If one asks Google the best ways of getting over a ‘breakup,’ the search results will guide them to numerous sites listing several ways to deal with it. The advice varies from blocking the person on all social media handles to not getting drunk alone or starting an intense workout routine. However, an effective piece of advice often turns out to be to watch how our beloved characters deal with heartbreak. You may end up in tears by the end of such movies, but that’s okay; you are just having your cathartic moment. Watching someone go through the same ordeal as you also gives us a feeling of companionship. We can easily identify and empathize with them, which consoles our wounded selves. Netflix hosts a plethora of movies in this genre to give its audience the balm for their heartache.

24. Dear Zindagi (2016)

Starring Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan in the lead roles, ‘Dear Zindagi’ is a Hindi film that tells the story of conflicted cinematographer Kaira (Alia Bhatt) from Mumbai (India) whose boring love life leads her to get involved with her present project’s co-producer. But when the co-producer gets married to his ex, Kaira realizes her crisis. Events that follow bring her to her hometown in Goa (India), where she meets psychologist Jehangir Khan (Shah Rukh Khan). Thus begins a string of consultations about mixed emotions, feelings, relationships, and life’s other philosophical issues. Director Gauri Shinde presents the sessions in such a laid-back manner that it nicely adds to our patience. Yes, there might be some words said that we aren’t able to connect with, but there are also many statements made that provide an understanding of life’s issues, especially heartbreak, and how to deal with it. You may watch it here.

23. Kho Gaye Hum Kahan (2023)

‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan,’ a film by Arjun Varain Singh, masterfully points out how complex modern dating is. It follows the lives of three friends and explores their relationship with their partners and each other. The film highlights how the swipe-right era has made the modern generation lose touch with reality of the events, showing how young adults today suffer from gripping anxiety with dating specifications like situationships, ghosting, and commitment phobia, underscored by social media. Moreover, the constant habit of hiding behind social media has made them forget how to thrive in real situations. A heart-touching breakup story, ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ points out how, instead of a closure, modern dating ends with a muted story update or a blocked contact. The movie stars Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, and Adarsh Gourav. You can watch it here.

22. Hello, Love, Again (2024)

‘Hello, Love, Again’ is the sequel to ‘Hello, Love, Goodbye’ and shows how Ethan (Alden Richards) and Joy (Kathryn Bernardo)’s relationship takes a hit, which is really an outcome of the COVID-19 pandemic. Separated by thousands of miles but united by an ever-increasing pain of yearning, the two eventually meet again, but the distance has taken its toll. Can Ethan and Joy overcome the obstacles and be together again? As poignant as it is heartwarming, ‘Hello, Love, Again’ is directed by Cathy Garcia-Sampana. You can watch the movie right here.

21. Us in the End (2026)

‘Us in the End’ is a Filipino drama that follows a couple as they navigate their way to a breakup. Cisco (Donny Pangilinan) and Cheska (Belle Mariano) have been together for a long time, and despite their polar-opposite social classes and family issues, they have held on to each other until very recently. Ever since they got together, they have chosen a particular spot on a hilltop to go whenever a chance of separation arises. Now, Cheska wants Cisco to return to the hilltop to end their relationship, something that Cisco, despite their recent issues, isn’t ready to do because he doesn’t want the relationship to end. Surprisingly, the issue that led them to this juncture is connected to their professional careers, and they both work in the same office under the same boss. Directed by Cathy Garcia-Sampana, ‘Us in the End’ can be streamed right here.

20. Hello, Goodbye and Everything in Between (2022)

Adapted from Jennifer E. Smith’s novel, ‘Hello, Goodbye and Everything in Between’ explores a peculiar relationship, one powered by a breakup pact. High school students Aidan (Jordan Fisher) and Clare (Talia Ryder) decide to be together until their college life begins, at which point they will part ways. However, parting, as easy as it can get, becomes really tough for them, who have seemingly found love in each other. With an apt title and commendable performances, ‘Hello, Goodbye and Everything in Between’ is a true-to-form breakup movie directed by Michael Lewen. You can watch it here.

19. Persuasion (2022)

Based on Jane Austen’s 1817 novel of the same name, ‘Persuasion’ is directed by Carrie Cracknell. It follows 27-year-old Anne Elliot (Dakota Johnson) who, after a lot of struggle and seven long years, has moved on from her lover Frederick Wentworth (Cosmo Jarvis), with whom her family broke off her engagement due to Frederick’s low status as opposed to their high class. But when he returns, Anne finds herself in a dilemma. On the one hand, she has her long-lost love. On the other hand, she has the romantic advances of her distant handsome cousin William Elliot (Henry Golding). A romance set against the society of the time (early 19th century), ‘Persuasion’ is underscored by societal norms, including gender inequality, status, and marriage. You can watch the film here.



18. How to Get Over a Breakup (2018)

Featuring stand-out performances by Gisela Ponce de León, Karina Jordán, and Christopher Von Uckermann, ‘How to Get Over a Breakup’ is a comedy film directed by Bruno Ascenzo and Joanna Lombardi. The movie offers a lighthearted and hilarious perspective on breakups, giving the audience a fresh view of the emotional challenges that come with it. It revolves around a copywriter who is blindsided by her sudden split-up and finds herself slowly coming to terms with the emotional trauma. To deal with the breakup, she starts her blog, which provides a close look at the highs and lows of a single woman. You can watch the movie here and explore further.

17. Ready to Mingle (2019)

‘Ready to Mingle’ is a Mexican romantic comedy film, originally titled ‘Solteras,’ centers on Ana (Cassandra Ciangherotti), who is dumped by her boyfriend in a church during a wedding, of all places. After months of struggling to move on, she finally lets herself join a workshop that “teaches” single women how to find a guy and get engaged. Will she be able to cope with the rest of the desperate women who are also looking for love? This Luis Javier Henaine directorial is a treat to watch as much as it is a realization. You may watch the film here.

16. Malcolm & Marie (2021)

The entire drama in the Zendaya and John David Washington-starrer takes place in a single night, but it beautifully captures the conflicts of a couple on the verge of a breakup. The Sam Levinson directorial follows Malcolm Elliott, a director and writer by profession on the brink of Hollywood glory who returns to his quiet home with his girlfriend, Marie Jones, after a film premiere. However, the couple that has no business being in a relationship has had enough of each other’s tantrums and must now decide the fate of their relationship. Feel free to check out the movie here to find out what their decision is.

15. The Breaker Upperers (2018)

Who would’ve thought that breakups could be funny, too? Well, Taika Waititi (executive producer) proves it big time in ‘The Breaker Upperers.’ Mel (Madeleine Sami) and Jen (Jackie van Beek) realize that both of them are being dated by the same guy. Fast forward 15 years, and they are the best of friends running an agency called The Breaker Upperers that offers breakup services for money. But they have one rule, i.e., not to get involved with a client or anyone else for that matter. Can this rule be followed? Written and directed by Madeleine Sami and Jackie van Beek, this movie offers an alternate take on breakups that is refreshing to begin with. You can watch ‘The Breaker Upperers’ here.

14. Nappily Ever After (2018)

‘Nappily Ever After‘ is a hilarious take on the way we live out our life. Violet Jones, played by Sanaa Lathan, leads a nearly perfect life with a good job, a doctor boyfriend, and the most popular hairstyle in the town. But an unexpected accident at the hair salon turns her life upside down. A mistake of the hairstylist triggers hair loss from her scalp. Eventually, Violet finds her boyfriend with another woman, and in utter desperation, she shaves her head. In the next few days, she ponders on the life she has lived so far and realizes it was not what she wanted. When she meets a philosophical barber, Violet starts putting the scattered pieces together, and ‘Nappily Ever After’ ends on a positive note. You may watch it here.



13. Irreplaceable You (2018)

‘Irreplaceable You’ is a heartbreaking tale of love, loss, absence, and farewells. When the childhood friendship between Abbie, played by Gugu Mbatha-Raw, and Sam, played by Michiel Huisman, culminates in their engagement, the movie starts with a positive vibe. But things take a devastating turn when Abbie is diagnosed with a terminal illness. With her timeline on earth marked short, Abbie begins searching for a new companion for Sam after she leaves.

The search takes her to different people and humorous situations, which create a deep impact on her take on the illness. She meets Myron, played by Christopher Walken, Kate, played by Kate McKinnon, and Mitch, played by Steve Coogan, during her search and makes friends with them. One thing that connects them all is that they are dying, and it makes them very passionate about life’s remaining precious moments on earth. Before leaving her beloved and others, Abbie learns how to say goodbye to those she loves before she dies by living life with them to the fullest. You may watch ‘Irreplaceable You’ here.

12. Gaga: Five Foot Two (2017)

Netflix’s original documentary ‘Gaga: Five Foot Two’ takes us behind the scenes of Lady Gaga’s legendary musical journey. Directed by Chris Moukarbel, who is known for ‘Banksy Does New York,’ the movie narrates Lady Gaga’s life during one of the most challenging periods in her career. The director uses the cinema verite style to bring out the vulnerable, real persona of the super singer. We see Gaga spending time with friends and family, recording, publicity, and release activities of her 2016 album ‘Joanne,’ and grappling with her demons for over eight months.

Gaga visibly goes through intense emotional and physical pain. As she was going through a rocky relationship with then-fiance Taylor Kinney, it affected her professional career for a while. The movie also shows Gaga as a simple person who attends a family christening, visits her grandmother, cooks food for the family, and plays with her dogs. Gaga bounced back after eight months, and the title of the movie, ‘Gaga: Five Foot Two,’ stands for how the 5’2 singer has managed to win over her demons and establish a global fan base with her music. You can stream the film here.

11. Unmarry (2025)

Directed by Jeffrey Jeturian, the Filipino drama ‘Unmarry’ is a “marriage story” of sorts that shows how two people dealing with divorce come closer. Celine (Angelica Panganiban), a mother fighting to be with her daughters, and Ivan (Zanjoe Marudo), a husband struggling to save his marriage, meet each other in a lawyer’s office. Celine doesn’t want to be with her belittling, rich husband, Stephen (Tom Rodriguez), while Ivan’s wife, Maya (Solenn Heussaff), has petitioned for an annulment to keep her son away from Ivan and his alcohol addiction. As Celine and Ivan open their hearts to each other, they form an unlikely friendship that helps them navigate the crumbling of their marriages with less pain. To find out how successful they are in it and whether there is any chance for them to start over, you can watch ‘Unmarry’ here.

10. When We First Met (2018)

‘When We First Met‘ is a time travel odyssey of love and mistakes that repeat with the time wheel. When Noah, played by Adam Devine, gets an opportunity to open up his undisclosed love to his dream girl, Avery, played by Alexandra Daddario, things go awry. On a romantic night, she simply treats him as a friend. Noah searches for the reason behind his tragic rejection that night for the next three years but in vain. Then, a phone booth facilitates unexpected time travel for him. Now, Noah can go back through time and intervene in the events of that night and alter the outcome! The movie depicts Noah’s destiny of repeating the same mistake again and again in a loop. You can stream ‘When We First Met’ here.

9. Drinking Buddies (2013)

Joe Swanberg’s comedy ‘Drinking Buddies’ centers on coworkers Kate (Olivia Wilde) and Luke (Jake Johnson), who work at Chicago craft brewery Revolution Brewing. While both are in committed relationships, Kate with Chris (Ron Livingston) and Luke with Jill (Anna Kendrick), there is a clear mutual attraction between the two that is subtle and simmering. A hiking trip causes the ruptures, as Kate breaks up with Chris, while Luke and Jill reach a breaking point in their own relationship. With a very colloquial approach to such splits in relationships, ‘Drinking Buddies’ offers a compelling take on platonic associations. You can watch it here.

8. I’m Thinking of Ending Things (2020)

Directed by Charlie Kaufman, ‘I’m Thinking of Ending Things‘ is a psychological thriller film based on Iain Reid’s namesake novel. The film revolves around a young woman who is forced to reconsider everything she knows about her boyfriend after she accompanies him on a road trip. The film focuses on themes like regret and longing and offers a close look at the fragility of most relationships. If you are interested in these things, you can stream the movie here.



7. 6 Years (2015)

‘6 Years’ chronicles the toxic relationship between Dan and Melanie, a young couple in their early 20s. Being childhood friends, their 6-year-long romance takes a blow when Dan receives an irresistible offer from a record label. Now, he must choose between a milestone in his career and forming a family with Mel. The couple then starts to realize the depth and intensity of their mutual affection. It is a painful realization for both of them that their love has evolved into a mere routine. Written and directed by Hannah Fidell, ‘6 Years’ pits love against the individual existence of the lovers. In the end, the young couple chose to take their separate paths at the cost of their joint future together. You can watch the movie here.

6. Love in the Villa (2022)

Written and directed by Mark Steven Johnson, ‘Love in the Villa’ revolves around Julie (Kat Graham), who fears her meticulously planned vacation to Verona will go to waste when her boyfriend Brandon (Raymond Ablack) breaks up with her. So, she decides to go to Italy on her own. However, when she gets there, she discovers that the villa she is supposed to stay in has been double-booked. The other guest is the British wine seller, Charlie (Tom Hopper). Initially, they do not like each other, but as the film progresses, they decide to make peace and enjoy their romantic surroundings. Inevitably, love arrives. ‘Love in the Villa’ is predictable, but that’s a point in its favor. The movie utilizes its breathtaking setting to tell a compelling story about separation and love. You may watch it here.

5. Someone Great (2019)

For those who are going through a breakup and craving a cathartic blowout with your friends, you can live vicariously through this fun bunch. As Jenny (Gina Rodriguez) accepts her dream job with Rolling Stone in San Francisco and loses her boyfriend of nine years at the same time, she seeks comfort in her friends’ company before she leaves New York the next day. This film takes us through the painful phase of accepting the end of a relationship. But what makes it slightly more bearable is when you have your friends who help you get through it. Feel free to check out the movie here.

4. The Incredible Jessica James (2017)

‘The Incredible Jessica James’ has a very relatable storyline; two people who meet on a blind date do not exactly have a clean slate when it comes to getting over their previous relationships. Jessica (Jessica Williams) and Boone (Chris O’Dowd) open up to each other about their past relationships and where they are vis-a-vis their process of “getting over” them. As they bond over their similar situations, they come closer and ultimately fall for each other. But when past issues have not been resolved, it is bound to drag into the mess. This romantic comedy has been written and directed by James C. Strouse. You can check out the film here.

3. To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before (2018)

If you want to watch a movie for all the crushes you have had, ‘To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before‘ is your pick. The movie revolves around the crazy idea of documenting your thoughts about your ex-crushes. Lara Jean Song Covey does exactly that. She has written down everything she thinks about the five boys in five separate letters. But, her love life turns upside down when all five love letters are mysteriously mailed out to the respective addresses. Based on the best-selling novel by Jenny Han, the movie reminds us of the beauty and innocence of being vulnerable. ‘To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before’ will connect emotionally with anyone who has had a big crush in their life, which is all of us! You can watch the movie here.

2. Bros (2022)

Directed by Nicholas Stoller, ‘Bros’ revolves around two gay men falling for each other but having a lot of personal struggles and doubts to navigate and make way for their romance, if that’s indeed what they want. Bobby Lieber, a museum curator, meets Aaron Shepard, a lawyer, at a nightclub. While they are both drawn to each other, their commitment issues stand in the way of their urge to be together. As they try to find other ways to get over each other, including seeing other men, the pull and the sense of missing only grow stronger. Complemented by the performances of an LGBTQ+ main cast, comprising Billy Eichner as Bobby Lieber, Luke Macfarlane as Aaron Shepard, along with Monica Raymund, Ts Madison, and Guillermo Díaz, ‘Bros’ is a heartwarming drama with a heart and soul of its own. You can stream it here.



1. Marriage Story (2019)

‘Marriage Story’ is a beautiful film about the intricacies of emotions between Nicole (Scarlett Johansson) and Charlie (Adam Driver), former spouses who are parents to Henry (Azhy Robertson). Nicole is an actress, and Charlie is a successful theatre director in New York City, but their marriage starts falling apart for various reasons. In her attempt to pursue her dreams, Nicole temporarily moves in with her mother in West Hollywood, along with her son Henry. She has an offer to film a pilot for an upcoming TV series in Los Angeles. Although the couple decided to split amicably, Nicole gets a lawyer involved, after which things take a bad turn for both of them. This widely acclaimed film is directed and written by Noah Baumbach. You can stream it here.

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