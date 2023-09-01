Henry William Dalgliesh Cavill is known for the portrayal of some iconic characters, including Superman in the DC Extended Universe, Geralt of Rivia in Netflix’s ‘The Witcher,’ and Sherlock Holmes in Netflix’s ‘Enola Holmes‘ and its sequel ‘Enola Holmes 2.’ But before he had his breakthrough in the industry, he began his acting career by featuring in ‘The Count of Monte Cristo’ and ‘I Capture the Castle,’ and portraying supporting roles in ‘The Inspector Lynley Mysteries’ and ‘Midsomer Murders.’

After gaining prominence with the role of Superman, he bagged pivotal roles in a couple of spy movies — ‘The Man from U.N.C.L.E.’ and ‘Mission: Impossible – Fallout.’ The British actor, thanks to his portrayal of major characters in different projects, has become a fan-favorite around the world, with many of our readers interested in knowing about his future projects. Luckily for you, we have made a list of all the upcoming movies and TV shows of Henry Cavill!

1. Argylle (2024)

After retiring from the roles of Superman and Geralt, Henry is set to star in ‘Argylle’ alongside a star-studded ensemble, comprising Bryan Cranston, Sam Rockwell, Bryce Dallas Howard, John Cena, Dua Lipa, and more. Based on the eponymous novel by Elly Conway, the spy movie directed by Matthew Vaughn centers upon the titular spy who suffers from amnesia and is tricked into believing that he is a spy novelist. But as his memories and skills return, he embarks on a vengeful mission to get back at the organization he used to work for. With the timely conclusion of the production for the action thriller movie, it is officially slated to be released on February 2, 2024.

2. The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare (TBA)

Based on the 2014 book ‘Churchill’s Secret Warriors: The Explosive True Story of the Special Forces Desperadoes of WWII’ by Damien Lewis, ‘The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare’ is an action spy movie co-written and helmed by Guy Ritchie. Inspired by true events, the narrative revolves around the strategies that United Kingdom Prime Minister Winston Churchill imposed during World War II. To strike back Nazi forces behind enemy lines and change the course of the war, the British military enlists the help of a group of highly-skilled soldiers.

Henry Cavill, alongside Eiza González, Alan Ritchson, and Henry Golding, will star as one of the lead characters in the movie. Since the shooting concluded in April 2023 and the project is currently seemingly in the post-production stage, we can expect it to be released sometime in 2024.

3. The Rosie Project (TBA)

Henry Cavill will break his spell of starring in action film projects as he is set to star as Don Tillman in the upcoming romantic drama movie titled ‘The Rosie Project,’ co-written and helmed by Steve Falk. Based on the eponymous novel by Graeme Simsion, the narrative follows a university professor who has only been unlucky when it comes to love. So, in order to break his unfortunate streak, he comes up with an elaborate questionnaire and hopes to find the right wife.

Instead, the unlucky man crosses paths with an unconventional woman who doesn’t meet any of his requirements. But surprisingly enough, she might be the one for him. Still lingering in the pre-production stage, it will be a while before the project develops and an official date gets announced.

4. Untitled Guy Ritchie’s Action Movie (TBA)

Another Guy Ritchie action film is in the works with Henry Cavill attached to star in it alongside some of the biggest names in Hollywood, including Jake Gyllenhaal and Eiza González. While most of the details about the untitled movie are kept under wraps, it is reported that it follows two extraction specialists who are given the task of coming up with an escape path for a senior female negotiator. With filming seemingly set to begin in the coming months, we can expect the movie’s release in late 2024 or early 2025.

5. Highlander (TBA)

The reboot of the classic 1986 eponymous fantasy movie, ‘Highlander’ will feature Henry Cavill as the immortal Scottish swordsman Connor MacLeod with Chad Stahelski as the helmsman. Stahelski is reportedly thinking of launching a potential series of films, which means we will probably see Henry in potential future installments. During a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, the filmmaker spoke about ‘Highlander,’ “Henry was immediately riffing on the idea of the burden of immortality and you could see in his eyes that he can transform himself from being a young, vibrant soul to an old, wise soul.”

Stahelski expanded further, “He had this combination I was fascinated by. The other thing you could see was his genuineness — he really loves the property and loves what he believes he can do with it, and when an actor has that level of passion, you’re going to get something unique.” Now that the filmmaker is not preoccupied with the ‘John Wick‘ movies, the development of the ‘Highlander’ reboot can finally cover some ground.

6. Warhammer 40,000 (TBA)

Adapted from the eponymous miniature wargame and video game series, ‘Warhammer 40,000’ is a science fiction film set in the far future where humanity is on the brink of a bright future or its darkest age yet. There are many threats to the empire of humankind, including alien empires attempting to reclaim the stars, ambitious traitors, and corruption by malevolent gods. Henry Cavill is attached to the project not just to star as one of the lead characters but also to executive produce it. With the project getting announced officially in December 2022, we can expect production to begin in the coming months.

Read More: Best Movies and TV Shows of Henry Cavill