British cinema is known for its quality and captivating actors. Whether they are blockbusters or indie gems, British films are loved around the world because of their unique humor and sensibilities. Believe it or not, many major film industries worldwide, including Hollywood, have borrowed a lot from British cinema, albeit unknowingly. British cinema has also given the world many stalwarts of cinema, from legendary directors such as Alfred Hitchcock, Danny Boyle, Ridley Scott to groundbreaking actors like Charlie Chaplin, Daniel Day-Lewis, Sir Michael Caine, Ralph Fiennes, Eddie Redmayne et al to some of the most talented and beautiful actresses on the planet like Kate Winslet, Helen Mirren, Judy Dench, Maggie Smith, Claire Foy and the list goes on.

In this interconnected world that we live in, most British films have a Hollywood connection — they are either produced by a Hollywood production or primarily star Hollywood actors. James Bond, for example. Or the beloved Harry Potter franchise. It won’t be wrong to state that very few British films are purely British these days. That said, we bring you a list of really good British movies on Netflix right now.

31. The Tinder Swindler (2022)

The documentary film is directed by Felicity Morris and tells the story of how a group of conned women try to hunt down Israeli conman Shimon Hayut, who used the persona Simon Leviev, son of a diamond mogul, to manipulate them on Tinder and borrow huge sums of money from them and then vanished from their lives. From 5-star hotels to private jets, his Ponzi scheme allowed him to woo his targets in lavish ways that would make them believe him. He then used this trust to fraud them of thousands of dollars. To find out whether the women can track down their ‘Tinder Swindler,’ you can stream the film here.

30. Tell Me Who I Am (2019)

Based on a true story and a 2013 book written by Joanna Hodgkin in association with the twins in the movie and directed by Ed Perkins, ‘Tell Me Who I Am’ revolves around twins Alex and Marcus Lewis, who share a close bond. Unfortunately, Alex finds himself in a terrifying motorcycle accident that wipes his memory. The only thing he can recall is the bond he shares with his brother, and thus, Alex begins depending on Marcus during his redevelopment. Although Marcus helps him honestly initially, he hides an extremely dark secret when asked about their childhood. However, Alex’s determination to get closer to the truth leaves their bond hanging in the balance. You can watch the movie here.

29. Military Wives (2019)

‘Military Wives’ tells the true story of the Military Wives Choirs network and how it was formed. A group of women whose husbands are deployed tries to sing out their thoughts, but faces a lot of trouble in the beginning. The idea sounds ludicrous at first, but when results start to show, the choir grows until a chance opportunity to perform at the Royal Albert Hall in London proves that their decision has made a mark. Underscored by personal motivations and a united sense of longing for the beloved, ‘Military Wives’ is a commendable drama directed by Peter Cattaneo. You can watch it here.

28. Virunga (2014)

In the east of Congo lies Virunga National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage site known for being the home to the last mountain gorillas. We follow a group of armed individuals who try to protect this endangered species of armed militia, poachers, and evil forces trying to control Congo’s rich natural resources. Nominated for “Best Documentary Feature” in the Academy Awards of 2015, this film is a wake-up call about nature and civil war. Besides being beautiful, thanks to Orlando von Einsiedel’s direction and Congo’s mesmerizing landscape, it is also a thought-provoking film. You may watch ‘Virunga’ here.

27. Love Wedding Repeat (2020)

‘Love Wedding Repeat‘ is a delightful romantic comedy directed by Dean Craig. The film takes a whimsical spin on a wedding day gone awry, as Jack (Sam Claflin) navigates unexpected challenges to ensure his sister’s big day goes smoothly. With a chaotic blend of chance encounters, misplaced sedatives, and an eccentric ensemble cast, including Olivia Munn and Freida Pinto, the story unfolds in a series of alternate scenarios. Each path explores the unpredictable nature of love and destiny, creating a charming and humorous narrative that keeps audiences guessing. ‘Love Wedding Repeat’ offers a unique and entertaining take on the unpredictability of romance amidst the chaos of a wedding celebration. You can watch the film here.

26. Rebecca (2020)

In the 2020 adaptation of ‘Rebecca,’ directed by Ben Wheatley, a young bride, played by Lily James, arrives at her wealthy widower husband’s (Armie Hammer) imposing estate, Manderley. There, she encounters the haunting presence of his first wife, Rebecca, whose legacy casts a dark shadow over the household. As the newlywed tries to navigate her new life, she becomes entangled in the secrets and mysteries surrounding Manderley and the enigmatic housekeeper, Mrs. Danvers (Kristin Scott Thomas). The film explores themes of identity, obsession, and the lingering influence of the past, building tension in the face of unresolved secrets. You can watch the film here.

25. How to Have Sex (2023)

‘How to Have Sex’ is a teen drama that paints an almost psychedelic portrait of the vulnerability of female adolescence. It tracks a trio of young British women who go on a vacation to the Greek island of Crete to celebrate their rites of passage. However, their experience there takes a toll on them emotionally and physically as they unknowingly venture into the uncharted waters of adulthood. A compelling mix of teenage angst, feelings, desires, and more, ‘How to Have Sex’ stars Mia McKenna-Bruce, Lara Peake, and Samuel Bottomley and is directed by Molly Manning Walker. You can watch it here.

24. Archive (2020)

Directed by Gavin Rothery, ‘Archive’ follows George (Theo James), who decides to put his dead wife Jules’ (Stacy Martin) consciousness within a robot he is developing. This is against the policies of the company he works for, i.e., Archive. All this while, he had been having simulated conversations with her, but decided to take it to the next level and made multiple attempts. Toward the end of the movie, he receives a call from Jules, along with a little girl who turns out to be their daughter. This brings George to the shocking realization that his reality is entirely different and “unalive.” To find out what that means, you can stream ‘Archive’ here.

23. The Kitchen (2023)

‘The Kitchen’ is set in a dystopian version of London where class struggle has reached a new height. The film explores the relationship between a man named Izi and a 12-year-old boy named Benji. As two completely different lives collide, the movie delves into the microcosm of human relationships, which is underscored by the macrocosm of a society divided by crime and war. As the line that separates right and wrong blurs, truth becomes subjective, and the two people find themselves seeking solace in each other as the walls of injustice close in. Will they find a way to escape? Directed by Kibwe Tavares and Daniel Kaluuya, ‘The Kitchen’ is a hard-hitting drama that provides a powerful commentary on modern society that is falling apart at a rapid pace. It can be streamed here.

22. Goodbye June (2025)

‘Goodbye June’ is Kate Winslet’s directorial debut and tells the poignant story of a family coming together during the Holidays, while its matriarch is on her deathbed. The film follows four siblings, Connor (Johnny Flynn), Julia (Winslet), Molly (Andrea Riseborough), and Helen (Toni Collette), who reunite in their family home after their mother, June (Helen Mirren), falls ill. Their father Bernard (Timothy Spall) is also present. June’s serious condition calls for everyone to be by her side, but the love required faces the various obstacles of unaddressed issues and toxic family dynamics that put up a fight. Christmas is knocking on the door, and unless matters are settled, giving June a proper goodbye will be tough. To see how things turn out, you can stream ‘Goodbye June’ right here.

21. The Outrun (2024)

Directed by Nora Fingscheidt, ‘The Outrun’ deals with the struggle of a young woman named Rona, who has just come out of rehab in London. Returning to her childhood home in Scotland, where she believes she will settle better, Rona tries to “outrun” her past. To keep herself busy, she takes up a job with a bird protection society to look for a rare bird. As time passes, we see how she tackles the new stage of life that, while burdened by her past actions, enables her to search for something new. Starring Saoirse Ronan as Rona, ‘The Outrun’ is an intimate and moving drama about the unpredictability of addiction and life. It can be streamed here.

20. I Came By (2022)

This British crime thriller has been directed by Babak Anvari and tells the story of retired High Court Judge/serial killer Sir Hector Blake (Hugh Bonneville) and how two boys/graffiti artists (George MacKay and Percelle Ascott) try to bring his crimes to light. While one of the boys is killed by Blake, the other one is successful in subduing him. However, a lot happens in between these two incidents, including the revelation of Blake’s sadistic nature as well as more deaths. A weird film, ‘I Came By,’ still qualifies as a thriller that will make you wait for its end. You can stream it here.

19. Bank of Dave (2023)

‘Bank of Dave’ is a captivating biographical comedy that shows how a working-class guy named Dave Fishwick (Rory Kinnear) establishes a community bank for his town’s residents who have been denied loans by other banks. His endeavor to get a banking license and the trouble he undertakes for the same is what we see in this charming drama, which is appreciated for the way it incorporates humor in a narrative that is inherently tragic. The film also stars Joel Fry, Phoebe Dynevor, and Hugh Bonneville. You can watch ‘Bank of Dave’ here.

18. Munich: The Edge of War (2021)

A gripping spy thriller directed by Christian Schwochow, ‘Munich: The Edge of War’ is based on Robert Harris’ best-selling historical novel ‘Munich.’ The film is set in the pre-World War II era and showcases the events that led to the Munich Agreement that allowed Hitler to take over Sudetenland from Czechoslovakia. We see how Hugh Legat (George MacKay), who is the private secretary to British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain (Jeremy Irons), and Paul Hartmann (Jannis Niewöhner) who is a German diplomat/anti-Hitler group member, work together and risk their lives to get hold of a document (the Hossbach Memorandum that contained information about Hitler’s (Ulrich Matthes) expansion and conquering of Europe) and get it to Chamberlain. You can watch ‘Munich: The Edge of War’ here.

17. Scoop (2024)

‘Scoop,’ directed by Philip Martin, centers on the infamous 2019 BBC television interview of Prince Andrew regarding his connection/friendship with infamous American sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The film shows the women behind the BBC’s current affairs program Newsnight, who managed to organize the interview and the strings they pulled, including the negotiation with Buckingham Palace. The interview was conducted by presenter Emily Maitlis, and Sam McAlister, the then BBC Newsnight guest producer, secured the interview. The film is based on the 2022 book ‘Scoops’ by McAlister herself. The film stars Gillian Anderson as Emily Maitlis, Billie Piper as Sam McAlister, and Rufus Sewell as Prince Andrew. We also have Keeley Hawes, Romola Garai, and Connor Swindells. You can watch the film here.

16. Calibre (2018) A thumping and racy edge-of-the-seat thriller by Matt Palmer, ‘Calibre’ begins with Marcus (Martin McCann), a businessman based in Edinburgh. Vaughn (Jack Lowden) is Marcus’s old friend, and the two have a chance to meet and decide to go hunting in the Scottish highlands. While they share a drink at a local inn with two ladies – Kara (Kitty Lovett) and Iona (Kate Bracken), Vaughn is constantly reminded of his pregnant wife and decides not to fool around. During the hunt, while Vaughn is trying his hand for the first time with a gun, he accidentally shoots and kills a boy hiding behind a doe that Vaughn was aiming at. A nonchalant Marcus then kills the boy’s father, too, who apparently was shooting at Vaughn. The grand cover-up follows, but their plan of hiding the bodies and getting away with it fails terribly. The ending, to everyone’s shock, was way too different than what we could imagine. ‘Calibre’ was lauded for its cinematography and performances. You can stream the film here. 15. Apostle (2018) One of the most intense original horror films from Netflix, ‘Apostle’ is directed by Gareth Evans. The story is set in 1905 and revolves around a man called Thomas Richardson (Dan Stevens) who has just received the information that his sister has been kidnapped by the members of a secret cult who have taken her to an island. Thomas immediately sets out to infiltrate the cult dressed as one of them to locate and bring back his sister. However, on reaching the island, he realizes that his task will not be easy at all. One of the main preachings of this cult is that they have done away with the extreme corruption of the world we see around us. But Thomas realizes that they are no different. Under their sinister rituals and sacrifices, there remains a well-hidden secret. The film beats its competition because of its stunning cinematography and set designs. The meticulous planning helped create an eerie atmosphere, which became the film’s backbone right till the very end. You can stream it here.

14. A Boy Called Christmas (2021)

Told as a story by an old lady (Maggie Smith) to her nephews and nieces, ‘A Boy Called Christmas’ showcases the journey of young Nikolas (Henry Lawfull) who, along with his pet mouse, sets off on a journey to look for a magical spark that shall bring back hope to his kingdom, and discovers Christmas. His journey to Elfhelm, home of the elves, is filled with dangers, but he does manage to find the magical place. However, the question is, do the elves want him? How does he make them believe that he means no harm? The movie is directed by Gil Kenan and based on the 2015 book by Matt Haig. To be a part of this epic quest, you can stream the film here.

13. Heartstopper Forever (2026)

Directed by Wash Westmoreland, ‘Heartstopper Forever’ is the feature-length finale of the drama series ‘Heartstopper,’ which is based on Alice Oseman’s popular graphic novels. Centered on Nick Nelson (Kit Connor) and Charlie Spring (Joe Locke), the movie shows how the two navigate their impending separation as Nick prepares to leave for university. While their love has grown, their lives have realigned their priorities, and Nick thinks that Charlie’s recent emotional development and pursuits in high school have created a space between them. Charlie denies it, but reality seems to say otherwise. Can Nick and Charlie stay strong enough to take their relationship into adulthood? To find out, you can stream ‘Heartstopper Forever’ right here.

12. The Wonder (2022)

Starring Florence Pugh, Kíla Lord Cassidy, Niamh Algar, and Tom Burke, this period film is directed by Sebastián Lelio. It is based on Emma Donoghue’s 2016 novel of the same name. Set in rural Ireland in the 1860s, it tells the story of a young girl, Anna O’Donnell, who hasn’t eaten in the last four months, from the POV of English nurse Elizabeth “Lib” Wright. As the plot progresses, we get to see the different aspects of this curious case that would otherwise be impossible. As Lib slowly gets to know the truth, she is compelled to take action for Lib that will kill her as well as make her reborn. Is that possible? To find out, you can stream the film here.

11. The Guernsey Literary & Potato Peel Pie Society (2018)

Directed by Mike Newell, ‘The Guernsey Literary & Potato Peel Pie Society’ is an interesting film that takes us back to World War II and its aftermath. In it, we meet author Juliet Ashton (Lily James), from London, who is struggling to make herself known to readers via book tours. This is when she encounters a letter from Dawsey Adams (Michiel Huisman), who is from the Channel Island of Guernsey. This guy, along with many others, belongs to the Guernsey Literary & Potato Peel Pie Society that was created as an excuse for German troops who caught them during a curfew in Nazi-occupied Guernsey. She replies, and what follows is a give-and-take of letters that eventually brings Juliet to Guernsey, where she decides to base her next book on the experiences of the members of the society. The film shows how her experience changes her life forever. You can stream this film here.

10. Downton Abbey (2019)

Directed by Michael Engler, ‘Downton Abbey’ is a Michael Engler-directed sequel to the series of the same name created by Julian Fellowes. However, the film can be treated as a standalone drama. Set in the 1920s, it centers on the aristocratic Crawley family that is hosting a royal visit (King George V and Queen Mary) at their Yorkshire mansion. By impeccably incorporating plotlines of inheritance and tension between England and Northern Ireland that serve as undertones for the film’s predominant portrait of upper-class Brits of the time and their suffocating mannerisms, ‘Downton Abbey’ is a brilliant example of a historical drama. The film offers stellar performances by Hugh Bonneville, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, Michelle Dockery, and Matthew Goode. You can watch it here.

9. Luther: The Fallen Sun (2023)

Directed by Jamie Payne, ‘Luther: The Fallen Sun’ is a standalone sequel to the famous psychological crime series ‘Luther.’ Both projects feature Idris Elba as police detective John Luther. The film pins Luther against a vicious serial killer named David Robey, played by Andy Serkis, who sends him to prison after managing to dig up illegal activities that he has committed in the line of duty. As dead bodies pile up, Luther has to find a way to get himself out of prison and stop Robey by any means necessary. A gripping film, ‘Luther: The Fallen Sun’s effect is propelled by the compelling performances of Elba and Serkis. You can watch the film here.

8. The Dig (2021)

‘The Dig’ is a poignant historical drama directed by Simon Stone, offering a compelling narrative set against the backdrop of World War II. The film follows the excavation of Sutton Hoo, a significant archaeological site in England, and centers on the unearthing of an ancient ship burial. Featuring stellar performances from Carey Mulligan and Ralph Fiennes, the movie delicately weaves personal stories with the excavation’s historical significance, exploring themes of mortality, legacy, and the transient nature of time. With stunning cinematography and a captivating storyline, ‘The Dig‘ unfolds as a beautifully crafted and emotionally resonant exploration of humanity’s quest to connect with the past. You can watch the film here.

7. The Ritual (2017)

The British horror film is directed by David Bruckner and is based on the 2011 novel by Adam Nevill. It follows four friends (played by Rafe Spall, Arsher Ali, Robert James-Collier, and Sam Troughton) who have chosen to take a hike around a Scandinavian forest. However, these forests are extremely dense and massive, and thus, one wrong step can send you into the wilderness forever. This is precisely what happens to these four friends as they enter an area of the forest cursed by a creature from the Norse legends. Soon, these friends realize that escaping from this forest will be a near-impossible task. The film uses its locations beautifully to create a sense of horror and dread, which sets it apart from other horror films that we generally see. You can watch the film here.

6. Anemone (2025)

Directed by Ronan Day-Lewis, son of Daniel Day-Lewis, in his feature directorial debut, ‘Anemone’ explores the relationship between brothers Jem (Sean Bean) and Ray Stoker (Daniel Day-Lewis). The arrival of Jem (Sean Bean) at Ray’s (Sean Bean) house in the forest, where Ray lives as a recluse, reveals a trauma from Ray’s past that pulled him away from Ben, his wife, Nessa (Samantha Morton), and their son, Brian (Samuel Bottomley). It is important to mention here that Jem and Ray were in the army, and Ray was dishonorably discharged. To find out whether Jem can bring Ray back home, you can stream ‘Anemone’ right here.

5. Ballad of a Small Player (2025)

Directed by Edward Berger, ‘Ballad of a Small Player’ features Colin Farrell as Lord Doyle, a high-stakes gambler who is hiding from the authorities in Macau for having a large debt to his name. However, he is unable to control himself and continues to gamble and drink with whatever amount of money he can get hold of. When he meets Dao Ming (Fala Chen), a casino employee, she seems helpful. On the other hand, there is private investigator Cynthia Blithe (Tilda Swinton), who has landed in Macau to track Doyle down and get him deported if he fails to pay. How, if at all, Doyle rescues himself from such a troublesome and complex situation becomes the premise of the movie. The visual treatment the story receives adds to the viewer’s interest, with Farrell’s performance keeping us on the edge. ‘Ballad of a Small Player ‘ is adapted from Lawrence Osborne’s novel ‘The Ballad of a Small Player.’ You can watch it here.

4. The King (2019)

William Shakespeare had written several plays based on the lives of Henry IV and Henry V, all of which serve as source material for this 2019 film directed by David Michôd and starring Timothee Chalamet as the titular character. Chalamet here plays the role of the young prince Hal, who is suddenly crowned king and given the name Henry V after his father passes away. However, Hal is the sort of person who has always resented royal life. He had given up his life in the palace before he was dragged to the throne to become king. Now, a complete novice at the business of running an empire, he has to take care of the many political turmoils in the country while also coming to terms with his own troubled past. Chalamet has performed impressively in this film, with the brilliant production design aiding his powerful screen presence. You can stream ‘The King’ here.

3. Enola Holmes (2020)

‘Enola Holmes,’ directed by Harry Bradbeer, is a lively and empowering mystery film centered around the teenage sister of Sherlock Holmes, played by Millie Bobby Brown. Enola Holmes embarks on a quest to find her missing mother. The film combines wit, adventure, and a touch of feminist spirit, with Brown delivering a charismatic performance. As she unravels the mystery, Enola challenges societal norms and showcases her own detective skills in a refreshing take on the classic Holmes universe. The movie, co-starring Louis Partridge, Henry Cavill, Sam Claflin, and Helena Bonham Carter, offers a delightful blend of mystery and coming-of-age elements, making it an engaging and dynamic watch. You can watch it here.

2. Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man (2026)

The Birmingham Blitz. A loner Tommy Shelby struggling with retirement. A new Peaky Blinders in action. A fatherless son venting out. A Nazi plot afoot. ‘Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man’ brings together these aspects to bring an end to the saga of the Peaky Blinders. The Tom Harper directorial shows Tommy Shelby coming out of retirement upon finding out about his son Duke’s actions in Birmingham and a plot to bring Britain down. The gritty drama stars Cillian Murphy, Barry Keoghan, Rebecca Ferguson, Sophie Rundle, Stephen Graham, and Tim Roth. You can watch ‘Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man’ here.

1. The Theory of Everything (2014)

Eddie Redmayne features as renowned theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking in James Marsh’s biographical drama ‘The Theory of Everything.’ The film delves into Hawking’s mind, showing how he dreams of the Earth’s origin and the Big Bang. As we see him work on it as a student at the University of Cambridge, we are also given an intimate portrayal of his romance with Jane Wilde ( Felicity Jones). The “madness” within Hawking is addressed in a grand manner while keeping his life story grounded. You can watch ‘The Theory of Everything’ here.

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