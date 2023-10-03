Loved Knives Out? Here Are 8 Similar Movies to Binge-Watch on Netflix

It’s easy to say that ‘Knives Out,’ directed by Rian Johnson, is a stylized take on the mystery genre in way that almost transcends it while complementing it. From the camera work to the visual techniques to the plot devices, every aspect of the movie adds to the excitement that is expected of a whodunit. Daniel Craig’s detective Benoit Blanc crackles surrounded by his suspects who further add to the charm and at the same time showcase distinct and equally peculiar personalities. Johnson makes complete use of the ensemble that includes Jamie Lee Curtis, Don Johnson, Michael Shannon, Riki Lindhome, Toni Colette, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jaeden Martell, and Katherine Langford.

A short recap just for recap’s sake- the basic premise deals with the mysterious death of millionaire writer Harlan Thrombey following which expert detective Blanc arrives at the former’s mansion after receiving an envelope full of money from an anonymous person who wants him to find the killer. What follows is Blanc taking his time to analyze his new environment and its residents to figure out who killed Thrombey and how. But you already know this, don’t you? So if you are up for mystery movies that offer a similar experience, we bring you a list of movies like Knives Out on Netflix.

8. In For A Murder (2021)



‘In For a Murder’ is a Polish crime mystery movie originally titled ‘’W jak morderstwo,’ based on a book of the same by Katarzyna Gacek. It is directed by Piotr Mularuk and tells the story of a housewife Magda (Anna Smołowik) who loved to read Agatha Christie novels and hasn’t moved on from her childhood best friend Weronika’s mysterious disappearance. All these years later, she comes across a female corpse in a park. What’s strange and shocking is that the woman has a W-shaped pendant on her neck, very similar to the one that Magda once gifted Weronika. What follows is Magda teaming up with Commissioner Jacek Sikora (Pawel Domagala), her school friend and former lover, to solve the mystery. With an engaging plot that has its own fill of humor, ‘In for a Murder’ can easily be called a love letter to ‘Knives Out.’

7. In the Shadow of the Moon (2019)



‘Knives Out’ does make one wonder what’s going on and ask how the murder occurred. If you get a kick out of wondering what’s going on and why what’s happening is happening, ‘In the Shadow of the Moon’ is a detective thriller that is bound to spark the same inquisitiveness in you. Directed by Jim Mickle, the movie tells the story of a police officer who, after every 9 years post witnessing the death of a serial killer in 1988, realizes that the killer is back and on track to kill more. But how is this possible? We don’t want to spoil it for you and suggest you watch it. The movie stars Cleopatra Coleman as a young woman Rya who is the serial killer and Boyd Holbrook as Officer Locke. Locke, like Benoit, is someone obsessed with finding out the truth. To know more, you have to step into the “shadow of the moon.”

6. Murder Mystery (2019)



Directed by Kyle Newacheck, ‘Murder Mystery’ takes Nick Spitz (Adam Sandler), a New York City cop, and his wife Audrey (Jennifer Aniston) on a Europe trip. The trip will serve as a 15-year-old wedding day promise as well as a means to reignite the spark in their marriage. A chance encounter with Charles Cavendish (Luke Evans), a British gentleman, lands the couple on a yacht touring the French Riviera. During their stay, the mysterious murder of Cavendish’s uncle Malcolm Quince (Terence Stamp), who has invited his family to cut them out of his will which will go now to his new wife Suzi (Shioli Kutsuna), turns their trip into an investigation. Pretty much like ‘Knives Out,’ there is an underlying humor in this movie that is more pronounced. However, in neither of them does the humor pull us away from the stories at hand. Furthermore, what makes the two movies similar is how they occur at the personal level of the victim i.e. someone very close. In this way, the two movies seem to underscore Shakespeare’s words from Macbeth, ‘The near in blood, the nearer bloody.’

5. Murder Mystery 2 (2023)



‘Murder Mystery 2,’ the sequel to ‘Murder Mystery,’ is directed by Jeremy Garelick. The protagonists, Nick and Audrey Spitz are now full-time detectives trying to establish their own detective agency. They are invited to their old friend’s Maharajah (Hindi for “king”) Vikram Shivan Govindan’s (Adeel Akhtar) wedding but before that can happen, the Maharaja is kidnapped. Now, it is again upto our couple to find and rescue him and in the process figure out who the culprit is. In this case, all of the king’s nearest and dearest are the suspects. Just like the first installment, this one too incorporates humor while upping the stakes to balance the urgency in the absence of a murder as a plot device. If you have liked Murder Mystery, you will like this one too. The suspects include the Maharajah’s bride-to-be Claudette (Mélanie Laurent), Jodie Turner-Smith, Maharaja’s former fiancé Countess Sekou (Jodie Turner-Smith), Sekou’s BFF Imani Zurin Villanueva), Maharaja’s sister Saira (Kuhoo Verma), famous soccer player/womanizer Francisco Perez (Enrique Arce) and Colonel Ulenga (John Kani), in-charge of the Maharaja’s protection.

4. Raat Akeli Hai (2020)



‘Raat Akeli Hai’ is a Hindi murder mystery movie directed by Honey Trehan. Consider this as a small-town counterpart of ‘Knives Out’ that contains all its ingredients in more-or-less amounts, be it as a mystery, thriller, romance, humor, or social commentary. The story deals with the mysterious death of Raghuveer Singh (Khalid Tyabji), an old aristocrat who used to live in his mansion with a rather grand family. This includes his newlywed much-younger wife Radha (Radhika Apte), the maid of the house, Singh’s son and daughter and her husband, and Singh’s sister-in-law and her two children. Police Inspector Jatil Yadav (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) walks into the picture to investigate the murder and realizes that there’s more to the family and its relations with the dead Yadav than meets the eye. If you want to understand what’s going on, you have to keep your eyes and ears open, especially after the sun sets.

3. Enola Holmes 2 (2022)



The ‘Enola Holmes’ franchise has Enola (Millie Bobby Brown), the younger sister of Sherlock Holmes (Henry Cavill) and Mycroft Holmes (Sam Claflin), as the protagonist. In ‘Enola Holmes 2,’ directed by Harry Bradbeer, she takes up her first case as a detective and looks into the disappearance of Sara Champan (Hannah Dodd), a young girl who used to work at a match factory. Sarah’s sister Bessie (Serrana Su-Ling Bliss) reached out to Enola for help. This movie relies heavily on visual storytelling, like ‘Knives Out,’ as well as the breaking of the 4th wall, wherein Enola speaks directly to the audience, to make things more engaging successfully. There’s a lot that happens in the film and it engages the audience to the point of being a part of the story, all thanks to Enola and her explanations.

P.S- Enola Holmes’ character was not invented by Arthur Conan Doyle but by author Nancy Springer in 2006 in the first book of her novel series ‘The Enola Holmes Mysteries.’

2. Enola Holmes (2020)



The first installment of the franchise, ‘Enola Holmes,’ directed by Harry Bradbeer, sends Enola on a quest to find her mother, Eudoria Holmes (Helena Bonham Carter), who disappeared on the former’s 16th birthday, leaving behind only a set of clues. In the endeavor, Enola comes across the young Viscount Tewkesbury (Louis Partridge) who is also being followed by someone bent on killing him, a small part of a larger plot. How Enola maneuvers through these two cases and solves them is what the movie showcases. ‘Enola Holmes’ establishes the particular storytelling style that its sequel carries forward. Of course, it is suggested to watch this one before part II which is a sequel. However, this one serves as a better mystery thriller than its predecessor.

1. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (2022)



‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ is a standalone story. This means you don’t have to watch ‘Knives Out’ to understand this one. Directed by Rian Johnson, it brings detective Benoit Blanc to the private island of tech billionaire Miles Bron (Edward Norton) along with the latter’s closest friends. They include Claire (Kathryn Hahn) who is a politician hoping to be funded by Bron, Lionel (Leslie Odom Jr.) who is a scientist at Miles’ company, Birdie (Kate Hudson), a former model, Twitch streamer Duke (Dave Bautista) and his girlfriend the much-younger Whiskey (Madelyn Cline). Bron has planned a murder mystery game for his friends to solve, that of his own. He didn’t expect either Blanc to be there or Andi who was removed from Bron’s tech company. But it seems that Blanc too received the invitation puzzle box that Bron sent to his friends. But how?

Be that as it may, Benoit solves the mystery game before it even commences. But as expected, the death of another person, namely Duke, sparks another mystery, one that Benoit has to solve before the murderer can strike again. A new and effective story that brings back all the ingredients of the first part, ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ is a must-watch and certainly qualifies for the first position on this list.

