As usual, let’s ask Google the best ways of getting over a ‘breakup.’ The search results will guide you to numerous sites listing N number of ways to deal with the breakup. The advice varies from blocking him or her on all social media handles, or not getting drunk alone, or maybe to start some intense workout routine. But the best advice anyone can give is to watch how our beloved characters deal with the trauma and afterlife. You may end up in tears by the end of such movies but never mind, you are just having your cathartic moment, which means a safety valve for your grief to vent out.

Watching someone going through the same ordeal as you also gives us a feeling of companionship. We can easily identify and empathize with them, which consoles our own wounded self. For those who’ve never gone through the breakup process, watching breakup movies will help to get a taste of the cherry without buying them, placing them intimately close and at a safe distance at the same time. People are splitting up ever since they invented the magical phenomenon called love. Netflix addressed this universal truth and compiled some of the best breakup movies for streaming. So, here’s the list of really good breakup movies on Netflix that are available to stream right now.

15. The Breakup Playlist (2015)

The Filipino musical drama takes us through the journey of two musicians who collaborate professionally and develop feelings for each other along the way. Piolo Pascual features as Gino Avila and Sarah Geronimo as Trixie David. Various other factors come into play over time, like differences between their families and their pride. The smash-hit at the box office, the film was not only praised by the critics but also collected 100 million pesos within a week of its release.

14. How to Get Over a Breakup (2018)

Featuring stand-out performances by Gisela Ponce de León, Karina Jordán, and Christopher Von Uckermann, ‘How to Get Over a Breakup’ is a comedy film directed by Bruno Ascenzo and Joanna Lombardi. The movie offers a lighthearted and hilarious perspective on breakups, giving the audience a fresh view of the emotional challenges that come with it. It revolves around a copywriter who is blindsided by her sudden split-up and finds herself slowly coming to terms with the emotional trauma. In order to deal with the breakup, she starts her own blog that provides a close look at the highs and lows of a single woman.

13. Malcolm & Marie (2021)

The entire drama in the Zendaya and John David Washington-starrer takes place in a single night, but it beautifully captures the conflicts of a couple on the verge of a breakup. The Sam Levinson directorial follows Malcolm Elliott, a director and writer by profession on the brink of Hollywood glory who returns to his quiet home with his girlfriend, Marie Jones, after a film premiere. However, the couple who have no business being in a relationship have enough of each other’s tantrums and must now decide the fate of their relationship.

12. Seriously Single (2020)

‘Seriously Single’ is a romantic-comedy film that stars Fulu Mugovhani, Tumi Morake, and Bohang Moeko. The Rethabile Ramaphakela and Katleho Ramaphakela directorial Dineo, a serial monogamist who dates with plans to settle down. Since every time her dreams of marrying her significant other are dashed, her friends advise her to embrace singlehood for a stable life. However, can Dineo suppress her craving for commitment by not looking for love at all?

11. Nappily Ever After (2018)

‘Nappily Ever After‘ is a hilarious take on the way we live out our life. Violet Jones, played by Sanaa Lathan, leads a nearly perfect life with a good job, a doctor boyfriend, and the most popular hairstyle in the town. But an unexpected accident at the hair salon turns her life upside down. A mistake of the hairstylist triggers hair loss from her scalp. Eventually, Violet finds her boyfriend with another woman and in utter desperation, she shaves her head. In the next few days, she ponders on the life she had lived so far and realizes it was not what she really wanted. When she meets a philosophical barber, Violet starts putting the scattered pieces together, and ‘Nappily Ever After’ ends on a positive note.

10. Irreplaceable You (2018)

‘Irreplaceable You’ is a heartbreaking tale of love, loss, absence, and farewells. When the friendship between Abbie, played by Gugu Mbatha-Raw, and Sam, played by Michiel Huisman, since childhood culminates in their engagement, the movie starts with a positive vibe. But things take a devastating turn when Abbie is diagnosed with a terminal illness. With her timeline on earth marked short, Abbie begins searching for a new companion for Sam after she leaves.

The search takes her to different people and humorous situations, which create a deep impact on her take on the illness. She meets Myron, played by Christopher Walken, Kate, played by Kate McKinnon, and Mitch, played by Steve Coogan, during her search and makes friends with them. One thing that connects them all is that they are dying and it makes them very passionate about life’s remaining precious moments on earth. Before leaving her beloved and others, Abbie learns how to say goodbye to those we love before we die, by living life with them to the fullest.

9. Gaga: Five Foot Two (2017)

Netflix’s original documentary ‘Gaga: Five Foot Two’ takes us to the ‘behind the scenes’ of Lady Gaga’s legendary musical journey. Directed by Chris Moukarbel, who is known for ‘Banksy Does New York,’ the movie narrates Lady Gaga’s life during one of the most difficult periods in her career. The director uses the cinema verite style to bring out the vulnerable real persona of the super singer. We see Gaga spending time with friends and family, recording, publicity, and release activities of her 2016 album ‘Joanne,’ and grappling with her personal demons for over an eight-month period.

Gaga visibly goes through intense emotional and physical pain. As she was going through a rocky relationship with then-fiance Taylor Kinney, it affected her professional career for a while. The movie also shows Gaga as a simple person who attends a family christening, visiting her grandmother, cooking food for the family, and playing with her dogs. Gaga bounced back after the 8-month period, and the title of the movie, ‘Gaga: Five Foot Two’, stands for how the 5’2 singer managed to win over her personal demons and established a global fan base with her music.

Read More: Best Home Invasion Horror Movies on Netflix

8. When We First Met (2018)

‘When We First Met,’ is a time travel odyssey of love and mistakes that repeat with the time wheel. When Noah, played by Adam Devine, gets an opportunity to open up his undisclosed love to his dream girl, Avery, played Alexandra Daddario, things go awfully awry. On a romantic night, she simply treats him as a friend. Noah searches for the reason behind his tragic rejection at that night for the next three years but in vain. Then, a phone booth facilitates unexpected time-travel for him. Now, Noah can go back through time and intervene in the events of that night and alter the outcome! The movie depicts Noah’s destiny of repeating the same mistake again and again like a loop.

7. I’m Thinking of Ending Things (2020)

Directed by Charlie Kaufman, ‘I’m Thinking of Ending Things’ is a psychological thriller film based on Iain Reid’s namesake novel. The film revolves around a young woman who is forced to reconsider everything she knew about her boyfriend after she accompanies him on a road trip. The film focuses on themes like regret and longing and offers a close look at the fragility of most relationships.

6. 6 Years (2015)

‘6 Years’ chronicles the toxic relationship between Dan and Melanie, a young couple in their early 20s. Being childhood friends, their 6-year-long romance takes a blow when Dan receives an irresistible offer from a record label. Now, he must choose between a milestone in his career and forming a family with Mel. The couple then starts to realize the depth and intensity of their mutual affection. It is a painful realization for both of them when the bitter truth that their love has evolved into a mere routine. Written and directed by Hannah Fidell, ‘6 Years’ pits love against the individual existence of the lovers. In the end, the young couple chose to take their individual paths at the cost of their joint future together.

Read More: Best Maths Movies on Netflix

5. Silver Linings Playbook (2012)

David O. Russel’s ‘Silver Linings Playbook’ stands out among typical ‘breakup and fall in love again’ movies. When Pat Solatano, played by Bradley Cooper, returns after spending a few months in a state institution, he has nothing left as his own. Everything has gone, including his house, his job, and his wife. Pat has nowhere to go except his mom and dad, played by Jacki Weaver and Robert DeNiro. But Pat doesn’t want to leave things as it is. He is still optimistic about reuniting with his wife. Then he crosses paths with the mysterious beauty, Tiffany, played by Jennifer Lawrence. Tiffany has problems of her own but agrees to help Pat to reconnect with his wife. But she has plans of her own, which puts Pat in a dangerous situation. As their pact starts rolling, a strange intimacy develops between Pat and Tiffany. ‘Silver Lining Playbook‘ renders the nuances of mutual affection and the weird ways through which it guides the lovers, not to mention the excruciating pain.

Read More: Best Movie Musicals on Netflix

4. Someone Great (2019)

For those who are going through a breakup and craving a cathartic blowout with your friends, you can live vicariously through this fun bunch. As Jenny (Gina Rodriguez) accepts her dream job with Rolling Stone in San Francisco and loses her boyfriend of nine years at the same time, she seeks comfort in her friends’ company before she leaves New York the next day. This film takes us through the painful phase of accepting the end of a relationship. But what makes it slightly more bearable is when you have your friends who help you get through it.

3. The Incredible Jessica James (2017)

‘The Incredible Jessica James’ has a very relatable storyline; two people who meet on a blind date do not exactly have a clean slate when it comes to getting over their previous relationships. Jessica (Jessica Williams) and Boone (Chris O’Dowd) open up to each other about their past relationships and where they are vis-a-vis their process of “getting over” them. As they bond over their similar situations, they come closer and ultimately fall for each other. But when past issues have not been resolved, it is bound to drag in the mess. This romantic comedy is written and directed by James C. Strouse.

2. To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before (2018)

If you want to watch a movie for all the crushes you have had, ‘To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before‘ is your pick. The movie revolves around the crazy idea of documenting your thoughts about your ex-crushes. Lara Jean Song Covey does exactly that. She has written down everything she thinks about five boys, as five separate letters. But, her love life turns upside down when all the five love letters are mysteriously mailed out to the respective addresses. Based on the best selling novel by Jenny Han, the movie reminds us of the beauty and innocence of being vulnerable. ‘To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before’ will connect emotionally with anyone who has had a big crush in their life, which, is all of us!

1. Marriage Story (2019)

‘Marriage Story’ is a beautiful film about the intricacies of emotions, between former spouses who are parents to Henry (Azhy Robertson), Nicole (Scarlett Johansson), and Charlie (Adam Driver). Nicole is an actress and Charlie, a successful theatre director in New York City, but their marriage starts falling apart for various reasons. In her attempt to pursue her dreams, Nicole temporarily moves in with her mother in West Hollywood, along with her son Henry. She has an offer to film a pilot for an upcoming TV series in Los Angeles. Although the couple decided to split amicably, Nicole gets a lawyer involved, after which things take a turn on their own whether Nicole and Charlie like it or not. This widely acclaimed film is directed and written by Noah Baumbach.

Read More: Best 3D Movies on Netflix