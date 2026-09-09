42 Best Chick Flicks on Netflix (September 2026)

The term “chick flick” is often used synonymously for romcoms, high-school dramas, teenage romance movies, or coming-of-age love stories with ample glamour. Essentially, a chick-flick, by definition, would mean a movie that appeals to younger women. Whenever we hear the word “Chick Flick,” many movies come to our minds – notably, romantic comedies or dramedies that depict swooning romance, heartbreaks, and hot, handsome guys.

As cinema has evolved through the years, we’ve witnessed a new era of chick flicks reigning every year. Chick flicks typically are not just about teen romance or heartbreak; they are so much more. Here, we will explore chick flicks of all kinds: the new and the old. The best thing about these films is that you can watch all of them sitting in the comfort of your home.

42. Fall into Winter (2023)

Directed by T. W. Peacocke, ‘Fall into Winter’ centers on Kerrie Murphy (Lori Loughlin), whose business finds an unlikely investor in the form of her high school nemesis, Brooks McLeod (James Tupper). She doesn’t like it one bit, as he used to tease her and even led her on. As she tries to get rid of him, the Christmas spirit casts its spell, and Brooks grows on her. As the sparks fly, we get a binge-worthy holiday-themed chick flick you can enjoy with your partner right here.

41. A True Gentleman (2024)

Directed by Onur Bilgetay, ‘A True Gentleman’ follows Sagin (Çagatay Ulusoy), a male escort who gets the opportunity of a lifetime when a woman (Senay Gürler) offers to pay for his daily needs in return for lifelong exclusive services. His lifestyle changes as it should, but fate rolls its dice when he falls for another woman (Ebru Sahin). A connection builds between the two, albeit based on a lie. What happens when the truth comes out? ‘A True Gentleman’ is yet another addition to Netflix’s long line of mature spicy dramas that require you to turn off the lights before streaming. You can do so right here.

40. A Family Affair (2024)

Directed by Richard LaGravenese, ‘A Family Affair’ shows what happens after 24-year-old Zara Ford (Joey King) finds out that her thespian boss, Hollywood star Chris Cole (Zac Efron), is dating her mother, Brooke Harwood (Nicole Kidman). Well aware of Chris’s flirtatious past and his reputation as a breaker of many hearts, Zara tries to ensure that the two don’t end up together and save her mother a lot of hurt. The words exchanged between her and her mom and between her and Chris, along with the humorous situations resulting from Zara’s plans, add to the humor. A passable rom-com, all thanks to Kidman and Efron, who return to the rom-com territory after a long time, ‘A Family Affair’ can be streamed here.

39. The Fabulous Four (2024)

Jocelyn Moorhouse’s ‘The Fabulous Four’ follows three aging women who arrive at the wedding of the fourth member of their group, in Key West, Florida. Kitty and Alice somehow get Marilyn to Key West for Lou’s wedding. Marilyn, who had no idea about the event, hates being there because of a past heartbreak for which Lou is responsible. However, a wedding naturally calls for dramatic situations and overwhelming moments, and as Marilyn tries to keep a straight face for the sake of the long-term friendship with the ladies, ‘The Fabulous Four’ shows how it takes all four to keep their bond from breaking, although it almost does at times during the trip. Starring Susan Sarandon, Bette Midler, Megan Mullally, and Sheryl Lee Ralph, ‘The Fabulous Four’ is a quintessential chick flick pulled off singlehandedly by the actresses’ performances. The movie can be streamed here.

38. Senior Year (2022)

Featuring the talented Rebel Wilson, ‘Senior Year’ tells the story of Stephanie (Wilson), a cheerleader. Unfortunately, an accident during her cheerleading practice sends her into a coma, leaving her dream of being the prom queen unfulfilled. Stephanie opens her eyes 20 years later only to realize she is 37. But this doesn’t mean she has to let go of her dream, right? So she returns to high school to fulfill it only to realize that in an effort towards all-inclusivity, the concept of a prom queen and king doesn’t exist anymore. What is her reaction to this? Will she be able to cope with this change? If you want to know the answers, you will have to opt for ‘Senior Year’ here.

37. Hot Frosty (2024)

Christmas is a time of miracles. What if one such miracle sends a handsome snowman down your path? Wouldn’t that be “hot frosty”? This is what happens to Kathy (Lacey Chabert), a young widow, in Ciccoritti’s rom-com ‘Hot Frosty.’ She has been going through a lot but has managed to keep a smile on her face. It is high time she gets some happiness in return, and sure enough, the Christmas spirit sends her a gorgeous snowman miraculously turned to life. This sets off a chick flick romance that is apt for binge-watching with your girl gang. It can be streamed here.

36. Do Revenge (2022)

“I’m vengeance,” says Drea, a popular girl in high school, after her boyfriend Max leaked the intimate video she sent him. She then joins hands with another woman named Eleanor, who has her matter to settle with another girl, Carissa. This girl spread a false rumor about Eleanor trying to kiss her forcibly, and it deemed Eleanor a predator to everyone else. They plan to take revenge on their respective enemies, but there is a switch: Drea will handle Carissa while Eleanor will “take care” of Max. What follows is how the two girls chalk out their plan and exact their revenge. If you want to enjoy some sadistic pleasure that comes with taking revenge on someone who has hurt you, ‘Do Revenge,’ directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, is the way to go. Feel free to check out the movie here.

35. Along for the Ride (2022)

Similar to ‘Rip Tide’ and yet different, ‘Along for the Ride’ is about 18-year-old Auden West (Emma Pasarow), who goes to the beachside town of Colby away from her mother to spend time with her father before leaving for college. She makes many new friends there, but the most unusual among them is Eli (Belmont Cameli), an insomniac. As the two bond, spending nights doing adventures, Auden realizes the many sides of herself that she never explored during her childhood. But there is something that Eli is hiding from her, and among all the fun they are having, this secret seems to be affecting Auden a lot because it is leading to a vacuum between them. Will she find out what it is? Will Eli tell her what it is? Maybe she will find out, but only if she is ‘along for the ride.’ ‘Along for the Ride’ is written and directed by Sofia Alvarez, who has also written ‘To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before.’ You can check out ‘Along for the Ride’ here.



34. The Half of It (2020)

Love can be confusing in numerous ways. Maybe that’s why they say that love is blind; it is because they don’t know which way it’s going. In ‘The Half of It,’ Ellie Chu (Leah Lewis), a teenage student who is an outcast in her class, becomes friends with the very quiet and shy Paul Munsky (Daniel Diemer). Upon realizing that he needs help opening up to the girl he likes, Aster Flores (Alexxis Lemire), she decides to help him, only to slowly fall for the girl herself. But this is only half of it. To know the whole story, watch ‘The Half of It’ directed by Alice Wu. You may watch it here.

33. Purple Hearts (2022)

Sometimes, we do things for one reason, but then they turn out differently, and that’s just one of the things that life teaches us, i.e., uncertainty. And sometimes, things turn out better or worse than we planned and prepared for. When Cassie (Sofia Carson) and Luke (Nicholas Galitzine), the former a song-writer and the latter a Marine, decide to get married, they look at it as a way to receive the military benefits, not to mention financial, as it will help them clear their respective debts. However, a tragedy is what brings them together emotionally, only for another one to put their former wedding “arrangement” in jeopardy. You will want to watch the climax for this one here.

32. Crew (2024)

Directed by Rajesh A Krishnan, ‘Crew’ follows three flight attendants whose personal lives are financial wrecks. So when they come across smuggled gold on a flight, greed eventually takes the better of them, and they decide to help the airline owner smuggle the gold. While life takes a lavish U-turn for the three ladies, it makes people suspicious. It is only a matter of time until someone reports to the authorities, and when that happens, the ladies are forced to save themselves by putting their skills to the test. Starring Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon, Rajesh Sharma, and Diljit Dosanjh, ‘Crew’ is a perfect binge-worthy chick flick that can be streamed here.

31. The Kissing Booth (2018)

One of the latest entries into the world of chick flicks, ‘The Kissing Booth’ is a chick flick to its core. Surrounding the concept of a kissing booth set up in a school carnival, Elle (Joey King) irresistibly comes closer to Noah, her best friend Lee’s brother. Although the movie was passed by critics as one having a sexist and racial outlook on relationships and the stereotypes associated with it, ‘The Kissing Booth’ became famous perhaps because of its protagonists, the sultriness related to the characters, and the ambiguity surrounding teenagers and their perspective on long-term relationships, which is a relatable affair on so many levels. Also, the storyline is a bit different from standard high-school romcoms, and owing to the immense popularity of Joey King after her stint at many similar movies at a young age, ‘The Kissing Booth’ was bound to be a success. You can stream the film here.

30. Love, Guaranteed (2020)

Nick Evans (Damon Wayans Jr.) has gone on almost a thousand dates (which he has meticulously documented) through a dating website but is still single. He wants to sue the website for making unrealistic promises. Susan (Rachael Leigh Cook) is a hard-working lawyer who has worked pro bono way too long, and now she is in dire need of a miracle. As Nick Evan’s high-paying case falls into her lap, feelings start brewing between the two, which could jeopardize everything. Also produced by Rachael Leigh Cook, the idea for the film was inspired by a lawsuit filed against a beer company that claimed to brew its beer using “pure Rocky Mountain spring water.” You can stream ‘Love, Guaranteed’ here.

29. When We First Met (2018)

Inspired by ‘Groundhog Day’ and ‘About Time,’ ‘When We First Met’ follows Noah (Adam DeVine), who gets friend-zoned after the first date by Avery (Alexandra Daddario), the girl of his dreams. However, three years later, he gets the chance to travel back in time and change that night (over and over again), hoping to win Avery’s heart. This Netflix Original movie is an original spin on the time-travel romantic genre. It is humane, funny, and down-to-earth to begin with. Noah leaves no stone unturned to pursue Avery in different branches of time, only to realize Avery is not meant to be his. Although there’s heartbreak, in the end, the overall movie has a blissful tinge to it. If you are looking to be surprised by a chick flick, you can watch this one right here.

28. Moxie (2021)

This Amy Poehler directorial tells the story of 6-year-old Vivian (Hadley Robinson), who decides to take a stand against sexism at her high school by starting to publish a zine, “Moxie,” that calls out such sexism and unfair treatment that the women receive in school and giving them a voice. The inspiration for this comes to her from her mother’s (Poehler) rebellious past. How Vivian and her girlfriends navigate through high school while standing for their “Moxie” right is what we see in the film. A true-to-form chick flick, you. ‘Moxie’ can be streamed right here.



27. Good on Paper (2021)

Is too good to be true the same as ‘good on paper’? Can someone who is ‘good on paper’ be a good partner? This is the question that a stand-up comic, Andrea Singer (Iliza Shlesinger), wonders when she meets a pleasant and successful guy, Dennis Kelley (Ryan Hansen). But Andrea, who slowly allows Dennis to come into her life without knowing anything about his, is warned by her friend Margot (Margaret Cho) regarding the many red flags that Andrea needs to be cautious of. But what are they? Can ‘good on paper’ also be dangerous? Find out for yourself in ‘Good on Paper,’ directed by Kimmy Gatewood, here.

26. Cora Bora (2023)

Self-discovery and romance meet “at sea” in Hannah Pearl Utt’s comedy ‘Cora Bora.’ The film centers on Cora, an LA-based indie musician, who gives shape to her hidden trauma using her songs. When things get worse, she heads back to her girlfriend, Justine, only to find out she is with someone else. While it is not supposed to affect Cora, as she and Justine are supposed to be in an open relationship, it clearly does. However, there are many more things that need to be saved in Cora’s life, not just love, and ‘Cora Bora’ shows this in an engrossing and poignant yet humorous manner, one that makes the viewers feel a part of Cora’s world. With a powerful performance by Megan Stalter as Cora, ‘Cora Bora’ is a beautiful film you can enjoy right here.

25. Falling Inn Love (2019)

When everything is going downhill for city girl Gabriela Diaz (Christina Milian), she wins an inn in New Zealand through an online contest. Having recently lost her job and her boyfriend, she has no other plans. Impulsively, she decides to take up the offer and check out the rustic inn, The Bellbird Valley Farm, which is now hers. Her adventures begin when she learns that the inn is nothing that it looked like in the photos, and a confident Jake Taylor (Adam Devos) is her only hope. Feelings develop between the two as they work on restoring the inn. But her life in San Francisco awaits- will she go back, or will she stay? You may watch the film here to find out.

24. Our Souls at Night (2017)

A heartfelt film about the loneliness that surrounds people with old age, this film focuses on the importance of companionship in the lives of humans. Robert Redford and Jane Fonda play the roles of neighbors Louis and Addie, who find comfort in each other’s company after battling with their solitude. Both, having lost their spouses, feel lonely when the night sets in. Addie invites Louis to share the bed with her on a platonic level so that they have someone to talk to and sleep with. They like each other’s company and the idea of not going to bed alone. However, not everyone interprets it the way it is. You can watch the movie here.

23. Set It Up (2018)

A surprisingly fresh perspective from an otherwise worn-down sub-genre, ‘Set It Up’ was liked by audiences and critics alike, even though it follows the typical chick flick “template.” Harper and Charlie are assistants to demanding, workaholic bosses, Kirsten and Rick, respectively. When Harper meets Charlie for the first time, when they are to fetch dinners for their bosses, they realize they need to get their bosses laid. There begins the crazy tale of Charlie and Harper trying to set their bosses up, but the attempts are not so successful initially. As they relentlessly try to hook their bosses up, they realize they, too, have feelings they like to share, and hence, everything is happy towards the end. ‘Set It Up’ is both predictable and intriguing, a rare quality in the films of this sub-genre. You can stream the film here.

Read More: Best Short Films on Netflix

22. To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before (2018)

One of the latest Netflix Originals to make it to this list, ‘To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before’ is a cheeky teenage romance drama with a lot of unboxed surprises. Lara Jean is a high school teenager who is reluctant to form a permanent relationship. As it turns out, during the past few years, she had written love letters to her crushes but never got them mailed. Lara’s sister Kitty, looking at her sister’s plight, posts all the letters to those crushes, resulting in ample awkwardness later on. Only one of those crushes would finally belong to Lara. The characterization is refreshing, and so is the story, which doesn’t follow the teenage dramedy rules. You can stream it here.

21. 20th Century Girl (2022)

When Yeon-du leaves for America for heart surgery, she tells her best friend Na Bo-ra to keep a tag on a boy named Baek Hyun-jin, whom Yeon-du has fallen for and wants Na Bo-ra to keep her updated about. In the endeavor, Na Bo-ra befriends Baek Hyun-jin’s friend, Woon-ho, and the two soon fall in love. So where’s the catch? The catch is that Woon-ho isn’t Woon-ho but Baek Hyun-jin. When Yeon-du returns, we find out that the day she saw Woon-ho for the first time, he was wearing Baek Hyun-jin’s jacket with the latter’s name on it. Will Na Bo-ra tell her best friend the truth and compromise her bond with Yeon-du? ‘20th Century Girl’ is a Korean movie that offers great performances by the actors that make the climax a lot disheartening. If you want to find out what happens ultimately, you can watch the movie here.



20. Sierra Burgess Is a Loser (2019)

The high school drama takes off from an unlikely romance that results from mistaken identity but leaves us with a message of body positivity and confidence. The most popular girl in high school and a girl on the social periphery become friends to support each other and win over their crushes, but it is not such a clean and straight route. Shannon Purser, Kristine Froseth, RJ Cyler, and Noah Centineo come together in this Netflix Original. A bit of a stretch, ‘Sierra Burgess Is a Loser’ needs to be taken with a pinch of salt as there are a lot of problematic things that stand out in the film- homophobic remarks, dig at disability, and cyberbullying, to name a few. You can stream it here.

19. Tramps (2016)

A beautiful tale of romance and comedy, ‘Tramps’ is the story of a duo who meet by some weird turn of events and then fall head-first into a crazy adventure. The film starts with the story of Danny (Callum Turner), who is an aspiring chef struggling to survive with his mother and brother. On the other hand, there is a girl called Ellie (Grace Van Patten), a young criminal who has come to New York for a score. When Danny replaces his brother to meet Ellie and exchange a briefcase with someone, he makes a rookie mistake and ends up with the wrong briefcase. This leads Danny and Ellie to a search throughout New York as they try to locate the briefcase that was intended for them. The film is full of romance, comedy, thrills, and drama, and overall makes for a compelling watch. Brilliantly acted and directed, ‘Tramps’ is a movie that should rank high on your Netflix watchlist. You can watch the movie here.

18. Let It Snow (2019)

Based on the novel by Maureen Johnson, Lauren Myracle, and John Green of the same name, ‘Let It Snow’ follows the story of a group of people who are brought together on Christmas Eve due to a snowstorm in the small town of Laurel, Illinois. Directed by the British director Luke Snellin, it evokes excitement for the holiday season as it shows teens falling in and out of love, including a subplot of a queer couple. The beautifully depicted story is appreciated for the ensemble cast of young and talented actors, each of whom engages the viewers effectively. Feel free to check out the film here.

17. Roommates (2026)

Chandler Levack’s ‘Roommates’ stars Sadie Sandler and Chloe East as Devon and Celeste, who start off as roommates in middle school. Their on-and-off friendship then moves to high school and then to college. Devon doesn’t like it when Celeste trespasses boundaries, but then there is something about Celeste that makes her important, if not necessary, to Devon. Once Devon figures out why it is so, it will be better for both of them. Meanwhile, there is the chaos of school and college that they navigate together, if that’s even possible. The cast also includes Sarah Sherman, Nick Kroll, Storm Reid, Martin Herlihy, and Adam Sandler. You can watch ‘Roommates’ here.

16. Elisa & Marcela (2019)

A biographical romantic film, ‘Elisa And Marcela’ is the tale of the first-ever same-sex marriage that happened in Spain. The story begins in 1885 when Elisa and Marcela meet for the first time, and soon enough, their friendship blossoms into a full-fledged romance. They keep their relationship a secret for 16 long years, and it is only in 1901 that, having no other way, Elisa disguises himself as a man, gets hold of the regular official identification proofs, and then proceeds to marry Marcela. The film is made on a novel topic, but the execution hardly does justice to the same. The movie remains an exercise in futility, having failed to create compelling characters or scenes to keep the audiences engrossed. You can check it out here.

15. Feel the Beat (2020)

While it is expected that young ones learn from their elders, sometimes it is the other way around, and it makes a huge difference. ‘Feel the Beat,’ directed by Elissa Down, tells the story of April Dibrina (Sofia Carson), a young dancer who wants to be on Broadway but loses her chance after getting evicted due to a mishap. To cope with the pain of being unable to achieve her dream, she goes back to her hometown. There, a woman who knew her asks her to teach a group of young girls how to dance for an upcoming competition. Realizing that it can give her a chance to restart her career, she accepts the task. ‘Feel the Beat’ is a feel-good movie that addresses the importance of inclusivity in the way it shows how the young kids are unique in their ways, while April realizes how what she is doing is changing the lives of the little girls for the better, as well as her own. You can watch ‘Feel the Beat’ here.

14. CTRL (2024)

‘CTRL’ is an Indian Hindi-language screenlife thriller drama directed by Vikramaditya Motwane. It revolves around Nella (Ananya Panday), a social media influencer whose life turns upside down after her ex-boyfriend Joe (Vihaan Samat) is found dead. As she searches for the reason for his death, she uncovers a conspiracy that controls every aspect of her life. Can she take back control, or is it too late? ‘CTRL’ is a staunch reminder of the horrors of the digital age we live in and how our lives are being exploited for financial profits. You can watch the film here.

13. The Unknown Country (2022)

‘The Unknown Country’ features Golden Globe winner Lily Gladstone as a young Indigenous woman named Tana who goes on a road trip of self-discovery across America to Texas after the death of her Grandmother to visit her Oglala Lakota family. On this journey, she connects with various people, each of whom showcases the beauty of humanity, even as the film keeps reminding us that she is a Native woman traveling alone. A story shot beautifully for the eyes and the hearts, ‘The Unknown Country’ is a beautiful slice-of-life drama directed by Morrisa Maltz. You can watch it here.

12. Your Place or Mine (2023)

Directed by Aline Brosh McKenna and starring Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon, ‘Your Place or Mine’ tells the story of Debbie Dunn (Witherspoon) and Peter Coleman (Kutcher), who spend a night in LA in 2003 together. Fast forward 20 years, and they are the best of friends, each living a different life in different cities. How the two slowly realize that they were never out of love with each other via a string of events is what follows. Sometimes, life arrives a little late, and it is up to us to decide whether we want it or not. Our lead actors, known for such romantic roles, pull off their respective characters like pros and will surely bring a smile to your face. You may watch ‘Your Place or Mine’ here.



11. The Perfect Date (2019)

Noah Centineo seems to be the poster boy for rom-com, with yet another film starring him in the lead role. ‘The Perfect Date’ is about a dating app created by two friends to have something impressive on their college applications. The app lets the client decide what they are looking for on a date- a poet, a musician, a warm and friendly guy, someone with specific tastes, mannerisms, or similar interests, and so on. The story not only shows the highs and lows of friendship but also the way we learn to accept who we are and come into our own. This movie could seem predictable, but it has the undeniable feel-good factor. You can stream it here.

10. The Lovebirds (2020)

Set in New Orleans, this hilarious film is heavier on comedy rather than romance, as a couple becomes a part of a crime in the most unexpected and bizarre ways. It is their story of how they try to get out of the sticky situation and get through a terrible night. But it is the slightly caustic humor in their conversations and the witty exchanges that come from years of familiarity that take the cake. This one is a laugh riot and wins hearts as the inter-racial pair Jibran (Kumail Nanjiani) and Leilani Brooks (Issa Rae) bicker with each other about seemingly pointless things. You can stream the movie here.

9. Always Be My Maybe (2019)

A sweet story about two childhood sweethearts who meet again when they grow up, ‘Always Be My Maybe‘ is a touching romantic comedy directed by Nahnatchka Khan. The film’s story centers around Sasha Tran and Marcus Kim, two children who become close friends growing up as neighbors. Sasha often comes over to Marcus’ house for dinner, where his mother frequently teaches her how to cook. After a bitter quarrel, they stop seeing each other, and only chance upon each other sixteen years later when Sasha is a successful chef and Marcus is a musician in a local band. Will they be able to forget their differences and reconcile once again? Watch out for Keanu Reeves, who plays an interesting part in the film as himself. It must be said that the two leading actors, Ali Wong and Randall Park, light up the screen with their brilliant chemistry and comedic timing. The film is not only an excellent romantic comedy; within its narrative, there are also finely veiled social commentaries about Asian-American life in San Francisco. You can watch the movie here.

8. Someone Great (2019)

This relatable and funny story taps into the comfort of friendship after a deeply painful break-up. What was once a perfect relationship between Jenny Young (Gina Rodriguez) and Nate Davis (Lakeith Stanfield) must come to an end as they decide to walk different paths professionally and personally. On the eve of her departure from New York City, Jenny wants the last blowout with her friends Blair Helms (Brittany Snow) and Erin Kennedy (DeWanda Wise). If you are looking for something to watch with the girls, this is it. Writer/director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson takes us through this story, which at the end makes us realize that it is not about meeting “someone great” but about being that someone. Feel free to check out the movie here.

7. A Perfect Pairing (2022)

‘A Perfect Pairing’ tells the story of Lola Alvarez, a high-flying wine executive who is betrayed by one of her colleagues and fired from her job. Wanting to set up a wing importing business, Lola travels to Australia to convince the wealthy businesswoman Hazel Vaughn to allow her to be a U.S. importer for the yet-to-be-released Vaughn Family Wines. There, Lola encounters a handsome stockman named Max Vaughn. Although Hazel initially declines Lola’s offer and reminds the other woman that her company doesn’t exist yet, Lola succeeds in convincing Hazel to let her stay at the farm and work there. This is so that she can show the businesswoman how dedicated she can be to her work. What Lola hadn’t considered was the chance of her falling in love. You can check out the film here.

6. Zola (2020)

Directed by Janicza Bravo, this A24-backed chick flick got seven nominations at the 2022 Independent Spirit Awards, out of which it won two. The film follows A’Ziah “Zola” King, a part-time stripper, as she arrives in Tampa, Florida, from Detroit, Michigan, after her new friend Stefani convinces her that the place can earn them significant cash. As time goes by, Zola realizes that Stefani is talking about sex work. While Stefani is more than happy making money by sleeping with her clients, Zola struggles to make sense of this new world where what’s between a woman’s legs is more important than her life. The film is based on a viral X thread from 2015 by A’Ziah “Zola” King, one that led David Kushner to write the Rolling Stone article “Zola Tells All: The Real Story Behind the Greatest Stripper Saga Ever Tweeted.” Starring Taylour Paige, Riley Keough, Nicholas Braun, and Colman Domingo, ‘Zola’ ups the ante of chick flicks. You can watch the film here.

5. His Three Daughters (2023)

Three estranged sisters come under the same roof, that of their father, who is on his deathbed, in Azazel Jacobs’s drama ‘His Three Daughters.’ As important as it is for them to be with their father, things get tense as heated words are exchanged, thanks to years of distance and pent-up feelings and emotions. What results is a poignant tale of sisterhood that explores grief and its connection with family dynamics. With power-packed performances by Natasha Lyonne, Elizabeth Olsen, and Carrie Coon, ‘His Three Daughters’ is not your regular chick flick and is a must-watch. It can be streamed here.

4. Enola Holmes (2020)

A true-to-form chick flick, ‘Enola Holmes’ is the story of the youngest Holmes sibling, Enola (Millie Bobby Brown), and is set in the late 1800s. While most of us might take her intelligence for granted since she is the sister of Sherlock (Henry Cavill) and Mycroft Holmes (Sam Claflin), the movie makes it clear how her mother made her the witty woman she is. However, her first case becomes finding her missing mother, which is made challenging when she encounters Viscount Tewkesbury (Louis Partridge), the Marquess of Basilwether, who is also being stalked by someone bent on killing him. As the film progresses, we see how Enola was brought up by her mum. We also see how she applies what she has learned to solve the cases. Based on the novel ‘The Case of the Missing Marquess: An Enola Holmes Mystery’ by Nancy Springer, the film is directed by Harry Bradbeer. You can stream it here.



3. Clueless (1995)

Loosely based on Jane Austen’s novel ‘Emma,’ ‘Clueless’ is set in Beverly Hills and follows high school student Cher (Alicia Silverstone), a rich, shallow teenager who is a pro at hooking people up, a proud matchmaker of sorts. However, as far as her own romantic life is concerned, it is a mess, especially since she seems to be attracted to his former stepbrother, Josh Lucas (Paul Rudd), which feels wrong, since she also hates him. Furthermore, her new makeover student, Tai (Brittany Murphy), becomes more popular than Cher, making the latter question herself. Directed by Amy Heckerling, ‘Clueless’ is a cult classic chick flick that offers a perfect mix of romance, teenage drama, and coming-of-age consequences, all of which are wrapped in 90s fashion. You can enjoy it here.

2. 13 Going on 30 (2004)

Directed by Gary Winick, ‘13 Going on 30’ features Jennifer Garner as Jenna Rink, a new 30-year-old learning the ropes of an adult amidst the hustle and bustle of New York City. After all, she was just 13 the night before. It seems that her wish to become an adult has come true, and she is now the editor of a fashion magazine she loved as a child. With no memory of the last 17 years, she is forced to navigate the ups and downs of adult life without any prior experience, including an affair, estrangement from parents, toxic colleagues, and more. Her only source of help seems to be Matty Flamhaff (Mark Ruffalo), her neighbor, who had a crush on her when they were kids. A cult classic chick flick, ‘13 Going on 30’ is a must-watch. You can watch the movie here.

1. Sleepless in Seattle (1993)

A cult classic drama known for its timeless charm, ‘Sleepless in Seattle’ introduces us to recently-widowed single father Sam Baldwin (Tom Hanks), who lives in Seattle with his eight-year-old son, Jonah (Ross Malinger). One day, Jonah persuades his father to share how he misses his wife on a radio talk show. This is heard by Annie Reed (Meg Ryan), who lives in Baltimore and, despite being engaged to a guy, feels the urge to meet him. She even writes Sam a letter asking to meet atop the Empire State Building on Valentine’s Day, which, unbeknownst to her, is mailed to Sam’s address by her friend. Jonah reads the letter and is determined to get his father to meet the woman. Is he successful? Do Sam and Annie meet? ‘Sleepless In Seattle’ isn’t a long-distance relationship per se as much as it is a one-sided long-distance relationship because Annie wants to meet Sam, thinking that he may be the one she wants. However, the distance plays a crucial role, adding to the narrative, which is itself a love story waiting to happen. Directed by Nora Ephron, the movie won numerous accolades, including Oscar and BAFTA nominations. You can watch ‘‘Sleepless in Seattle’ here.

Read More: Best Sad Movies on Netflix