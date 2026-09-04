Millie Bobby Brown has made a name for herself in the entertainment world in a relatively short time. She made her acting debut in 2013 with ABC’s ‘Once Upon a Time in Wonderland.’ Her versatility shone as she made guest appearances on hit shows such as ‘NCIS,’ ‘Modern Family,’ and ‘Grey’s Anatomy.’ The actress’s career skyrocketed when she took on the iconic role of Eleven in Netflix’s ‘Stranger Things’ in 2016. Brown further displayed her talent by playing the titular role in Netflix’s 2020 film ‘Enola Holmes’ and its 2022 sequel ‘Enola Holmes 2,’ for which she earned a spot among the highest-paid Hollywood actresses of the year. Her career continues to flourish as she takes on new projects, which are bound to leave the audience excited. Here is a list of all the upcoming films and TV shows of Millie Bobby Brown!

1. Just Picture It (TBA)

Brown will romance Gabriel LaBelle in the Netflix rom-com drama ‘Just Picture It,’ directed by Lee Toland Krieger. The story, written by Jesse Lasky, follows two carefree college students who experience a strange phenomenon when their phones begin showing them pictures from ten years in the future, featuring them as a happily married couple with kids. It’s weird because they haven’t met each other yet. Lee Toland Krieger will direct. The cast also includes Anthony Keyvan, Amrit Kaur, Julian Dennison, Ben Jackson Walker, Brec Bassinger, Idina Menzel, and Margo Martindale. Post-production is complete.

2. Nineteen Steps (TBA)

Brown plans to turn her debut novel, ‘Nineteen Things,’ into a feature film at Netflix. While there have been no comments from the streaming giant, Anthony McCarten is expected to adapt the screenplay. Brown’s novel was published in 2023 and is set during World War II. Inspired by Brown’s grandmother’s life, the story follows 18-year-old Nellie Morris, who lives in the East London neighborhood of Bethnal Green. She falls for an American airman named Ray, but her world turns upside down after the Bethnal Green Tube disaster that occurred on March 3, 1943, claiming the lives of 173 civilians (including 62 children), who were seeking shelter during an air raid. Only Brown is rumored to star in the film. Filming is underway.

3. Untitled Millie Bobby Brown David Harbour Netflix Spy Series (TBA)

Brown is reuniting with her ‘Stranger Things’ co-star David Harbour for another Netflix series. The yet untitled spy show follows disgraced FBI agent turned security expert Matt Wolfe (Harbour), drawn back into the world he left behind when his estranged daughter Rebecca (Brown), now an FBI agent, vanishes on a mission. Details regarding filming are awaited.

4. Prism (TBA)

Brown will produce and star in the upcoming Netflix horror drama series ‘Prism.’ Etan Frankel serves as the showrunner, with Nick Shafir as the writer. Brown will play Cassie, a woman with the unique ability to communicate with apparitions, who must uncover the cause of a newly discovered phenomenon that causes “visitors” (ghosts) to appear all over the world before it’s too late. Rachel Brosnahan is also executive producing. Details regarding production are awaited.

Read More: Andrew Garfield: Every Upcoming Movie and TV Show in 2025 and 2026