Where Was A Perfect Pairing Filmed?

With Stuart McDonald at the helm, ‘A Perfect Pairing’ is a Netflix romantic comedy film that revolves around Lola Alvarez, an ambitious LA wine company executive who travels all the way to Australia for business purposes. In order to win over a major client, she signs up to work at a sheep farm. What meant to be a business trip soon turns out to be something more when sparks start to fly between Lola and a rugged and mysterious local man.

The Netflix movie features impressive performances from Victoria Justice, Adam Demos, and Luca Sardelis. The narrative is primarily set against the backdrop of the farms in the countryside, keeping the overall feel of the movie particularly bright and full of life. Thus, the beautiful landscape in the background of most of the scenes is bound to catch your attention. In addition, the comedic elements in the storyline allow the viewers to enjoy the movie even better. So, if you wish to know about the locations utilized for the film, we have got you covered!

A Perfect Pairing Filming Locations

‘A Perfect Pairing’ was entirely filmed in Australia, particularly in the state of Queensland, which is where the storyline is set. Moreover, the movie is produced by an Australian-based production company named Hoodlum Entertainment, which has won several accolades such as Emmy and BAFTA awards. According to sources, the principal photography for the film seemingly commenced in August 2021 and wrapped up in early October 2021. Now, let’s navigate through the specific places that are featured in the rom-com!

Gold Coast, Australia

A majority of the film was taped in Queensland, the second-largest Australian state which is located in the northeast region of Australia. Specifically, the production team utilized the lush green landscape of the coastal city of Gold Coast to create the ideal setting for all the farm sequences. Since there are quite a lot of animals featured in the film, the producers also reportedly worked closely with the Animal Protection Agency to make sure that there was no harm done to them during the filming process.

Several pivotal scenes were also seemingly shot in the town and suburb of Nerang in the City of Gold Coast, which is a local government area in the Gold Coast. In order to pay respect to the locals, which are known as the Kombumerri clan, and acknowledge their help in making the production in the town possible, the filmmakers ensured to give them credit at the end of the film.

Since the 1990s, the Gold Coast has been one of the major production locations in Queensland, contributing to a large percentage of all the movies filmed in the state. In fact, the coastal city is considered the third largest film production hub in Australia. Over the years, the Gold Coast has served as a prominent filming site for a number of movies and TV shows. Some of the most notable ones are ‘Scooby Doo,’ ‘Peter Pan,’ ‘Unbroken,’ ‘Young Rock,’ and ‘Pacific Rim: Uprising.’

Read More: Best Rom-Coms on Netflix