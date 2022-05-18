Where was Toscana Filmed?

Directed by Mehdi Avaz, ‘Toscana’ is a Danish romantic movie about the journey of Chef Theo Dahl. After his father’s death, Theo inherits his father’s business and decides to sell it. During his stay at the soon-to-be sold property, he meets Sophia, whose company motivates him to rethink his opinions on life and love.

The film stars several talented actors like Anders Matthesen, Cristiana Dell’Anna, Andrea Bosca, Ghita Nørby, and Lærke Winther. With its heart-warming story and beautiful visuals, the movie takes you on a captivating journey of food and love. The picturesque backdrops in the film leave viewers with a wistful appreciation. If you are wondering where ‘Toscana’ was filmed, here’s all you need to know!

Toscana Filming Locations

‘Toscana’ was filmed primarily in Tuscany, Italy. Principal photography for the movie began in October 2021 and supposedly lasted only 19 days. Michael Sauer Christensen served as the cinematographer of the romantic film. Now, let’s get to know more about the beautiful places that appear in the film.

Tuscany, Italy

The Italian region of Tuscany, or Toscana, serves as the major filming location for the Danish movie. Set and named after the region, the film ‘Toscana’ gracefully portrays its beauty through its scenes. The city of Florence serves as the capital of Tuscany. Florence is one of the most popular tourist destinations within the country, along with Pisa, which is also in the same region. Given the historical significance of these places, one can easily understand the role Tuscany plays in the country’s history and culture.

The beautiful Tuscan landscape is hilly in nature since the region is characterized by mountains. The region spans from the Apuan Alps and the Apennine Mountains to the shores of the Ligurian Sea and the Tyrrhenian Sea. The river Arno serves as the lifeline for the Tuscans, with prominent cities like Empoli, Florence, and Pisa located on its banks.

Throughout Tuscany’s long history, it has served as one of the primary food sources for Italy and surrounding areas. Presently, Tuscan cuisine is famous for its simplistic and quality fare. Bread and cheese may be the most simplistic ingredients, but their quality elevates basic dishes to divine. The region is also famous for its olives, truffles, and wines.

Given its rich cultural history, breathtaking landscapes, and delicious food, is it truly a wonder that the region was chosen as the central setting for ‘Toscana?’ In fact, several other movies have utilized the picturesque region as their backdrops, such as ‘House of Gucci‘ and ‘Benedetta.’

