Where Was Forgetting Sarah Marshall Filmed?

With Nicholas Stoller at the helm and graced by a star-studded cast ensemble, ‘Forgetting Sarah Marshall’ is a robust 2008 comedy-drama movie that puts its protagonists in a precarious situation. After the nasty break-up with Sarah Marshall, Peter Bretter undertakes a grand Hawaiian vacation to blow off some steam. It would be his lifetime vacation if not for a curious conjecture. Upon arriving at the hotel, he gets the idea that his nascent ex has also checked into the same property. With the premise, the film prepares its viewers for a bittersweet romance.

Following its release, the movie garnered overwhelming media praise for its quirky premise and an A-lister cast ensemble. Most of the movie unravels in the exotic resort in Hawaii, showcasing some great shots of the beaches. However, you must wonder if that is where the movie was filmed since cinema often blurs the line between the reel and the real. If the question is bugging you, allow us to take you to the places.

Forgetting Sarah Marshall Filming Locations

‘Forgetting Sarah Marshall’ was filmed in locations in Hawaii and California. Principal photography commenced on April 24, 2007, getting wrapped up by July 15 of the same year. Russ T. Alsobrook of ‘Superbad‘ and ‘Tammy’ fame came on board to handle the cinematography. On the other hand, Jackson De Govia, the production designer of ‘Volcano’ and ‘Die Hard‘ joined the team to perform the same duty.

You may know about California’s globally renowned moviemaking landscape, but Hawaii is not far behind. Despite its rapid progress, the archipelago state still holds some of the old-world charms. Moreover, the state government features a tax reimbursement of 20 percent of qualified production costs for productions filmed in O’ahu and 25 percent for smaller islands. Let us now board the flight and see the hotel where the movie was filmed!

O’ahu, Hawaii

The cast and crew filmed the movie’s entirety in O’ahu, the most developed island in the Hawaiian island chain and home to Honolulu, the state capital. While on the island, the production team set up a base in the northern neighborhood of Kahuku. The resort sequences were primarily filmed in the gorgeous Turtle Bay Resort, a four-star tourist accommodation located at 57-091 Kamehameha Highway in the community of Kahuku. A touristy place featured in the movie is La’ie Point, a picturesque point providing a panoramic view of the ocean.

The point is located south of Kahuku along the shore, and in its northeast lies the Mokuleia Beach, which was the site of the airplane’s fuselage in the supernatural series ‘Lost.’ The Hawaiian archipelago offers some of the best surfing beaches in the world. The surfing scenes were filmed in Haleiwa, a small community situated in the Waialua District in Waialua Bay, on the mouth of the Anahulu River. Some filming also took place in Honolulu, the capital city of Hawaii, situated in the southern corner of O’ahu Island.

Los Angeles County, California

Following their return from Hawaii, the production team filmed a bunch of scenes in Los Angeles, the towering west coast metropolis in the Los Angels county of California. Los Angeles is home to one of the immense movie production landscapes in the world, and its free-spirited cultural confluence is undoubtedly contagious. Peter’s neat Los Angeles home happens to be at 1973 Palmerston Place, just north of Franklin Avenue, in the LA neighborhood of Los Feliz.

Peter and his brother have a men’s night in The Dresden Restaurant & Lounge, a vibrant 50’s era eatery in the city. Located at 1760 North Vermont Avenue, just north of Barnsdall Park in Los Feliz, the restaurant has been featured in a slew of productions, including ‘Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy‘ and ‘Swingers.’ In an early sequence, Sarah and Peter walk the streets of Hollywood. We see a glimpse of the Egyptian Theater.

Standing at 6712 Hollywood Boulevard in the city’s heart, the pharaoh-themed theatre showcases rare and indie gems. The Lazy Joe’s Bar is not in Hawaii, contrary to what the movie suggests. The interior scenes were filmed on location in the Silverlake gay bar Le Barcito. Located at 3909 West Sunset Boulevard, the bar was the seat of the city’s most significant gay rights movement. After being declared a “Historic-Cultural Monument.” the site closed in 2011.

However, it has since retrieved its old charm under the name The Black Cat and has continued serving the populace. Other interior sequences were filmed in the landmark Universal Studios, especially on Stage 29. Located at 100 Universal City Plaza in the Universal City suburbs of Los Angeles County, the studio has been a witness to the golden era of Hollywood. The specific stage facilitated other recognized productions, from ‘To Kill a Mockingbird‘ to ‘Jurassic Park III.’

