7 Movies Like Love in the Villa You Must See

Netflix’s ‘Love in the Villa‘ follows Julie, a hopeless romantic who travels to Verona, Italy, only to find her dream vacation obstructed by the presence of the cynical wine expert, Charlie. The two are forced to share a villa after a misunderstanding. However, amidst the city’s romantic and serene landscape, the two learn more about each other and fall in love.

The heartwarming and cozy rom-com is directed by Mark Steven Johnson and deeply immersed in Verona’s culture. Therefore, viewers who enjoyed the feel-good film must be looking for similar options to stream. In that case, we have curated a list of films we think you will find entertaining. You can watch most of these movies like ‘Love in the Villa’ on Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Hulu!

7. Wedding Season (2022)

‘Wedding Season‘ is an Indian-American romantic comedy film directed by Tom Dey from a screenplay by Shiwani Srivastava. It tells the story of Ravi, a seemingly average Indian man who is set up on a date with Asha, a young woman reluctant to get married. Despite their first date ending miserably, Asha convinces Ravi to pretend to be her boyfriend at various weddings to avoid getting married herself. However, trouble ensues when Ravi and Asha start falling for each other. The goofy and visually pleasing film also deals with the top of “opposites attract,” much like ‘Love in the Villa.’ Moreover, both movies highlight the intimate details of two less explored cultures in cinema.

6. Letters to Juliet (2010)

‘Letters to Juliet‘ is a comedy-drama film starring Amanda Seyfried as Sophie Hall, an aspiring writer on vacation in Italy who finds an unanswered love letter from a woman named Claire Smith. Moved by the letter and the city’s culture, Sophie embarks on a quest to reunite Claire with her estranged lover. Like ‘Love in the Villa,’ the film primarily takes place in Verona, Italy, and features several references to ‘Romeo and Juliet’ by William Shakespeare. Furthermore, it also incorporates Verona’s culture in the story. Therefore, the movie is ideal for viewers who enjoy ‘Love in the Villa.’

5. A Perfect Pairing (2022)

Directed by Stuart McDonald, ‘A Perfect Pairing‘ is a romantic comedy movie about Lola, an LA-based wine executive. After starting her own company, Lola flies to Australia to secure a potential client. In the process, she must work on the client’s farm and meets Max. The two fall in love leading to an interesting set of complications. Similar to ‘Love in the Villa,’ the film brings two drastically different individuals together in the most unexpected circumstances. Likewise, Charlie from ‘Love in the Villa’ and Lola are wine experts with a dash of cynicism in their attitudes. Therefore, ‘A Perfect pairing’ is definitely worth your time!

4. Sounds Like Love (2021)

‘Sounds Like Love‘ (also known as ‘Fuimos Canciones’) is a Spanish romantic comedy movie based on the novel ‘Songs and Memories’ by Elísabet Benavent. It is directed by Juana Macías and tells the story of Maca, a clumsy 30-year-old from Madrid, recovering from a brutal heartbreak. However, when the man who broke her heart returns, Maca faces a difficult challenge. The film is comparable to ‘Love in the Villa’ as the protagonists of both movies deal with the emergence of their ex-lovers. Likewise, Maca and Julie are both fixated on vacation in a romantic European city.

3. Holidate (2020)

Directed by John Whitesell, ‘Holidate‘ is a comedy-drama film about Sloane and Jackson, two strangers who grow tired of being alone on holidays. As a result, they decide to be each other’s platonic plus-ones during holidays. However, things become complicated after they develop feelings for each other. The heartfelt and witty film has a tone similar to ‘Love in the Villa.’ Moreover, both movies feature protagonists making an unlikely arrangement that turns out to be the start of their romantic relationship.

2. To Rome with Love (2012)

‘To Rome with Love’ is a magical realist film written and directed by Woody Allen. It tells different stories about several people in Rome, Italy, who face diverse predicaments in their pursuit of love, romance, and adventure. Like ‘Love in the Villa,’ the movie is a love letter to an Italian city. However, unlike the film mentioned above, ‘To Rome with Love’ focuses more on the romanticism of the city and its culture than the relationship between the two main characters. Hence, ‘To Rome with Love’ is a unique romance film that fans of the genre should not miss out on!

1. Love, Guaranteed (2020)

‘Love, Guaranteed‘ is a romantic comedy film that revolves around Susan, a lawyer from Seattle with a small firm who is fighting a financial crisis. As a result, Susan takes the case of a high-paying client, Nick, who is using a dating website that guarantees to find him, love. However, romance blossoms between Susan and Nick as the case progresses. The enchanting and enticing movie keeps viewers guessing about the twist and turns in the romance between its protagonists. Moreover, Susan and Nick have different opinions on love, life, and destiny, similar to ‘Love in the Villa.’ Lastly, both movies are directed by Mark Steven Johnson, making ‘Love, Guaranteed’ the top pick for this list.

