Ana de Armas’ career is defined by her talent and versatility. From making her acting debut in Cuba to transitioning to Hollywood, the actress has surely come a long way. De Armas first showcased her acting prowess to the English-language audience in the psychological thriller film ‘Knock Knock’ and went on to star in the black comedy film ‘War Dogs’. However, it was her role as the holographic AI projection Joi in ‘Blade Runner 2049’ that catapulted her to international stardom. The actress continued to shine, earning a Golden Globe nomination for her portrayal of nurse Marta Cabrera in the mystery movie ‘Knives Out.’

De Armas’ role as the dynamic Bond girl Paloma in ‘No Time to Die’ further solidified her status as a Hollywood talent. Furthermore, in a groundbreaking achievement, she became the first Cuban to be nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actress for her portrayal of Norma Jeane/Marilyn Monroe in ‘Blonde.’ As the actress continues to captivate the audience with her performances, she is set to be a part of some exciting projects in the future. Here is all you need to know about the upcoming films of Ana de Armas.

1. Ballerina (2024)

Ana de Armas has joined the iconic ‘John Wick’ franchise by starring in its spin-off movie ‘Ballerina.’ The action thriller film follows ballerina-assassin Rooney as she seeks revenge on the murderers of her family by hunting them down. De Armas portrays the lead role of Rooney, Unity Phelan’s cameo role in ‘John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum.’ The film takes place between the events of ‘Parabellum’ and ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ and marks the return of Keanu Reeves as John Wick, along with Ian McShane as Winston Scott.

The film also stars Gabriel Byrne (‘Lost Girls’ and ‘War of the Worlds’), Catalina Sandino Moreno (‘At the Devil’s Door’ and ‘Incarnate’), and Norman Reedus (‘The Walking Dead’ and ‘Triple 9’). Lance Reddick also appears in the film as Charon in one of his final performances as the actor sadly passed away in March 2023. The film, helmed by ‘Total Recall’ director Len Wiseman, is scheduled to be released in theaters on June 7, 2024.

2. Origin of Species (TBA)

De Armas is also going to star in ‘Origin of Species,’ a film that follows a group of people who abandon society and head to the Galápagos in search of the meaning of life. The actress is joined by Alicia Vikander (‘Ex Machina’ and ‘Tomb Raider’), Jude Law (‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’ and ‘Sherlock Holmes’), and Daniel Brühl (‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ and ‘The King’s Man’). However, the details about the characters have been kept under wraps for now. The thriller film is directed by Academy Award-winning director Ron Howard, also known for ‘The Da Vinci Code,’ ‘A Beautiful Mind’ and ‘Frost/Nixon.’ As per Moviedelic, the movie is currently in pre-production, with filming expected to start in April 2024.

3. Waiting for Helen (TBA)

‘Waiting for Helen’ is described as a contemporary noir thriller film with Kevin Pollak (‘The Late Bloomer’ and ‘Misery Loves Comedy’) at the helm. The movie revolves around Franklin, a detective who tells “a stranger a story of a young waitress named Helen, who befriended a customer and was asked to help prove her husband’s infidelity. Franklin must solve Helen’s case before the night is over, or her life will be.” De Armas is expected to portray the role of Helen, while the rest of the cast has not been disclosed.

“I needed that extraordinary combination of stunning beauty and breathtaking depth of character. Ana was my first choice for Helen, and I feel profoundly lucky to direct her in this role,” Pollak said about the actress during the announcement of the film in 2018. However, there haven’t been any further updates regarding the movie since the same and it remains in the pre-production stage.

Read More: Is Ana de Armas in Glass Onion Knives Out 2?