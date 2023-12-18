British cinema is known for its quality and captivating actors. Whether they are blockbusters or indie gems, British films are loved around the world because of their unique humor and sensibilities. Believe it or not, many major film industries around the world, including Hollywood, have borrowed a lot from British cinema, albeit unknowingly. British cinema has also given the world many stalwarts of cinema, from legendary directors such as Alfred Hitchcock, Danny Boyle, Ridley Scott to groundbreaking actors like Charlie Chaplin, Daniel Day-Lewis, Sir Michael Caine, Ralph Fiennes, Eddie Redmayne et al to some of the most talented and beautiful actresses on the planet like Kate Winslet, Helen Mirren, Judy Dench, Maggie Smith, Claire Foy and the list goes on.

In this interconnected world, we live in, most British films have a Hollywood connection — they are either produced by some Hollywood production or primarily star Hollywood actors. James Bond, for example. Or the beloved Harry Potter franchise. It won’t be wrong to state that very few British films are purely British these days. That said, we, at The Cinemaholic, bring you a list of really good British movies on Netflix right now.

24. Love Wedding Repeat (2020)

‘Love Wedding Repeat‘ is a delightful romantic comedy directed by Dean Craig. The film takes a whimsical spin on a wedding day gone awry, as Jack (Sam Claflin) navigates unexpected challenges to ensure his sister’s big day goes smoothly. With a chaotic blend of chance encounters, misplaced sedatives, and an eccentric ensemble cast, including Olivia Munn and Freida Pinto, the story unfolds in a series of alternate scenarios. Each path explores the unpredictable nature of love and destiny, creating a charming and humorous narrative that keeps audiences guessing. ‘Love Wedding Repeat’ offers a unique and entertaining take on the unpredictability of romance amidst the chaos of a wedding celebration. You can watch the film here.

23. Rebecca (2020)

In the 2020 adaptation of ‘Rebecca,’ directed by Ben Wheatley, a young bride, played by Lily James, arrives at her wealthy widower husband’s (Armie Hammer) imposing estate, Manderley. There, she encounters the haunting presence of his first wife, Rebecca, whose legacy casts a dark shadow over the household. As the newlywed tries to navigate her new life, she becomes entangled in the secrets and mysteries surrounding Manderley and the enigmatic housekeeper, Mrs. Danvers (Kristin Scott Thomas). The film explores themes of identity, obsession, and the lingering influence of the past, building tension in the face of unresolved secrets. You can watch the film here.

22. Enola Holmes (2020)

‘Enola Holmes,’ directed by Harry Bradbeer, is a lively and empowering mystery film centered around the teenage sister of Sherlock Holmes, played by Millie Bobby Brown. Enola Holmes embarks on a quest to find her missing mother while outsmarting her famous detective brother. The film combines wit, adventure, and a touch of feminist spirit, with Brown delivering a charismatic performance. As she unravels the mystery, Enola challenges societal norms and showcases her own detective skills in a refreshing take on the classic Holmes universe. The movie offers a delightful blend of mystery and coming-of-age elements, making it an engaging and dynamic watch. You can watch it here.

21. The Dig (2021)

‘The Dig’ is a poignant historical drama directed by Simon Stone, offering a compelling narrative set against the backdrop of World War II. The film follows the excavation of Sutton Hoo, a significant archaeological site in England, and centers on the unearthing of an ancient ship burial. Featuring stellar performances from Carey Mulligan and Ralph Fiennes, the movie delicately weaves personal stories with the excavation’s historical significance, exploring themes of mortality, legacy, and the transient nature of time. With stunning cinematography and a captivating storyline, ‘The Dig‘ unfolds as a beautifully crafted and emotionally resonant exploration of humanity’s quest to connect with the past. You can watch the film here.

20. I Came By (2022)

This British crime thriller has been directed by Babak Anvari and tells the story of retired High Court Judge/serial killer Sir Hector Blake and how two boys/graffiti artists try to bring his crimes to light. While one of the boys is killed by Blake, the other one is successful in subduing him. However, a lot happens in between these two incidents, including the revelation of Blake’s sadistic nature as well as more deaths. A weird film, ‘I Came By’ still qualifies as a thriller that will make you wait for its end. You can stream it here.

19. Tell Me Who I Am (2019)

Based on a true story and a 2013 book written by Joanna Hodgkin in association with the twins in the movie, ‘Tell Me Who I Am’ revolves around twins Alex and Marcus Lewis, who share a close bond. Unfortunately, Alex finds himself in a terrifying motorcycle accident that wipes his memory. The only thing he can recall is the bond he shares with his brother, and thus, Alex begins depending on Marcus during his redevelopment. Although Marcus helps him honestly initially, he hides an extremely dark secret when asked about their childhood. However, Alex’s determination to get closer to the truth leaves their bond hanging in the balance. You can watch the movie here.

18. Monty Python’s Life of Brian (1979)

Starring and written by the comedy group Monty Python, the film revolves around Brian Cohen, a Jewish-Roman man born on the same day as Jesus Christ. Born right next door to Jesus Christ, Brian is mistaken for the messiah himself, which ensues a comedy of hilarious errors. Parodying almost every incident mentioned in the bible, ‘Monty Python’s Life of Brian’ received quite a bit of controversy and faced numerous bans after its release. However, it has since garnered a cult following and is considered an out-and-out British comedy. You may watch the film here.

17. Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1975)

Another Monty Python project, this film showcases the Arthurian legend and the hilarious experiences of King Arthur of Camelot and his followers in their search for the Holy Grail that God has ordered them to find. One of the experiences includes being interrogated by the police. In this way, the film merges past and present in a manner that is characteristic of a true-to-form satire/absurd drama. You can stream ‘Monty Python and the Holy Grail’ here.

16. The Foreigner (2017)

Ngoc Minh Quan is a widowed London businessman who runs a restaurant in the city and resides with his only daughter, Fan. Having lost his wife, Fan means life to Ngoc, and hence, he is devastated when she loses her life in a terrifying terrorist attack. Determined to get Fan the justice she deserves, Ngoc takes it upon himself to hunt down the terrorists and make them pay. As the entire law enforcement system and the terrorist cell stand in Ngoc’s way, the movie answers if a father’s vengeance is stronger than everything else combined. Feel free to check out the movie here.

15. Evelyn (2019)

A powerful and emotionally moving documentary, ‘Evelyn,’ focuses on director Orlando von Einsiedel’s own family and shows how his brother’s death by suicide affected the entire family as a whole. While his brother, who was living with intense depression and diagnosed as schizophrenic, passed away at 22, Orlando and his other siblings tried to keep the trauma buried for as long as they could. However, more than a decade later, the whole family decides to face the tragedy and embark on a beautiful trip across the United Kingdom in search of healing. You can check out the film here.

14. Victoria and Abdul (2017)

When an Indian Clerk, Abdul Karim (Ali Fazal), travels to England to present Queen Victoria (Judi Dench) with a ceremonial coin for her Golden Jubilee, the pair strike up an unexpected friendship. Victoria seems to enjoy Abdul’s company and loves learning about India from her new friend. However, when the Queen’s inner circle disapproves of the uncommon friendship, Victoria is forced into a dilemma and has to choose between duty and friendship. You can watch ‘Victoria and Abdul’ here.

13. The Guernsey Literary & Potato Peel Pie Society (2018)

Directed by Mike Newell, ‘The Guernsey Literary & Potato Peel Pie Society’ is an interesting film that takes us back to World War II and its aftermath. In it, we meet author Juliet Ashton, from London, who is struggling to make herself known to readers via book tours. This is when she encounters a letter from Dawsey Adams who is from the Channel Island of Guernsey. This guy, along with many others, belongs to the Guernsey Literary & Potato Peel Pie Society that was created as an excuse for German troops who caught them during a curfew in Nazi-occupied Guernsey. She replies and what follows is a give-and-take of letters that eventually brings Juliet to Guernsey where she decides to base her next book on the experiences of the members of the society. How her experience changes her life forever is what the film shows. You can stream this film here.

12. The Wonder (2022)

Starring Florence Pugh, Kíla Lord Cassidy, Niamh Algar, and Tom Burke, this period film is based on Emma Donoghue’s 2016 novel of the same name. Set in rural Ireland in the 1860s, it tells the story of a young girl Anna O’Donnell, who hasn’t eaten in the last 4 months, from the POV of English nurse Elizabeth “Lib” Wright. As the plot progresses, we get to see the different aspects of this curious case that would otherwise be impossible. As Lib slowly gets to know the truth, she is compelled to take action for Lib that will kill her as well as make her reborn. Is that possible? To find out, you can stream the film here.

11. Phantom Thread (2017)

Set in 1950s London, ‘Phantom Thread’ revolves around fashion designer Reynolds Woodcock, who creates dresses for the rich and famous. Although he is respected for his brilliant designs, Reynolds is known to be quite obsessive and controlling. However, after coming across a foreign waitress, Alma Elson, Reynolds finds himself hopelessly in love, and his friends believe that his life has taken a turn for the better. However, their relationship suddenly grows quite unsettling, as the movie tries to prove why Alma is the perfect partner for Reynolds. You may watch the film here.

10. Virunga (2014) In the east of Congo lies Virunga National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage site known for being the home to the last mountain gorillas. We follow a group of armed individuals who try to protect this endangered species of armed militia, poachers, and evil forces trying to control Congo’s rich natural resources. Nominated for “Best Documentary Feature” in the Academy Awards of 2015, this film is a wake-up call about nature and civil war. Besides being beautiful thanks to Orlando von Einsiedel’s direction and Congo’s mesmerizing landscape, it is also a thought-provoking film. You may watch ‘Virunga’ here. 9. Calibre (2018) A thumping and racy edge-of-the-seat thriller, ‘Calibre’ begins with Marcus, a businessman based out in Edinburgh. Vaughn is an old friend of Marcus and the two have a chance meeting and decide to go hunting in the Scottish highlands. While they share a drink at a local inn with two ladies – Kara and Iona, Vaughn is constantly reminded of his pregnant wife and decides not to fool around. During the hunt, while Vaughn is trying his hand for the first time with a gun, he accidentally shoots and kills a boy hiding behind a doe that Vaughn was aiming at. A nonchalant Marcus then kills the boy’s father too, who apparently was shooting at Vaughn. The grand cover-up follows but their plan of hiding the bodies and getting away with it fails terribly. The ending, to everyone’s shock, was way too different than what we could imagine. ‘Calibre’ was lauded for the cinematography and the performances. You can stream the film here. 8. The King (2019) William Shakespeare had written several plays based on the lives of Henry IV and Henry V, all of which serve as source material for this 2019 film starring Timothee Chalamet. Chalamet here plays the role of the young prince Hal who is suddenly crowned king and given the name Henry V after his father passes away. However, Hal is the sort of person who has always resented royal life. He had given up his life in the palace before he was dragged to the throne to become king. Now, a complete novice at the business of running an empire, he has to take care of the many political turmoils in the country while also coming to terms with his own troubled past. Chalamet has performed impressively in this film, with the brilliant production design aiding his powerful screen presence. You can stream ‘The King’ here. 7. Apostle (2018) One of the most intense original horror films from Netflix, ‘Apostle’ is the story set in 1905 and revolves around a man called Thomas Richardson who has just received the information that his sister has been kidnapped by the members of a secret cult who have taken her to an island. Thomas immediately sets out to infiltrate the cult dressed as one of them to locate and bring back his sister. However, on reaching the island he realizes that his task will not be easy at all. One of the main preachings of this cult is that they have done away with the extreme corruption of the world we see around us. But Thomas realizes that they are no different. Under their sinister rituals and sacrifices, there remains a well-hidden secret. The film beats its competition because of its stunning cinematography and set designs. The meticulous planning helped create an eerie atmosphere which becomes the film’s backbone right till the very end. You can stream it here. 6. Black Mirror: Bandersnatch (2018) This movie from the makers of the critically acclaimed series ‘Black Mirror‘ goes much beyond the scope of films and offers us an experience we have never witnessed while watching a film. Here, the viewer can control the protagonist’s many decisions by selecting among the options that appear on the screen. The central character of this film is a game developer called Stefan who wants to adapt a book called Bandersnatch into a game. However, as he goes about doing so, Stefan realizes that his life, just like the life of the game’s central character that he is making, is under someone else’s control. This realization sends him down a spiral, and we realize that the force he is worried about is us, who have been twisting and turning his life since the film began. With this film, Netflix has made a strong case against piracy and has also extended the scope of what is possible through cinema. You can check out the movie here. 5. The Ritual (2017) A British horror film, ‘The Ritual’ is the story of four friends who have chosen to take a hike around a Scandinavian forest. However, these forests are extremely dense and huge, and thus one wrong step can send you into the wilderness forever. This is exactly what happens to these four friends as they enter an area of the forest that is cursed by a creature from the Norse legends. Soon, these friends realize that escaping from this forest will be a near-impossible task. The film uses its locations beautifully to create a sense of horror and dread, and this is what sets it apart from other horror films that we generally see. You can watch the film here.

4. The Tinder Swindler (2022)

This is a documentary film that tells the story of how a group of conned women try to hunt down Israeli conman Shimon Hayut who used the persona Simon Leviev, son of a diamond mogul, to manipulate them on Tinder and borrow huge sums of money from them and then vanished from their lives. From 5-star hotels to private jets, his Ponzi scheme allowed him to woo his targets in lavish ways that would make them believe him. He then used this trust to fraud them of thousands of dollars. To find out whether the women can track down their ‘Tinder Swindler,’ you can stream the film here.

3. A Boy Called Christmas (2021)

Told as a story by an old lady (Maggie Smith) to her nephews and nieces, ‘A Boy Called Christmas’ showcases the journey of young Nikolas (Henry Lawfull) who, along with his pet mouse, sets off on a journey to look for a magical spark that shall bring back hope to his kingdom, and discovers Christmas. His journey to Elfhelm, home of the elves, is filled with dangers but he does manage to find the magical place. However, the question is do the elves want him? How does he make them believe that he means no harm? The movie is based on the 2015 book of the same name by Matt Haig. To be a part of this epic quest, you can stream the film here.

2. The Imitation Game (2014)

Based on the 1983 biography ‘Alan Turing: The Enigma by Andrew Hodges,’ this film throws light on the life of British scientist/mathematician Alan Turing (played by Benedict Cumberbatch) who played the leading role in cracking the code of the Enigma machine that the Germans were using to communicate during World War II. With help from other scientists/mathematicians, he was able to crack it. However, the way the film intertwines him working on the code and his personal life i.e. his boarding-school life wherein we find out about his romantic relationship with Christopher Morcom who died from tuberculosis, shows how these two parts of his life are emotionally connected. Turing even names his machine, which is supposed to decrypt the Enigma, Christopher. A brilliantly made film, ‘The Imitation Game’ is a must-watch. You can stream it here.

1. Mr. Bean’s Holiday (2007)

One of the films ever, ‘Mr. Bean’s Holiday,’ directed by Steve Bendelack, shows Rowan Atkinson’s iconic character Mr. Bean on a holiday trip to Cannes, and his exploits along the way. In his journey, he is joined by a new actress who is about to have her first film screening at the Cannes Film Festival and the young son of a Russian film director. How the three make it to their destination and what they go through during the journey is what makes this film a timeless masterpiece. You can stream it here.