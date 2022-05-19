7 Movies Like A Perfect Pairing You Must See

With Stuart McDonald at the helm, ‘A Perfect Pairing‘ is a romantic comedy film on Netflix. The narrative chronicles the life of an ambitious LA wine-company executive named Lola Alvarez, who travels all the way to Australia in order to land a major client for her business. Signing up to work on a sheep farm, she crosses paths with a mysterious and rugged local man named Max. Slowly and steadily, sparks fly between Lola and Max as they spend more time on the farm together.

The Victoria Justice-starrer consists of several themes and elements that are enjoyed by fans of rom-com, including a character trying to settle in a new setting, a determined character looking to do better for themselves professionally, and the complications of not keeping one’s personal life separate from the professional. If you enjoyed watching the movie and are a fan of the genre, you might be interested in checking out the listed movies too. You can watch most of these films like ‘A Perfect Pairing’ on Netflix, Amazon Prime, or Hulu.

7. The Royal Treatment (2022)

Directed by Rick Jacobson, ‘The Royal Treatment‘ is a romance movie that follows a New York-based hairdresser named Izzy, who is given a chance to work her magic at the wedding of the charming Prince Thomas. What begins as a professional relationship between Izzy and Thomas soon turns into something more as the day of the wedding approaches.

The presence of a headstrong and independent female lead, as opposed to a grounded and closed-off male love interest, is what links the two films together. Moreover, much like ‘A Perfect Pairing,’ one of the protagonists in ‘The Royal Treatment’ adjusts to a new setting as she finds herself attracted to the male protagonist she is working with.

6. Holidate (2020)

Starring Emma Roberts and Luke Bracey in lead roles, ‘Holidate‘ is a romantic comedy movie on Netflix. Directed by John Whitesell, the film follows Sloane and Jackson — two individuals who are tired of being single and decide to be each other’s platonic date throughout the holidays. However, things get complicated when the platonic pair begin catching real feelings for one another. Even though the premise of ‘A Perfect Pairing’ and ‘Holidate’ don’t run parallel, the feel-good ambiance and the predictable yet entertaining nature are common in both films. In addition, the theme of a blossoming romance making matters complicated is another similarity between them.

5. The Last Song (2010)

Featuring Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth, the Julie Anne Robinson directorial ‘The Last Song’ is a coming-of-age romance film based on Nicholas Sparks‘ eponymous novel. The narrative follows an unapologetic and rebellious girl named Ronnie who is sent to a beach town to spend the summer with her estranged father, Steve. They find common ground in their shared passion and love for music as they begin reconnecting again.

While this ensues, Ronnie meets a handsome guy named Will Blakelee, and almost instantly falls in love. The premise of ‘The Last Song’ might not involve many comedic elements, but there are themes that make it resonate with ‘A Perfect Pairing.’ In both films, the female lead finds herself in a rural-like setting, where she meets a local guy and falls in love before she realizes it.

4. Set It Up (2018)

Another rom-com on the list is ‘Set It Up,’ which is helmed by Claire Scanlon. Featuring Zoey Deutch, Glen Powell, Lucy Liu, and Taye Diggs, the storyline involves two young and underpaid assistants in New York City — Harper and Charlie — who plot to set up their respective bosses to date in order to make lives easier for themselves. However, in the process, the two assistants discover that they might be “the one” for each other. Much like ‘A Perfect Pairing,’ ‘Set It Up’ also incorporates the theme of terrible bosses and a budding romance between the lead characters that complicates their professional relationship.

3. Just Go With It (2011)

With Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston in lead roles, ‘Just Go With It‘ is a rom-com film helmed by Dennis Dugan. It follows a plastic surgeon named Danny who asks his assistant, Katherine, to join him and his girlfriend, Palmer, on vacation so as to cover up a lie that he told her. While posing as an ex-married couple to make Palmer believe Danny’s lies, Katherine and Danny fall for each other.

The premise of the two films in question is surely quite different, but that doesn’t change the fact that ‘Just Go With It’ involves several common themes with ‘A Perfect Pairing,’ including characters adjusting to a different kind of life, beginning of an unintended romance, and the typically cheesy narrative of a rom-com.

2. A Good Year (2006)

Loosely based on Peter Mayle’s eponymous novel, ‘A Good Year’ is a romantic comedy movie directed as well as produced by Ridley Scott. The narrative centers upon Max Skinner — a London-based investment banker who acquires his family’s vineyard in France after his uncle dies. In order to sell off the property without any delay, Max travels to France and hopes to return to London as soon as possible. However, when he meets a local woman named Fanny, he starts falling in love with her. There are some direct links between ‘A Good Year’ and ‘A Perfect Pairing.’ Both Max and Lola travel to the countryside for business purposes but get held up there longer than expected. In addition, both films involve wines and vineyard romances.

1. The Proposal (2009)

The Ryan Reynolds and Sandra Bullock-starrer ‘The Proposal‘ is considered to be one of the best rom-com movies out there by many. The Anne Fletcher directorial follows Margaret, who manages to convince her assistant Andrew to marry her when she gets threatened with deportation. When the married couple head to Andrew’s hometown and Margaret gets to know him better, things start to change in their fraudulent marriage. The theme of a professional relationship blossoming into a romantic one is common in both romantic comedies. Other than that, both Margaret and Lola are ambitious go-getters, who find themselves in a foreign setting.

