Millie Bobby Brown has made a name for herself in the entertainment world in a relatively short time. She made her acting debut in 2013 with ABC’s ‘Once Upon a Time in Wonderland.’ Her versatility shone as she made guest appearances in hit shows like ‘NCIS,’ ‘Modern Family,’ and ‘Grey’s Anatomy.’ The actress’ career skyrocketed when she took on the iconic role of Eleven in Netflix’s ‘Stranger Things’ in 2016. Her captivating performance earned her critical acclaim and numerous accolades, including nominations at the Primetime Emmy Awards.

Brown further displayed her talent by playing the titular role in Netflix’s 2020 film ‘Enola Holmes’ and its 2022 sequel ‘Enola Holmes 2,’ for which she earned a spot among the highest-paid Hollywood actresses of the year. Her career continues to flourish as she takes on new projects, which are bound to leave the audience excited. Here is a list of all the upcoming films and TV shows of Millie Bobby Brown!

1. The Electric State (2024)

Based on the graphic novel of the same name by Simon Stålenhag, ‘The Electric State’ is a sci-fi film that follows an orphaned teenage girl named Michelle, who travels through the American West with a sweet but mysterious robot in search of her younger brother. Brown stars in the film as Michelle, and is accompanied by Chris Pratt as Keats, Devyn Dalton as Cosmo, Ke Huy Quan as Dr. Amherst, Stanley Tucci as Ethan Skate, and Terry Notary as Mr. Peanut.

The cast also includes Martin Klebba as Herman, Patti Harrison as Ligotti, Adam Croasdell as Marshall, Gabrielle Maiden as Penny Pal, Chris Silvestri as PC, and Woody Norman as Christopher. The adventure film is helmed by ‘Avengers: Endgame’ directors Anthony and Joe Russo. The project is currently under post-production and is slated to premiere on Netflix in 2024. However, the exact release date is yet to be announced.

2. Stranger Things Season 5 (TBA)

Brown is also going to play Eleven/Jane Hopper in the highly-anticipated fifth and final season of ‘Stranger Things.’ Set in the 1980s, the sci-fi series revolves around the residents of a fictional town called Hawkins in Indiana, who have to deal with an alternate dimension named the Upside Down after a gateway to it is opened by a human experimentation facility.

The horror series, created by the Duffer Brothers, also stars Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers, David Harbour as Jim Hopper, Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler, Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson, Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair, Noah Schnapp as Will Byers, Sadie Sink as Max Mayfield, and Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler among others. The fifth season is currently under development and its premiere date has not been unveiled as of now.

3. Damsel (TBA)

‘Damsel’ is a fantasy film that tells the story of a dutiful damsel who agrees to marry a handsome prince, only to find out later that she has been recruited by the royal family as a sacrifice to repay an ancient debt. When she is thrown into a cave with a fire-breathing dragon, the damsel must use her wits and will to survive. Brown executive produces the film and stars in the lead as Princess Elodie.

The other cast members include Angela Bassett as Lady Bayford, Robin Wright as Queen Isabelle, Nick Robinson as Prince Henry, Ray Winstone as the King, and Ricky Guillart as Sir Oded. The Netflix movie, helmed by Juan Carlos Fresnadillo, is currently in the post-production stage with no release date attached.

4. The Girls I’ve Been (TBA)

Brown also produces and stars in another Netflix film, titled ‘The Girls I’ve Been.’ An adaptation of Tess Sharpe’s eponymous novel, the thriller film follows Nora, a con artist who uses her skills of persuasion and impersonation to get herself and her friends out of troublesome situations. Brown essays the role of Nora, while the rest of the cast and the director remain unconfirmed for now. The film was announced by Netflix in 2020 and is said to be in development with no further updates regarding the production.

5. The Thing About Jellyfish (TBA)

Based on Ali Benjamin’s 2015 novel of the same name, ‘The Thing About Jellyfish’ is a drama film that revolves around Suzy Swanson, whose former best friend Franny is lost in a drowning accident. Suzy, who feels that something isn’t right as Franny was the best swimmer she ever knew, embarks on a journey to learn lessons about life, love, and death.

Brown was announced to be starring in the film as Suzy in 2019, with Wanuri Kahiu directing the project. In 2021, reports came out that Netflix had picked up the film which was earlier set to be distributed by Universal Pictures. Further updates and developments concerning its production are awaited.

