30 Best Thriller Movies on Netflix (July 2024)

Thriller movies are renowned for their ability to hack our attention, keeping us glued to the heart-pounding narratives their protagonists find themselves in. The genre offers a broad range of experiences, from nail-biting suspense and edge-of-the-seat murder mysteries to unforeseen plot twists and psychological battles within one’s brain. Thrillers often take the brave step to shed light on the darker sides of human nature, presenting complex characters and high-stakes scenarios that create a rollercoaster of emotions that can resonate differently upon multiple viewings. Moreover, unlike other genres, thrillers can turn even a slow or dull start into something gripping over time, giving movies multiple chances to pick up and win over the audience as they go along. With so many subgenres to explore, here are the top thriller movies that are available on Netflix.

30. The Circle (2017)

This techno-thriller delves into an exaggerated narrative, offering commentary on the societal consequences of surveillance and technology obsession. Emma Watson stars as Mae Holland, a young woman who secures a job at The Circle, a powerful tech company led by the charismatic CEO Eamon Bailey (Tom Hanks). As Mae integrates into the company and climbs the ranks, she becomes increasingly involved in groundbreaking yet invasive projects aimed at eliminating privacy in favor of transparency.

‘The Circle‘ poses ethical questions about such a society, highlighting the tension between innovation and personal freedom. Directed by James Ponsoldt and adapted from Dave Eggers’ novel, the film presents a chilling vision of the future and the potential impact of technology on human relationships and autonomy. You can watch the movie here.

29. Hold the Dark (2018)

Authors William Giraldi and Nikolas Ker’s novel, ‘Hold the Dark,’ is brought to the screen by director Jeremy Saulnier in a gripping thriller set in the wilderness of a remote Alaskan village. The adaptation stars Jeffrey Wright as Russell Core, a retired naturalist and wolf expert summoned by Medora Slone (Riley Keough) to investigate the disappearance of her son, whom she believes was taken by wolves. Tasked with killing the animal, Core delves deeper into the web of dark secrets surrounding the town and local community.

Alexander Skarsgård plays Vernon Slone, Medora’s husband, whose return from war is met with the devastating news of their son and the growing relationship between Russell and Medora, escalating tension. With stunning cinematography and a haunting atmosphere, ‘Hold the Dark’ provides commentary on nature’s brutality and human savagery. You can check out ‘Hold the Dark’ here.

28. Intuition (2020)

Director Alejandro Montiel’s riveting Argentine thriller centers on the controversial detective Francisco Juanez (Joaquín Furriel). The story begins when Detective Manuela “Pipa” Pelari (Luisana Lopilato) invites Juanez, her mentor, to assist with a case involving the murder of a 19-year-old girl. However, Pipa is also instructed to monitor Juanez, as there are suspicions that he may have been involved in the death of his wife’s killer.

It sets up a tense dynamic between them, transforming their relationship from that of co-workers and mentor-student into a high-stakes game of cat and mouse. An adaptation of Florencia Etcheves’ novel, ‘La Vírgen en tus Ojos,’ Montiel’s direction intensifies the suspense by continuously testing the trust and shared values between them in their quest for justice. ‘Intuition,’ known in Spanish as ‘La corazonada,’ is available on Netflix.

27. Velvet Buzzsaw (2019)

Reuniting stars Jake Gyllenhaal and Rene Russo with writer-director Dan Gilroy from ‘Nightcrawler,’ ‘Velvet Buzzsaw’ is another film from the makers that thrives on originality. The thriller is set in the high-stakes world of contemporary art and satirizes various dynamics within the industry. Gyllenhaal appears as Morf Vandewalt, an influential critic who discovers a collection of hauntingly beautiful paintings by a deceased artist named Vetril Dease.

Together with Russo’s character, Rhodora Haze, an art gallery owner, Morf seeks to profit from the mysterious works. However, the paintings are associated with a sinister force that exacts revenge on those who seek to benefit from art without respecting its deeper meaning. Through interactions between its cast members, including Toni Collette and Zawe Ashton, ‘Velvet Buzzsaw‘ blends suspense with dark comedy, delivering one unexpected twist after another. You can watch ‘Velvet Buzzsaw’ here.

26. A Fall from Grace (2020)

With ‘A Fall from Grace,’ Tyler Perry wrote, directed, produced, and stars in a tale of betrayal and justice. The legal thriller begins with Grace Waters (Crystal Fox), a middle-aged woman accused of murdering her new husband. Her life unravels as she sits in jail, awaiting trial. Her lawyer, Jasmine Bryant (Bresha Webb), who typically handles plea bargains, is intrigued by Grace’s story and decides to take it to court to prove her client’s innocence.

As the case unfolds, ‘A Fall from Grace’ shocks with each revelation, ultimately forming a big picture rooted in deception, trust, and the fight for redemption. Perry’s direction maintains high tension and complements the realistic nature of its central trial with unforeseen dark secrets, leaving viewers questioning who to trust until the very end. Fans of courtroom dramas can find the movie here.

25. Luckiest Girl Alive (2022)

‘Luckiest Girl Alive‘ stars Mila Kunis as Ani FaNelli, a successful New York City magazine editor whose seemingly perfect life collides with her traumatic past and descends into chaos. The film sees Ani’s dark secrets resurfacing when Aaron Wickersham (Dalmar Abuzeid), a true-crime documentary filmmaker, is tasked with shedding light on the haunting events of her past. Agreeing to be a part of his project, she must relive the horrors of an incident at school she had barely survived and reckon with unresolved pain. Directed by Mike Barker and based on Jessica Knoll’s bestselling novel of the same name, ‘Luckiest Girl Alive’ is elevated by a powerful performance by Kunis that portrays sudden psychological imbalance and the resilience needed to overcome it. You can watch the movie here.

24. Calibre (2018)

Directed by Matt Palmer, this British film is a nerve-wracking thriller set in the mountainous region of the Scottish Highlands. It stars Jack Lowden and Martin McCann as two lifelong friends, Vaughn and Marcus, who go on a hunting trip for a weekend. A tragic accident occurs, leading to a desperate series of cover-ups and lies. As the duo tries to hide the incident, the once-friendly local villagers grow increasingly suspicious.

The rock-solid bond between the friends begins to crack as their situation worsens with each decision they make. The suspense heightens, leading to a climactic act that keeps viewers glued to the screen. ‘Calibre’ is distinguished by the unpredictability of the wilderness and a fast-paced, claustrophobic storyline. On a deeper level, the movie explores guilt, choices, and the severe consequences they bring. You can watch ‘Calibre’ here.

23. Time to Hunt (2020)

Helmed by Yoon Sung-hyun, this gripping thriller from South Korea immerses audiences in its hauntingly dangerous interpretation of a dystopian world in the near future. ‘Time to Hunt‘ centers on a group of friends who plan a robbery to leverage the economic collapse that has plunged society into chaos. Their plan derails from the ideal outcome when the group attracts the attention of a ruthless killer hired by powerful forces.

As they fight to survive the night, tension keeps on escalating, and the story almost enters the realm of horror. The film’s direction balances intense action sequences with deep character development, shedding light on the role of friendship and teamwork in executing such plans and the cost of ambition in a bleak and unforgiving world. You can watch ‘Time to Hunt’ here.

22. The Perfection (2019)

‘The Perfection’ is another thriller that combines numerous genres to add depth and raise viewer engagement. Directed by Richard Shepard, it features Allison Williams as Charlotte Willmore, a one-time cello prodigy prodigy who reconnects with her former mentor, Anton (Steven Weber). He introduces the troubled artist to Elizabeth “Lizzie” Wells (Logan Browning), his promising new student, chosen as Charlotte’s replacement.

What begins as a seemingly innocent reunion quickly descends into a twisted journey of manipulation and vengeance. As Charlotte and Lizzie’s relationship intensifies, so do their talents and hunger, paving the way for hidden motives and shocking revelations. The psychological horror emerges from their interpersonal relationships and often delves into disturbing portrayals of ambition and revenge. You can check out ‘The Perfection’ here.

21. Wheelman (2017)

Directed by Jeremy Rush, ‘Wheelman’ is a nail-biting neo-noir that follows a skilled getaway driver (Frank Grillo) who is drawn into a night of betrayal and danger. After a bank heist goes wrong, he becomes caught in an unending web of double-crosses, receiving cryptic instructions from unknown callers. To ensure his safety and that of his family, Frank must steer the wheel into the dangerous underworld, chasing down the mercenaries responsible for his situation.

The action movie’s intense atmosphere is heightened by its claustrophobic setting, primarily unfolding within the tight confines of the car amidst a real-time progression of events. Rush’s precise direction ensures that ‘Wheelman’ delivers an unrelenting, pulse-pounding experience from start to finish, punctuated by several exceptional stunts and vehicle explosions. You can watch the movie here.

20. The Forest of Love (2019)

Known in its native language as ‘Ai-naki mori de sakebe,’ this Japanese thriller by writer-director Sion Sono is a dark and disturbing journey into the depths of manipulation and violence. The crime film follows a mesmerizing con artist, Joe Murata (Kippei Shiina), who inserts himself into the lives of two young women, Mitsuko (Eri Kamataki) and Taeko (Kyoko Hinami). Under the guise of a screenwriter, Murata puts his deceitful plan into action, leading to shocking and brutal outcomes.

On the receiving end of this treacherous scheme are the student filmmakers Jay, Shin, and Fukami and their female acquaintances, Mitsuko and Taeko. The story unfolds in a nested order over plenty of cross-cuts between the past and the present, revealing Murata’s dark deeds and the girls’ traumas and secrets. ‘The Forest of Love’ is notable for its graphic content, presenting a grim exploration of human psychology and the negative influence of power and passion. You can watch the movie at this here.

19. Missing (2023)

‘Missing‘ is a standalone sequel to Aneesh Chaganty’s acclaimed 2018 thriller ‘Searching,’ which revolutionized the screenlife genre. Helmed by the writing-directing team of Nicholas D. Johnson and Will Merrick, this worthy follow-up once again unfolds through digital devices, keeping both viewers and the protagonist glued to their respective screens quite literally. The plot centers on June (Storm Reid), a teenager who embarks on a search for her mother after she disappears while on vacation in Colombia.

Utilizing every digital tool at her disposal, June is led to a dark and shocking truth. ‘Missing‘ cleverly explores the need for balance between trust and privacy — in both real and virtual worlds — and the often unnerving omnipresence of technology in our lives. ‘Missing’ not only delivers nail-biting suspense but also offers a thoughtful commentary on the modern digital age. It raises questions about the boundaries of surveillance, unethical recording of a user’s whereabouts, and how they can be utilized and/or misused in desperation. You can find out more about the film here.

18. Gerald’s Game (2017)

By faithfully adapting Stephen King’s novel of the same name, director Mike Flanagan pulled off a task that was considered impossible for love for two decades. Flanagan’s ‘Gerald’s Game’ is a perfect balance of psychological drama and thriller that explores the limits of human endurance and the power of the mind. The adaptation stars Carla Gugino as Jessie and Bruce Greenwood as her husband Gerald. The story begins with the couple retreating to a remote lake house to rekindle their relationship.

As their vacation begins, a game meant to spice up their marriage goes horribly wrong when Gerald dies unexpectedly, leaving Jessie handcuffed to the bed with no way to escape. Trapped and isolated, Jessie must confront her deepest fears, battling both physical and psychological demons. The film features extensive flashback sequences into her past, revealing haunting memories and repressed emotions that eventually resurface in her struggle for survival. Horror and thriller movie fans can enjoy ‘Gerald’s Game’ here.

17. Wild Things (1998)

‘Wild Things’ is a cult classic renowned for its steamy scenes and plethora of plot twists. Directed by John McNaughton, the erotic film stars Matt Dillon as high school counselor Sam Lombardo, whose life is tossed upside down when two students, Kelly Van Ryan (Denise Richards) and Suzie Toller (Neve Campbell), accuse him of rape. Kevin Bacon plays Detective Ray Duquette, who investigates the allegations, unaware of the labyrinth of double-crosses and hidden motives that take place in the background.

The film’s sex appeal often overshadows its quality as a twisted mystery thriller that keeps viewers engaged and often startled. Richards’ role as the seductive and cunning Kelly launched her into the spotlight, while the film’s success led to the creation of a high-profile franchise. Moreover, this inaugural entry has continued to gain the support of audiences, with industry experts hailing it for modern elements and LGBTQ representation. Fans, as well as new viewers, can watch the movie here.

16. Extraction (2020)

This Chris Hemsworth-starrer adrenaline-pumping actioner focuses on an espionage mission in the underground crime syndicate of Bangladesh. The Australian actor plays the role of Tyler Rake, a black-market mercenary with nothing to lose. Directed by Sam Hargrave, who co-wrote the screenplay with the Russo brothers, the thriller follows Rake as he is hired to rescue Ovi Mahajan Jr. (Rudhraksh Jaiswal), the kidnapped son of an international crime lord, from the clutches of a rival gangster in the country’s capital, Dhaka. The mission quickly turns deadly as Rake and Ovi must navigate the city’s dangerous underworld while one-by-one facing off against bloodthirsty pursuers.

Credited with launching a franchise, ‘Extraction’ is known for its intense and expertly choreographed action sequences, including a jaw-dropping 12-minute continuous shot highlighting Hargrave’s background as a stunt coordinator. These shots, combined with the immersive cinematography, take viewers into the chaos and danger of the mission. In addition to its high-octane action, the movie also has moments of vulnerability with themes of loss, redemption, and sacrifice, inspiring Rake to keep moving forward. Fans of Hemsworth and action thrillers can find ‘Extraction’ here.

15. The Devil’s Own (1997)

Set against the historical backdrop of the Irish Civil War conflict, ‘The Devil’s Own‘ is a political thriller that pits personal loyalty against ideology. Harrison Ford stars as Tom O’Meara, a New York cop who offers his home to Rory Devaney (Brad Pitt), an Irish immigrant with a secret. Unbeknownst to Tom, Rory is actually Frankie McGuire, an IRA operative on a mission to secure Stinger missiles through the black market to fight British aircraft.

As Rory integrates into Tom’s family, the bond they form faces a severe test when his true identity and intentions come to light. Directed by Alan J. Pakula, the film unfolds with a mix of suspense and emotional depth, exploring the complexities of friendship and duty amidst a backdrop of political violence. The fast-paced narrative frequently indulges in heart-pounding face-offs between cops, patriots, and the mafia, all the while questioning the cost of loyalty and the nature of justice. You can watch this thriller here.

14. The Gift (2015)

This psychological thriller unsettles the peaceful world of its protagonists, Simon (Jason Bateman) and Robyn (Rebecca Hall), a married couple. Beginning a spree of stalking driven by secrets and vengeance, the movie’s director, Joel Edgerton, appears in the negative role of Gordon “Gordo” Moseley. A former classmate of Simon, Gordo’s unexpected return into the couple’s lives comes with ulterior motives.

What starts as a friendly reunion with positive gestures and gifts from Gordo soon transforms into intrusive behavior, leading to a series of uncomfortable and mysterious events. As Simon and Robyn dig deeper into Gordo’s past, they come to realize the troubling history that Simon shares with the former and has been trying to forget. ‘The Gift’ thrives in delivering a rollercoaster of suspense, starting with a slow-burn approach and later stepping on the gas pedal to heighten the drastic consequences awaiting Simon. Viewers can find ‘The Gift’ here.

13. In the Shadow of the Moon (2019)

‘In the Shadow of the Moon‘ melds time travel elements with a gritty police procedural. Boyd Holbrook stars as Thomas Lockhart, a Philadelphia cop who becomes obsessed with tracking down a mysterious serial killer whose crimes defy conventional logic through science fiction means. As the killer re-emerges every nine years, Thomas’ pursuit spans decades, leading him to confront disturbing truths about the nature of the murders.

Directed by Jim Mickle, the plot of ‘In the Shadow of the Moon‘ mixes smoothly with the personal and professional stakes, with Thomas’s relentless hunt impacting his career and family life. The narrative’s complexity is matched by its atmospheric tension, and the many plot twists challenge perceptions of time and morality. A thought-provoking exploration of destiny and consequence, ‘In the Shadow of the Moon’ can be found here.

12. The Platform (2019)

Originally known as ‘El Hoyo,’ ‘The Platform‘ is a Spanish dystopian thriller set in a vertical prison where inmates are fed via a descending platform. Each month, prisoners are randomly reassigned to different levels, drastically affecting their food access and survival chances. Goreng (Iván Massagué) volunteers for a stay in the facility, hoping to quit smoking, but soon realizes the brutal reality of his environment.

As he descends lower within the hierarchy, Goreng forms alliances and confronts moral dilemmas, all while trying to understand the system’s twisted logic. Director Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia crafts a dark, thought-provoking examination of human nature and the power-based structure of society. The dystopian setting and lack of trust amidst the interactions drive home ‘The Platform’ and its critique of resource distribution and class disparity. You can watch the movie here.

11. The Killer (2023)

‘The Killer’ reunites ’Se7en’ director David Fincher and writer Andrew Kevin Walker for another journey into the psyche of a killer, this time featuring a methodical and introspective protagonist. Based on the graphic novel, ‘Le Tueur,’ by author Alexis “Matz” Nolent and illustrator Luc Jacamon, the adaptation dives into the life of an assassin (Michael Fassbender) who meticulously plans each hit with precision. After a fateful near-miss, he finds himself at war against the higher levels of administration and grappling with his own conscience, all while on an international mission he insists isn’t personal.

Supporting characters include fellow assassins such as The Expert, The Client, The Lawyer, The Brute, and The Dominatrix, each posing a distinct counter-attack to dodge the wrath of the titular character. ‘The Killer’ thrives on perfect planning and execution, right from Fincher’s signature methods when it comes to filmmaking. The slow-burn narration from Fassbender’s internal monologue tests patience and leaves no room for improvisation, emphasizing that an assassin can blend seamlessly into everyday life. One of the many collaborations between Netflix and Fincher, ‘The Killer’ can be accessed on Netflix.

10. The Accountant (2016)

‘The Accountant‘ expertly combines action and mystery for an engaging political thriller. Ben Affleck stars as Christian Wolff, a gifted accountant with a hidden identity. By day, he manages the finances for legitimate businesses, but during the night, he works for dangerous criminal organizations. His world shifts dramatically when he takes on a legitimate client, a robotics company, where he encounters financial discrepancies that hint at deeper corruption.

As Christian delves into the company’s affairs, he finds himself entangled in a high-stakes conspiracy, putting his life in jeopardy. Directed by Gavin O’Connor, ‘The Accountant‘ showcases Wolff’s abilities and complex personality, making way for a tale of redemption and the blurred lines between legality and criminality. Viewers can access ‘The Accountant’ here.

9. The Pale Blue Eye (2023)

Set in the early 19th century, ‘The Pale Blue Eye‘ is a mystery thriller against a period backdrop. Christian Bale stars as Augustus Landor, a troubled detective summoned to investigate a series of grisly murders at a military academy in West Point. Assisting him is a fictionalized version of legendary poet Edgar Allan Poe (Harry Melling), who is a cadet at the academy. Poe’s keen observations and ability to decipher literary codes bring a unique perspective to the case, aiding Augustus in his pursuit of justice. As the investigation unfolds, the duo uncovers unforeseen secrets and hidden motives within the academy, blending historical fiction with a gripping murder mystery. The film’s atmospheric setting and frequent revelations intensify the intrigue, casting shadows over the psyche of each character involved. You may find the movie at this here.

8. Miami Vice (2006)

Michael Mann’s ‘Miami Vice’ reimagines the iconic 1980s NBC show, created by Anthony Yerkovich, with a darker and grittier approach to the big screen. The crime-thriller stars Colin Farrell as Sonny Crockett and Jamie Foxx as Ricardo Tubbs, undercover detectives working to infiltrate a powerful drug trafficking operation in South Florida in an attempt to overthrow the empire. The plot follows the duo making one risky choice after another within the criminal underworld, where they must maintain complex relationships and survive high-stakes situations.

Mann’s signature style is evident in the sleek cinematography and atmospheric tension, capturing the essence of Miami’s nightlife while also highlighting the potential for crime and danger. Moreover, the screenplay is full of personal and professional challenges, with Crockett and Tubbs adjusting to their identities and questioning their loyalties. Viewers can find Mann’s movie here.

7. The Coldest Game (2019)

Originally known as ‘Ukryta gra,’ this English-language film from Poland takes place amidst the height of the Cold War in the 1960s as the USSR gears up for the Cuban Missile Crisis. The story follows Joshua Mansky (Bill Pullman), a washed-up American mathematician and chess prodigy, who the CIA reluctantly recruits to participate in a high-stakes chess match in the Polish capital, Warsaw, against a Soviet champion. As tensions between the superpowers escalate, Mansky realizes that his survival hinges on more than just his chess skills.

A fictional narrative set amidst historical events, this spy thriller also features or mentions crucial political figures of the era and various heroes from the World War II Polish Resistance movement. Directed by Łukasz Kośmicki, ‘The Coldest Game’ provides a new perspective on WWII stories by intimately shedding light on the experiences of Polish forces. In addition to the war backdrop and patriotic themes, audiences are treated to a gripping chess match, as well as a tale of espionage and intelligence warfare. You can find ‘The Coldest Game’ here.

6. Shimmer Lake (2017)

A darkly comedic affair, ‘Shimmer Lake’ is a thriller told in reverse chronological order. Directed by Oren Uziel, who also crafted its innovative screenplay, the film stars Benjamin Walker as Zeke Sikes, a small-town sheriff entangled in the mystery of a bank robbery gone wrong. Recovering from gunshot wounds, Zeke pieces together the events that connect three town criminals, including his brother Andy (Rainn Wilson).

Beginning with Friday, the narrative flashes back through crucial events all the way to Tuesday, leaving out ambiguous hints. As secrets are revealed and motives uncovered, ‘Shimmer Lake’ keeps viewers engaged with its non-linear storytelling, sharp dialogue, and suspense. Viewers who are interested in innovative mystery thrillers can enjoy ‘Shimmer Lake’ or learn more about it on this here.

5. Cam (2018)

Director Daniel Goldhaber’s cyber-thriller explores the dark side of the internet and surveillance. Written by Goldhaber, Isa Mazzei, and Isabelle Link-Levy, the story is partially inspired by Mazzei’s own experiences as a webcam model. Madeline Brewer stars as Alice, a camgirl performing under the alias Lola, obsessed with her ranking system. Her life takes a sinister turn when she discovers that her online persona has been stolen by a mysterious doppelgänger, who begins to hijack her channel and push boundaries that Alice would never cross. As Alice tries to regain control of her life and identity, she is plunged into a nightmarish world of obsession and paranoia. With its hauntingly beautiful techno elements, ‘Cam’ mirrors the story structure and visuals of psychedelic horror cinema. You can watch the movie here.

4. A Simple Favor (2018)

An adaptation of Darcey Bell’s eponymous novel, ‘A Simple Favor‘ stylishly blends suspense with dark comedy for an edge-of-your-seat thrilling experience. Anna Kendrick stars as Stephanie Smothers, a widowed single mother who runs an online blog and faces judgment from other mothers at her son’s playschool. She soon befriends Emily Nelson (Blake Lively), the enigmatic and elegant businesswoman in the fashion industry, only to be dragged into an investigation when the latter mysteriously disappears.

As Stephanie comes across startling revelations from the secretive past of Emily and her family, she takes it upon herself to get to the bottom of the lies and deceit. Directed by Paul Feig, Stephanie’s journey leads her to rediscover her own hidden strength, questioning notions of blind trust and superficial friendships amidst suburban communities. You can watch ‘A Simple Favor’ here.

3. The Stranger (2022)

This acclaimed Australian thriller dramatizes real events surrounding the murder of Daniel Morcombe and the subsequent investigation. Based on Kate Kyriacou’s non-fiction book, ‘The Sting: The Undercover Operation That Caught Daniel Morcombe’s Killer,’ ‘The Stranger’ offers a captivating account of the police work involved in solving the case. Joel Edgerton stars as the lead undercover officer who assumes the identity of Mark Frame and befriends the prime suspect, Henry Peter Teague (Sean Harris).

As tension builds, the case delves into the inner psyches of both the officer and the suspect, resulting in a cat-and-mouse game between them. Directed by Thomas M. Wright, the movie immerses viewers in a narrative as engaging as it is psychologically disturbing. ‘The Stranger‘ stands out for its intense and unflinching exploration of the emotional toll on those involved in the investigation. Thriller enthusiasts can watch this realistic portrayal here.

2. Glass Onion (2022)

Also known as ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,’ ‘Glass Onion’ ascends the ‘Knives Out’ series into a full-fledged franchise, bringing back director Rian Johnson’s whodunit, once again reminiscent of Agatha Christie’s classic mysteries. The plot unites a group of wealthy individuals at a private island retreat hosted by tech billionaire Miles Bron (Edward Norton). Among the mysterious guests are Birdie Jay (Kate Hudson), a fashion designer; Lionel Toussaint (Leslie Odom Jr.), a corporate scientist; Claire Debella (Kathryn Hahn), a politician; and Duke Cody (Dave Bautista), an internet personality.

The gathering takes a deadly turn when — amidst a murder mystery game — one of the guests is found murdered, triggering an investigation led by private detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig). Taking place in a luxurious setting, the plot features intense exchanges full of foreshadowing, making way for symbolic clues that unravel the grudges the surviving guests hold against the dead. ‘Glass Onion’ features no shortage of suspense and layers of subplots, showcasing a murder mystery of the finest kind. As secrets are revealed and suspects are scrutinized, Johnson once again manages to keep viewers engaged, solidifying the ‘Knives Out‘ franchise as a staple in the genre. You can watch the murder mystery here.

1. Oldboy (2003)

With ‘Oldboy,’ renowned filmmaker Park Chan-wook created a true masterpiece of Korean cinema that helped familiarize international audiences with the local industry. The film follows Oh Dae-su (Choi Min-sik), a man who is kidnapped and imprisoned in a cell for 15 years without any knowledge of his captor’s motives. Upon his sudden release, Dae-su embarks on a quest for vengeance, determined to confront his perpetrators and find out the truth behind his long captivity. His journey leads him to Mido (Kang Hye-jung), a young sushi chef who becomes his ally, and the enigmatic Woo-jin (Yoo Ji-tae), who holds the key to Dae-su’s torment.

‘Oldboy’ is filled with intense sequences, including a brutal corridor fight scene shot in a single take, showcasing Dae-su’s raw determination and Chan-wook’s masterful direction. The mysterious action thriller thrives in a dark, unpredictable narrative and is renowned for delivering one of the greatest plot twists in cinema history, leaving audiences shocked and profoundly impacted. A violent analysis of the depth of human suffering, ‘Oldboy’ spawned two sequels, famously known as ‘The Vengeance Trilogy.’ You can watch the inaugural entry in the popular series here.

Read More: Best Horror Movies on Netflix