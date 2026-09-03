Alexandra Daddario’s career has been a mesmerizing journey spanning the domains of both cinema and television. The actress debuted at 15 with the soap opera ‘All My Children’ and went on to have a breakthrough with her portrayal of the demigod Annabeth Chase in the ‘Percy Jackson’ film series. The actress shines every time she appears on-screen, whether it is as the heroic Blake Gaines in ‘San Andreas’ or the sultry Summer Quinn in ‘Baywatch.’ Daddario’s performances on television, especially as the struggling journalist Rachel Patton in ‘The White Lotus,’ further cemented her status as an actress capable of carrying complex narratives. Considering her remarkable body of work, one ought to wonder what upcoming projects the star will be a part of. Well, let’s take a look.

1. Hershey (November 25, 2026)

Helmed by Mark Waters, ‘Hershey’ is a biographical drama based on the life of Milton and Kitty Hershey (Daddario), who, when confronted by tragedy, decide to leave their amassed chocolate fortune, the Hershey Company, in the hands of their children. Written by Waters, Bubba Fulcher, Will Hardy, Timothy Michael Hayes, and Sharon Paul, the movie has completed post-production. Alongside Daddario, the cast includes Finn Wittrock as Milton, along with Richard Kind, Alan Ruck, David Costabile, and Dina Spybey-Waters. The movie will be released on November 25, 2026. You can watch the trailer here.

2. Mayfair Witches Season 3 (2026)

AMC has renewed the popular fantasy series ‘Mayfair Witches’ for its third season. Thomas Schnauz and Esta Spalding will serve as showrunners. Season 3 will be set in Salem, Massachusetts, the very place where the 17th-century witch trials took place, and will delve deeper into witchcraft, introducing new characters along the way. Daddario will be back as Rowan Mayfair. Other actors likely to return include Harry Hamlin as Cortland Mayfair, Alyssa Jirrels as Moira Mayfair, Jack Huston as Lasher, and Tongayi Chirisa as Ciprien Grieve. Betsy Brandt, James Frain, and Eliza Scanlen. Michiel Huisman is cast as a carpenter who built an inn that he runs himself. Though he hides a dark secret, his carefully constructed life begins to crumble when he falls in love with Rowan Mayfair (Daddario). Brandt will play Katherine, Frain will play Solomon, and Scanlen will portray Jessica, though details regarding their roles are under wraps. Post-production is underway, and Season 3 will be released in 2026. You can watch the Season 3 teaser here.

3. Inground (TBA)

Daddario will star alongside John Cho in the horror flick feature ‘Inground.’ Aaron Katz will direct, based on a screenplay by Dan Dworkin. The story follows a recently divorced father who attempts to reconnect with his young son by building a swimming pool in his backyard that they can both enjoy over the summer. What begins as an exciting project turns into a terrifying nightmare. The cast also includes Kyle Gallner, Raúl Castillo, and Tanner Beard. Post-production is underway.

4. American Fever Dream (TBA)

Daddario will star alongside Julian Morris, Shannon Lucio, Luke Jones, Christopher Convery, and Braxton Hale in Jaclyn Noel’s drama ‘American Fever Dream.’ The epic story, penned by Noel, spans from 2007 to 2024, following the economic destruction of a family that goes from middle class to destitute in post-industrial Pennsylvania. We follow Bo (Morris), a working-class father in his 30s-early 40s clinging to the promise of a stable, middle-class life, who has spent years doing everything ‘right’ – holding down a factory job and providing for his wife Carrie (Daddario) and five-year-old son James. When his factory suddenly shuts down, the life he built begins to unravel, forcing Bo into an emotional descent from stability into survival as he fights to keep his family from losing everything. Post-production is underway, and a release date is awaited.

5. Double Booked (TBA)

Adam Scott is all set to make his directorial debut with ‘Double Booked,’ a thriller based on a script by David Levinson. Daddario stars alongside Scott, Sterling K. Brown, and Zazie Beetz. The story follows a successful writer, played by Scott, and his pregnant wife, played by Beetz, who take a weekend off at a secluded lodge. However, upon arriving there, they encounter another couple, played by Brown and Daddario. With a blizzard on the way, the two couples have no option but to spend the night under the same roof. As night darkens, it takes the shape of a battle of deceit followed by deadly consequences. The film is currently in pre-production, and more details are awaited.

6. Happy Life (TBA)

‘Happy Life’ features Daddario in the role of an Instagram star. The comedy film focuses on Allison Beck, a new mom who begins to doubt that her husband, Eli, is having an affair with a social media star and ends up making a series of mistakes that send her on a mission of self-discovery. The film is written and directed by ‘The Mindy Project’ producer David Stassen and also stars Ike Barinholtz (‘The Oath’) as Eli. The drama film was announced in 2019 and is in its pre-production phase. No reports about a release are available.

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