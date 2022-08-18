Where is Selena + Chef Filmed?

Developed by Aaron Saidman, HBO Max’s ‘Selena + Chef’ is an unscripted cooking show hosted by Selena Gomez who got inspired during quarantine when she started cooking at home more often. In this show, the acclaimed actor and singer works with different professional chefs and tries her hand at preparing new dishes. Apart from the recipes, they also cover other essential factors that come with cooking, such as specific tips and tricks and how to handle different kinds of disasters that may arise in the kitchen.

Just like each chef suggests a dish of their liking for their episode, they also come up with a charity of their choice, often food related. The show then donates a hefty $10,000 to that particular charity. Fans of Selena and cooking shows, in general, are bound to gravitate towards the show as they get to witness the star with knives and kitchen utensils in her hands, instead of a mic. Moreover, the clean and beautiful kitchen space of Selena’s home makes one wonder where the cooking show is actually filmed. Well, allow us to provide you with all the details regarding the same!

Selena + Chef Filming Locations

‘Selena + Chef’ is filmed in its entirety in California, specifically in Los Angeles County. Since the show was inspired by Selena’s own experience during quarantine, the show makers wanted to document the series in a very real, unscripted, and unrehearsed way. Moreover, strict health and safety protocols are in place at all times during filming, with no crew member present in the kitchen with Selena. In fact, the crew members are regularly tested for the virus, wear masks all the time, and don’t come in direct contact with her or anyone who is quarantined with the singer. Now, let’s talk about all the specific locations where Selena cooks some delicious dishes!

Los Angeles County, California

All the pivotal sequences for ‘Selena + Chef’ are lensed in Los Angeles County, the most populous county in California and in the United States. For the first three seasons, Selena and the rest of the production team set up camp in her Los Angeles home, which is located at 4600 Encino Avenue. Once belonging to the late rockstar Tom Petty, the house’s kitchen makes for a perfect site for taping a cooking show such as ‘Selena + Chef,’ with aesthetic white-tiled walls and plenty of storage space.

For the fourth season, the cast and crew went for a change of scenario as they traveled to Malibu, a beach city in the Santa Monica Mountains region of LA County. In particular, they utilized a luxurious Malibu mansion located at 30760 Broad Beach Road. Many of you may recognize the house from the famous ‘Hannah Montana’ series as it is the same house where Miley Stewart and her family lived. In a way, the setting of this specific house pays tribute to Selena’s guest appearance on the Disney show as pop star Mikayla, Hannah’s rival. Some exterior scenes were also taped between Los Angeles and Malibu as Selena and others drive to the new house for season 4.

