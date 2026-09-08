The multi-talented Selena Gomez began her acting career as a child actor on ‘Barney & Friends,’ before gaining prominence for her role as Alex Russo on Disney Channel’s ‘Wizards of Waverly Place.’ Upon giving impressive onscreen performances, she went on to appear on the big screen as well, including ‘Ramona and Beezus,’ ‘Monte Carlo,’ ‘Spring Breakers,’ ‘Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising,’ and ‘The Dead Don’t Die.’ Selena made her return to television shows with the HBO Max cooking series ‘Selena + Chef’ and the murder mystery show ‘Only Murders in the Building.’ For the latter, she not only received critical praise but also nominations for a Golden Globe Award. Apart from new music, she continues to work on new film projects as well, making our readers eager to learn about the latter.

1. Only Murders in the Building Season 6 (December 8, 2026)

Hulu has renewed ‘Only Murders in the Building’ for its sixth season, which will have 10 episodes. Members of the returning cast include Steve Martin as Charles-Haden Savage, Selena Gomez as Mabel Mora, Martin Short as Oliver Putnam, Tina Fey as true crime podcast host Cinda Canning, and Michael Cyril Creighton as Howard Morris. Events will unfold in London, where the show is undergoing post-production. It is confirmed to have 10 episodes. The cast also includes David Tennant, Jodie Whittaker, Nicola Coughlan, Jim Broadbent, Richard Ayoade, Adrian Lukis, and Kathryn Hunter. Recently announced recurring cast comprises Jennifer Saunders, Sean Teale, Simone Ashley, Amar Chadha-Patel, Rhea Norwood, Matthew Beard, Sharon Horgan, Martin Freeman, Geri Halliwell-Horner, Jamie Demetriou, Anjana Vasan, Jane Horrocks, Derek Jacobi, and Lesley Nicol. Season 6 will arrive on December 8, 2026. You can watch the date announcement teaser here.

2. Not Alone (April 16, 2027)

Gomez is part of the voice cast of an upcoming animated adventure movie from Illumination, titled ‘Not Alone.’ Jonathan del Val, Claire Dodgson, and Eric Guillon have directed it. The story follows a rocket mechanic, Joe, and an astro-botanist, Fran, as they prepare for a revolutionary launch. They develop romantic feelings while three runaway aliens take refuge in his home, seeking the rocket as their escape. The voice cast also includes Timothée Chalamet, Brett Goldstein, Diane Morgan, Jamie Demetriou, Rob Brydon, Allison Janney, and Lamorne Morris. Gomez has voiced Fran, and Chalamet has voiced Joe. Post-production is complete, and the movie will be released on April 16, 2027. Universal Pictures is in charge of distribution. You can watch the teaser trailer here.

3. In the Shadow of the Mountain (TBA)

Based on the 2022 eponymous memoir by Silvia Vásquez-Lavado, ‘In the Shadow of the Mountain’ is a biographical drama film currently in its pre-production stage. It focuses on the life and journey of Vásquez-Lavado as she became the first gay woman to climb the Seven Summits, that is, the highest mountains, including Mount Everest, on each continent. With Elgin James as the helmsman, Selena is slated to star as Vásquez-Lavado and produce the biopic through her July Moon Productions. Filming has seemingly wrapped, and more details are awaited.

4. The Origin of the World (TBA)

Gomez will star in Brady Corbet’s Western mystery feature ‘The Origin of the World.’ Speaking in late 2025, Corbet said that the “genre-defying” movie will be an X-rated movie that “spans from the 19th century into the present day.” Corbet also wrote the story, which is under wraps. Michael Fassbender, Cate Blanchett, Sadie Soverall, and Joe Alwyn are also cast. Filming is underway.

5. Untitled Linda Ronstadt Biopic (TBA)

A yet-untitled film based on the life of American country/ rock ‘n’ roll/ Latin music legend Linda Ronstadt is in development, with Gomez starring as the musician and David O. Russell as the director. A Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, Ronstadt is an 11-time Grammy-award-winning singer who also has an Emmy to her name. Some of her most popular albums include ‘Heart Like a Wheel,’ ‘Living in the USA,’ and ‘Simple Dreams.’ No other cast member has been revealed as of now. James Keach, who produced the documentary ‘Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice’ (2019), is co-producing the film alongside Ronstadt’s manager John Boylan. Further updates about the Miramax production and release are awaited.

6. Spiral (TBA)

Helmed by Petra Collins, ‘Spiral’ is an upcoming thriller drama film that chronicles the journey of a former social media influencer whose addiction to social media begins to damage her physical being, making her body literally fall apart. It was announced back in April 2021 that Selena was attached to star in the Drake-produced movie as the lead character. Selena and Collins go way back to 2015 when they met for Wonderland magazine, and the former has worked under her direction for the music video ‘Fetish’ in 2017. ‘Spiral’ is in its pre-production stage, and there is no news of an official release date yet.

Read More: Where is Selena + Chef Filmed?