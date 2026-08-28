Henry William Dalgliesh Cavill is known for the portrayal of some iconic characters, including Superman in the DC Extended Universe, Geralt of Rivia in Netflix’s ‘The Witcher,’ and Sherlock Holmes in Netflix’s ‘Enola Holmes’ and its sequel ‘Enola Holmes 2.’ But before he had his breakthrough in the industry, he began his acting career by featuring in ‘The Count of Monte Cristo’ and ‘I Capture the Castle,’ and portraying supporting roles in ‘The Inspector Lynley Mysteries’ and ‘Midsomer Murders.’

After gaining prominence with the role of Superman, he bagged pivotal roles in a couple of spy movies — ‘The Man from U.N.C.L.E.’ and ‘Mission: Impossible – Fallout.’ The British actor, thanks to his portrayal of major characters in different projects, has become a fan-favorite around the world, with many of our readers interested in knowing all about his future projects.

1. Voltron (2027)

Cavill has been roped in for the Amazon MGM Studios action-adventure fantasy live-action film ‘Voltron.’ He will be playing King Alfor of the planet Arus in the film. Rawson Marshall Thurber will direct, based on a script by him and Ellen Shanman. It is a remake of the popular animated television series of the same name. The basic plot centers on an elite squad that is recruited to pilot a special combining robot to combat an alien invasion. Cavill will star alongside Sterling K. Brown, Alba Baptista, Daniel Quinn Toye, Nathan Jones, Rita Ora, Laura Gordon, and John Kim. Thurber also serves as a producer. Post-production of ‘Voltron’ has begun, and it will head straight into streaming on Prime Video in 2027.

2. Highlander (TBA)

The reboot of the classic 1986 eponymous fantasy movie, ‘Highlander’ will feature Henry Cavill as the immortal Scottish swordsman Connor MacLeod with Chad Stahelski as the helmsman. Ryan J. Condal, Michael Finch, John Petro, and Kerry Williamson wrote the screenplay. Russell Crowe and Marisa Abela are also cast. Joining them are Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Jeremy Irons, Kevin McKidd, Djimon Hounsou, Jeon Jong-seo, Siobhán Cullen, and Drew McIntyre. Stahelski is reportedly thinking of launching a potential series of films, which means we will probably see Henry in potential future installments. During a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, the filmmaker spoke about ‘Highlander,’ “Henry was immediately riffing on the idea of the burden of immortality, and you could see in his eyes that he can transform himself from being a young, vibrant soul to an old, wise soul.”

Stahelski expanded further, “He had this combination I was fascinated by. The other thing you could see was his genuineness — he really loves the property and loves what he believes he can do with it, and when an actor has that level of passion, you’re going to get something unique.” Post-production is underway.

3. Spy Duo (TBA)

Cavill will star alongside Kevin Hart in a spy action comedy for Netflix, titled ‘Spy Duo.’ Based on a short story by Sean Lewis, the plot follows rival spies who cross paths in a Lamaze class when their wives become friends, forcing them to reluctantly become partners as their double lives collide in hilarious and dangerous ways. The script was written by Adam and Aaron Nee, and Jonathan Tropper. Jason Isaacs, Justine Lupe, and Aja Naomi King are also cast. McG will direct. Filming was reported to begin in August 2026.

4. The Rosie Project (TBA)

Henry Cavill will break his spell of starring in action film projects as he is set to star as Don Tillman in the upcoming romantic drama movie titled ‘The Rosie Project,’ co-written and helmed by Stephen Falk. Based on the eponymous novel by Graeme Simsion, the narrative follows a university professor who has only been unlucky when it comes to love. So, in order to break his unfortunate streak, he comes up with an elaborate questionnaire and hopes to find the right wife.

Instead, the unlucky man crosses paths with an unconventional woman who doesn’t meet any of his requirements. But surprisingly enough, she might be the one for him. Still lingering in the pre-production stage, it will be a while before the project develops and an official date gets announced.

5. Broadsword (TBA)

Cavill is set to star in Christopher McQuarrie’s war drama movie ‘Broadsword,’ alongside Tom Cruise and Marion Cotillard. R.A. Donnelly is also cast. Written by McQuarrie and Erik Jendresen, the story follows a Marine sergeant who is the sole survivor of his aircraft after it crash-lands in WWII France. He subsequently teams up with a brave local girl as they journey across dangerous landscapes, dodging enemies and desperately trying to reach friendly territory. Backed by Warner Bros., the film awaits production, and we have yet to receive more updates.

6. Warhammer 40,000 (TBA)

Adapted from the eponymous miniature wargame and video game series, ‘Warhammer 40,000’ is a science fiction film set in the far future where humanity is on the brink of a bright future or its darkest age yet. There are many threats to the empire of humankind, including alien empires attempting to reclaim the stars, ambitious traitors, and corruption by malevolent gods. Henry Cavill is attached to the project not just to star as one of the lead characters but also to executive produce it. Mike Flanagan is attached to the writing process. No other cast member has yet been revealed. While the Amazon Prime Video project was officially announced in December 2022, it has yet to enter pre-production.

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