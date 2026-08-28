Ana de Armas’ career is defined by her talent and versatility. From making her acting debut in Cuba to transitioning to Hollywood, the actress has surely come a long way. De Armas first showcased her acting prowess to the English-language audience in the psychological thriller film ‘Knock Knock’ and went on to star in the black comedy film ‘War Dogs’. However, her role as the holographic AI projection Joi in ‘Blade Runner 2049’ is what catapulted her to international stardom. The actress continued to shine, earning a Golden Globe nomination for her portrayal of nurse Marta Cabrera in the mystery movie ‘Knives Out.’

De Armas’ role as the dynamic Bond girl Paloma in ‘No Time to Die’ further solidified her status as a Hollywood talent. Furthermore, in a groundbreaking achievement, she became the first Cuban nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actress for her portrayal of Norma Jeane/Marilyn Monroe in ‘Blonde.’ As the actress continues to captivate the audience with her performances, she is set to be a part of some exciting projects in the future. Here is all you need to know about the upcoming films of Ana de Armas.

1. Safe Houses (TBA)

Armas will star alongside Jennifer Connelly in an upcoming Apple TV+ drama series titled ‘Safe Houses.’ Gideon Raff is the showrunner. The show is based on Dan Fesperman’s novel. The 8-episode story is set in the aftermath of the killing of a high-ranking CIA officer in Madrid. We follow Sofia Jiménez (de Armas), a fugitive agent accused of the crime, and Ambassador Elizabeth Winthrop (Connelly), his widow, as they each investigate the murder from opposite sides, unraveling a vast conspiracy that could upend the balance of global power. Leland Orser is also cast, and he will play Senator Douglas Patterson, Winthrop’s older brother. Joining him are Tobias Menzies, Donald Sage Mackay, Leland Orser, and David Lyons. Filming has reportedly wrapped, and a release date is awaited.

2. Bananas (TBA)

Ana de Armas and Oscar Isaac will star in the Apple TV+ drama series ‘Bananas,’ directed by David O. Russell. Created by Carolina Paiz, the plot of ‘Bananas’ is under wraps, although the title reportedly refers to “banana republics,” a term used to describe politically and economically unstable countries in areas such as Central America. ‘Bananas’ is in its pre-production stage, and more details on this intriguing project are eagerly awaited.’

3. Deeper (TBA)

Ana de Armas will star alongside Tom Cruise in Doug Liman’s sci-fi horror movie ‘Deeper.’ The story, written by Max Landis and Christopher McQuarrie, follows Eddie Breen, a disgraced and depressed former astronaut who takes up a new job. He has to pilot a one-man sub to the bottom of the deepest and darkest point on Earth, the Ni’hil Trench. Eddie livestreams the dive without expecting anything other than water pressure, darkness, and silence. However, when the sub reaches 4,000 feet, he spots numerous divers dancing in the dark, and it is even confirmed by his crew on the surface. As he dives deeper, things get weirder- he spots a ghostly shipwreck along with the undead who are calling Eddie closer. As he descends further, he sees a manor on the ocean floor and a legendary French explorer named Marion, who was long presumed lost. She believes she is still alive and even helps Eddie fix his sub. Together, they come to the surface, and while Eddie feels that the mission is a triumph, he is shaken to his core. The Warner Bros. project has reportedly been put on hold due to the Trump tariffs. Further details regarding filming are awaited.

4. Sweat (TBA)

Armas will be playing a fitness influencer in the upcoming psychological thriller feature ‘Sweat,’ helmed by J Blakeson. The movie is based on the Polish film written and directed by Magnus von Horn. The story follows ambitious fitness influencer Emma Kent (De Armas), who dreams of matching the success of her idol, social media superstar Kat Highbrook. When an encounter with Kat goes horribly wrong, Emma’s carefully curated world begins to collapse, and she is forced into a dangerous arrangement with Trent, an obsessive fan, whose unhinged devotion pushes Emma to choose how far she’s willing to go for fame. Filming has seemingly wrapped, and details regarding the cast and release date are awaited.

5. Impunity (TBA)

Ana De Armas will be seen alongside Sebastian Stan in Felipe Gálvez’s espionage thriller ‘Impunity.’ The film is set against the backdrop of one of the legal cases of the 20th century, when Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet was arrested in London in 1998. Based on the novel ‘38 Londres Street’ by Philippe Sands, the movie was adapted by Antonia Girardi and Mariano Lliná. For the first time, a former dictator faces losing his immunity and justice beyond his own country. As two covert operations unfold behind closed doors, a mercenary recruited by an NGO and a Chilean envoy are drawn into a labyrinth of conspiracies, betrayals, and geopolitical maneuvering- only to discover, at their own expense, that the real battle for justice is fought far from the courtroom, in the shadows. The movie will be shot in Chile, the U.K., and Spain in both English and Spanish. The cast also includes Alfredo Castro, Antonia Zegers, and Alejandro Goic. Further details are awaited.

6. Palm Grove (TBA)

Armas and Kate Hudson will star in Kornél Mundruczó’s erotic thriller drama ‘Palm Grove.’ Written by James Morosini, the story is set in Miami’s most exclusive neighborhood and follows a picture-perfect wife, who uncovers her husband’s double life, igniting a seductive power game that turns betrayal into the most intoxicating game of her life. Currently in pre-production, ‘Palm Grove’ awaits production details.

7. Reenactment (TBA)

Ana de Armas will star alongside Benicio Del Toro and Cameron Diaz in Grant Singer’s thriller drama ‘Reenactment.’ While the story, penned by Singer, is under wraps, post-production is underway. More details are awaited.

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