorful, with Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder at the helm. If you are looking for a travel-themed venture with cynic protagonists like Lina from ‘Love & Gelato,’ here is a movie you can count on to finish your popcorn bucket.

7. Eat Pray Love (2010)

Ryan Murphy’s self-exploration movie ‘Eat Pray Love’ comes off as a coming-of-age for all ages. Based on the eponymous autobiographical book by Elizabeth Gilbert, the narrative sees Julia Roberts putting on the author’s garb. Following her divorce, Elizabeth’s yearning for closure takes her to Italy, India, and Indonesia. In the process, she understands the cross-cultural utterances and meets a few familiar faces on the way. Filmed in lush locations, backed by a buoyant score, and chronicling the length of the world, this movie is the journey of self-discovery intensified. If you have liked ‘Love & Gelato’ but thought it falls short of reaching the sublime, this is a movie you should consider watching.

6. Toscana (2022)

Directed by Mehdi Avaz, the dramedy movie ‘Toscana’ lends a lens to the lush Italian countryside. Danish chef Theo Dahl has a hard time keeping his restaurant running. He heads to Tuscany to sell the property and assets of his dead, estranged father. On the estate, he meets a fiery and inspiring woman who makes Theo rethink the decision to sell the old house. In the process, Theo gets to know a side of his father he barely knew existed. If following ‘Love & Gelato,’ you think of sampling more Italian ambiance, this is a movie you should add to your watch list.

5. Vicky Cristina Barcelona (2008)

If it is a complicated relationship, Woody Allen tells it best. With the veteran comic maestro at the helm, the love triangle movie ‘Vicky Cristina Barcelona’ brings the audience to a curious puzzle. Vicki and Christina are lifelong friends, but little do they know that their friendship will change forever as they head to Barcelona for a summer retreat. In Barcelona, both of them become enamored by sweet-talking painter Juan Antonio. Meanwhile, they are unaware that the painter’s ex-wife is about to enter his life. The premise prepares us for a convoluted journey filled with laughs and tensions. If you seek to watch another travel-themed love triangle movie following ‘Love & Gelato,’ this is the movie you should bank on.

4. The Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants (2005)

When it comes to female-centric young adult ventures, one can rarely beat the magic that the friendship movie ‘The Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants’ cast ensemble creates. The film borrows from the eponymous young adult novel by Ann Brashares. Four friends, Lena Kaligaris, Tibby Rollins, Carmen Lowell, and Bridget Vreeland, are spending their summer apart. While Tibby stays home, Lena visits her grandparents in Greece. Bridget is off to a soccer camp in Mexico, while Carmen hopes to reunite with her father in South California. In a quest to stay attached, they pass on a pair of jeans that fit all of them. With a cast ensemble headlined by Blake Lively, the film and its 2006 sequel combine different genres, giving way to a range of emotions. If you seek another female-led movie with the theme of traveling, this is a movie you should tick off.

3. Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008)

Traveling to emulsify the bouts of sadness should be a ritual if it is not already. Nicholas Stoller directed the romance tragicomedy movie ‘Forgetting Sarah Marshall,’ infusing the narrative with equal measures of fun and empathy. After a bad break-up with famed television star Sarah Marshall, composer boyfriend Peter Bretter heads to vacation in far-flung Hawaii. However, to Peter’s dismay, Sarah also heads to Hawaii and books the same hotel. The grace of Mila Kunis as the hotel’s kind receptionist saves the day while we get to meet some eccentric couples on the way. While there has been a load of movies mingling travel and romance like ‘Love & Gelato,’ this one stands out in its quirky humor. Therefore, it would be a great movie to head to after the Netflix adaptation.

2. A Passage to India (1984)

David Lean reared the critics’ favorite epic historical travel movie ‘A Passage to India.’ Based on the landmark novel by E. M. Forster and its stage adaptation by Santha Rama Rau, the narrative follows diverse characters in the backdrop of the late British Raj in India. Shortly after arriving in India, Adela Quested, the intended bride of Ronny Heaslop, accuses Dr. Aziz of raping her. Aziz goes to jail, and the incident causes a widespread uproar. While a treatise on how colonialism is also gendered, the movie is an excellent showcase for the diverse sub-continental landscapes. If you want to watch another tense movie at the junction of travelogue, romance, and self-exploration, here is an 80s gem you should consider giving a shot.

1. Before Sunrise (1995)

Richard Linklater‘s indie masterpiece romance drama ‘Before Sunrise’ is one of those films that linger for long in the mind of its viewer. Jesse meets Celine on a train from Budapest to Vienna. The conversation flows smoothly, even as they get off the train. However, both are short on money for accommodation. Thus, they roam the nocturnal city, meeting eccentric characters and coming closer to each other. Free-flowing and intellectually stimulating, this movie is Linklater at his best. If you are looking for a film following romantic escapades after ‘Love & Gelato,’ the first installment of the ‘Before’ trilogy will not cease to impress you.

